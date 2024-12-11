Finding Peace and Unity Amid Holiday Celebrations and Global Uncertainty.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We’ve entered the holiday season and many families will be celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Day of Kings and later Ramadan. Yet amid the festivities there is a pall of anxiety, uncertainty, fear and depression hanging over our world today. The political fractiousness from the recent US election, the ongoing negative consequences from the devastating government responses to the so called pandemic, the escalating wars around the world, societal apprehension and divisiveness and the percolating unease about the direction this nation and world are heading are generating a negative energy that is intensifying and metastasizing to increasingly unhealthy levels.

All holidays and celebrations are man made, they are created to serve specific purposes: acknowledge and celebrate a happening, reinforce cultural beliefs, traditions and unify the family, tribe or group who invented them. Holidays festivals and ceremonies can provide either positive or negative feelings depending on the consciousness behind their creation.

In today’s fractious social milieu we need all the positive ideation, images and emotion we can muster and generate. Our very humanity and spirituality are at risk. We are being brainwashed for war under the guise of security and peace. We are being manipulated to embrace materialism and consumerism as the way to celebrate the holidays while the essence and core reasons for the season are being whittled away or forgotten.

As we look around us, the world is heading for major conflagration and conflict, while domestically, we are divided and unwilling to engage in civil dialogue and debate. We find ourselves in an era where everyone who differs from us is perceived as an adversary. This is neither healthy nor good.

At the core of Christianity is the notion of reconciliation and “peace on earth good will towards men.” Peace on earth and good will (intentions) towards all men are simple, practical, worthy and doable notions of how to live on earth. Deep down inside we intuitively and instinctively know peace is the best way to live; and good intentions are paramount if we wish to live a life of serenity and righteousness meaning a right relationship with our fellow human beings our brothers and sisters who all are children of the Most High.

We have allowed plutocrats to suppress this innate common sense understanding of how to live. We have allowed them to distract us, dupe us into refocusing on baser elements. These miscreants have induced an ignorance, a stupor and an amnesia to the point we have become disconnected from our core essence and the notions of peace on earth, good will towards man.

Historically the Christian religion is the continuation of an ancient notion of a savior/avatar born into humanity to show us the way to higher consciousness, righteousness and enlightenment. Thousands of years before Yeshua bar Joseph who the Romans renamed Jesus there was the Nile Valley Ausur/Heru, Krishna and Buddha of India, Mithra of Persia and Tammuz of Babylon, all of whom were ancient concepts, models and personifications of divinity incarnate.

Deeply embedded in the core of our being is the irrefutable reality we are all connected and related to each other via the divine life force which created and sustains us! We are all kindred spirits, sons and daughters of the Most High! As such we are heirs of the universe, what Yeshua called the Kingdom of God.

There is really no need for us to be suspicious and fearful of one another, to be at each others’ throats, to think there is not enough or that we are entitled to our brother and sisters share of the Kingdom when there is abundance for all of us. We have allowed the greedy, the egotistical and maladaptive psychopaths among us to turn us from our essence by using fear and hatred to manipulate us into doing their bidding and enriching them at our expense and the detriment to our brothers and sisters.

Peace is our natural state. We do not come out of the womb fighting and hating no matter what type of family or socioeconomic status we are born into. Consciousness is a choice. We can choose what we think about, what we hold dear and what we believe in. We do not have to afirm, confirm or acquiesce to the values or war, greed, predation and xenophobia. We can choose to value peace and hold good intentions towards our fellow humans. We can choose peace over anxiety, fear and mistrust. We can choose to transform our mind, and consciousness. We have the ability to adopt peace and the courage to practice it as our top priorities.

During this holiday season let’s commit to practicing inner and external peace, patience and develop the intentions for tolerance and reconciliation. Happy holidays, peace on earth good will towards men!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com