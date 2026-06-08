Druski Shows The Power Of Real Black Comedy.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) One thing about us, we know our people when we see them. You can watch one Druski clip and before the skit even gets rolling good, somebody in the room will say, “That sound just like Ray Ray,” or “That’s Sister Johnson from church right there.” That is why his stuff works. He is not pulling strangers out of nowhere. He is taking faces, voices, habits, and foolishness we already know and putting a little extra seasoning on it.

That kind of funny has always worked with Black folks. We like jokes, but we really love recognition. We laugh harder when the person on the screen reminds us of somebody at the family reunion who always talks too much, somebody at work who lies for no reason, or that one cousin who keeps saying he has a plan but never has gas money. Druski leans into that lane well.

Every family has at least one character. Maybe it is the uncle who swears he could have gone pro. Maybe it is the cousin with a new hustle every Thanksgiving. Maybe it is the church member who turns a simple announcement into a revival. Maybe it is the friend who knows every celebrity but somehow never has proof. Those people are everywhere, and Druski knows how to make them feel familiar without needing to explain the joke too much.

Some of the funniest people I ever knew never called themselves comedians. They were barbers, uncles, mechanics, church mothers, coworkers, neighbors, and old heads sitting outside the store. They could tell one story and have everybody laughing until they wiped tears from their eyes. No stage. No bright lights. No agent. Just timing, nerve, and the kind of memory that somehow made the story bigger every time.

That is the part I respect about Druski. Yes, he came up online. Yes, his path is different. But the root of what he does feels old school. He watches people closely. The fake serious face. The pause before a lie. The way somebody leans back when they think they said something deep. The nervous smile. The loud outfit. The man acting like he owns the building when he barely got inside. Little details like that make his skits land.

Now let me say this too. There is a real difference between online comedy and standing on a stage in a club. A video can be shot again. A bad take can disappear. A clip can be edited tighter before anybody sees it. Live comedy has no safety net. If that room goes quiet, everybody feels it. The comic feels it first. That silence can sit on your chest like a brick.

Some names just carry weight. Pryor, Bernie Mac, Eddie Murphy, and Dave Chappelle had to earn laughs in rooms where silence could humble a man fast. Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, and Mike Epps understand that pressure too. Different lanes, but the job stays simple. Walk in funny, or the crowd will let you know.

That does not take anything away from internet creators. It just means the work is different. Druski still has timing. He still has instincts. He still knows how to look ridiculous without looking lost. That matters. Plenty of people post videos every day and nobody cares. So when somebody breaks through and keeps folks watching, talent is involved whether folks admit it or not.

What I like is that he never seemed pressed to look perfect. Some men are too busy trying to be smooth to be funny. They protect their image so hard they cannot relax. Druski will look awkward, loud, confused, overconfident, or flat out wrong if it helps the bit. That takes a different kind of confidence. Everybody wants to look cool. Not everybody can let people laugh with them and at them.

His fake industry characters get me because I have seen those people before. The man talking rich but asking who paying for food. The manager with no real clients. The coach yelling at grown men like scouts are sitting courtside. The record label guy promising stardom from a folding chair. The dude who says he has connections, then nobody picks up when he calls. You may not know those exact people, but you know the type.

That is where his gift sits. He reminds us that everyday life already has plenty of comedy in it. You do not always need some big setup. Sometimes the funny part is just how somebody walks into a room. Sometimes it is the way a person tells a story and keeps adding details. Sometimes it is watching somebody act important for no reason at all.

Black folks have always laughed through hard seasons. That is just truth. Our elders laughed through things they barely talked about later. Parents laughed after long shifts and tight weeks. We laugh now because life can get heavy, and a good laugh gives the spirit a little room to breathe. It may not solve anything, but it helps you keep moving.

So I do not brush off what Druski brings. A skit will not fix the world. Nobody sensible thinks that. Still, making people smile has value. You can be having a rough day, see one clip, and your whole mood shifts for a few minutes. Sometimes that is enough to keep you from carrying the day too heavy.

Another thing worth noting is that he did not wait for Hollywood to open the door. Years ago, a young comic usually needed a show, a studio, a casting call, or somebody important to take a chance. Now folks can go straight to the audience. That sounds easy until you remember most people never build anything from it. Attention is cheap. Staying around takes work.

There is a lesson there for young creators. Going viral is one thing. Building a name is different. You have to know your lane. You have to keep showing up. You have to understand when to push a character and when to move on. Druski has done a good job turning quick laughs into a real brand, and that is not as simple as it looks.

I also appreciate that a lot of his humor comes from observation more than cruelty. Some people think being mean is the same thing as being funny. It is not. Anybody can insult somebody. Anybody can say something wild for attention. Druski usually works better when he is holding up a mirror. We laugh because we recognize the behavior. Sometimes we recognize ourselves too, and that is when it really hits.

Of course, every skit is not going to hit the same. Comedy never works that way. One person may love the sports stuff. Another may like the fake music business scenes. Somebody else may fall out laughing at the church type moments. That is fine. The larger point is that people keep sharing the clips because they see somebody they know.

That kind of laughter brings folks together. These days everything turns into an argument. Politics, music, sports, relationships, money, even food sometimes. So it feels good when people can just laugh at something familiar without turning it into a fight. Black joy does not always need a speech attached to it. Sometimes it is just a funny face, a wild voice, and a character who reminds you of home.

I do not know where Druski will be ten years from now. Maybe movies. Maybe more live shows. Maybe business opportunities open new doors. Maybe something none of us see coming yet. But I know this much. He has already given people a reason to laugh, and that counts.

I give Druski credit for one simple reason. He has made a lot of us laugh at people we already know. The cousin with big talk. The coach doing too much. The fake boss. The church personality. The loud friend nobody invited but everybody remembers. He caught that energy and put it on camera.

Which skit got you laughing like, “Yep, I know somebody just like that”?

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.