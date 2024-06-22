Exposing the Truth: How COVID-19 Vaccines Are Damaging Immune Systems in America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Doctors want to keep ignoring it, Science wants to keep denying it and the regulatory agencies you trusted to protect and inform you want to simply distract you from it. I’m talking about the gradual and now obvious immune system damage, weakening, malfunctioning and/or eventual destruction of the COVID-19 vaxxed and boosted in America. So while the medical, regulatory and vaccine industries are wanting all of you to believe Covid is making people sick, the proof shows the vaccines have and continue to do the same thing.
Staff Writer; Trevo Craw
A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.