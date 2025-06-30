8 Wayne Lewis Songs – Atlantic Starr Anthems to Keep His Legacy Alive.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When we talk about the soul of Atlantic Starr, it’s impossible not to talk about Wayne Lewis. As one of the band’s co-founders, main songwriters, keyboardists, and occasional lead vocalists, Wayne’s fingerprints are all over some of the smoothest love songs and R&B grooves ever made. His gift for melody, his subtle yet masterful touch on the keys, and the sincerity in every note helped define the soundtrack of countless love stories and everyday moments alike.

Wayne Lewis sadly passed away in June, and for so many fans — both lifelong listeners and newer generations rediscovering Atlantic Starr — it feels like the loss of a musical big brother. These songs are more than just tracks on an old vinyl or a streaming playlist; they’re reminders of the warmth and heart Wayne poured into every chord. Revisiting them now feels like sitting down with an old friend who still knows exactly what to say.

So let’s honor him the best way we know how — by pressing play, turning the volume up, and letting his music remind us that real R&B never dies. Here are eight Wayne Lewis songs you should check out, whether you’re hearing them for the first time or coming back to them with fresh ears and a grateful heart.

1. “Send for Me”

“Send for Me” is one of those tracks that immediately transports you back to an era when R&B was drenched in sincerity and longing. On this tune, Wayne Lewis’ lead vocal feels like an open invitation to reconnect. His delivery is tender without being overly sentimental, striking a perfect balance that many modern R&B singers still chase.

The instrumentation, guided by Wayne’s keyboard work, gives the song a dreamy texture. Warm electric piano chords layer over subtle guitar licks and a steady groove that doesn’t overpower the emotion. It’s not flashy — it’s refined. That restraint is part of what makes the song so easy to revisit on a quiet evening.

What’s particularly remarkable is how “Send for Me” feels like a hidden conversation between two people who never fully let go of each other. It’s Wayne’s tone that makes the plea feel so real; he sings as if he’s been carrying these words for years, waiting for the right moment to say them. There’s something timeless about that kind of vulnerability — and it hits you every time you press play.

Even decades later, “Send for Me” sounds like a letter you never mailed but still hold close. It’s a beautiful slice of classic R&B that deserves more attention in our playlists. Whether you’re revisiting it alone late at night, or sharing it with someone special, the song proves Wayne Lewis had a gift for making listeners feel like the only two people in the world.

2. “Am I Dreaming”

If you’ve ever wanted to get lost in a love song that feels like a beautiful daydream, “Am I Dreaming” is it. Co-written and sung by Wayne Lewis, this track perfectly captures that feeling of being swept up in romance so intoxicating you have to pinch yourself.

Wayne’s vocal shines here — it’s airy but grounded, carrying just enough vulnerability to sell the fantasy. The arrangement leans into a lush, mid-tempo groove, with soft keys, gentle guitar, and the signature smooth horn flourishes Atlantic Starr was known for. Each element fits together like a sonic daydreamscape.

What makes “Am I Dreaming” endure is how it still feels like a safe space for listeners craving a break from life’s chaos. There’s a magic in the way the song builds — the subtle crescendos, the way Wayne’s phrasing almost floats above the instrumentation. It’s a masterclass in restraint and romanticism.

Today, “Am I Dreaming” works whether you’re in love, longing for love, or simply remembering what it felt like to believe in fairytale endings. Wayne Lewis understood that sometimes less is more — and “Am I Dreaming” is proof that timeless R&B never loses its shine. Drop it on during a lazy Sunday or while watching rain hit the window; it’s a reminder that some songs will always hold your heart.

3. “When Love Calls”

Few songs capture the push-and-pull of longing quite like “When Love Calls.” This Atlantic Starr hit is driven by Wayne Lewis’ soulful, pleading vocal — a performance that feels like a conversation between your heart and your head.

The song’s groove is built around an irresistible bassline and crisp drumming that anchor Wayne’s keyboard melodies. There’s a slight funk edge that keeps it from getting too mellow, while the harmonies from the rest of the band add depth and warmth. It’s the kind of song that makes you close your eyes and just nod your head along.

One reason “When Love Calls” still works today is its universality. The lyrics speak to anyone who’s ever been at love’s mercy — waiting for that late-night phone call, replaying conversations in your mind. That push-pull tension is timeless, and Wayne’s delivery brings just the right touch of ache to every line.

Put this on when you’re driving at night with the windows down or playing DJ for a grown and sexy house party. Wayne Lewis’ ability to craft melodies that stick with you is on full display here — and you’ll find yourself humming that chorus long after the song ends. For a generation that loves “old-school jams,” “When Love Calls” is a perfect reminder that sometimes you have to answer, no matter what it costs you.

4. “Yours Forever”

With “Yours Forever,” Wayne Lewis and Atlantic Starr leaned deeper into the smooth, sophisticated vibe that became their signature. This ballad is drenched in promise and commitment — themes that Wayne delivers with heartfelt precision.

The arrangement is silky, with gentle keys, subtle strings, and a rhythm section that keeps things moving without overshadowing the vocal. Wayne’s voice is confident yet tender, and you can feel every ounce of devotion in his delivery. It’s the kind of song you’d play at a wedding — or to remind yourself of the kind of love you deserve.

What sets “Yours Forever” apart is its mature take on romance. It’s not about fleeting passion; it’s about staying power — love that lasts through seasons, arguments, and all the highs and lows. That depth is something you don’t always hear in today’s ballads, making this track feel refreshing even decades later.

Add this to any playlist dedicated to love songs that actually mean something. It’s not flashy or overproduced — just honest, warm, and deeply romantic. Wayne’s gift for making big feelings feel so personal is what makes this track shine. It’s a reminder that a true love song doesn’t just speak to lovers — it speaks to everyone who still believes that “forever” can mean exactly that.

5. “Silver Shadow”

“Silver Shadow” marked an interesting shift for Atlantic Starr and Wayne Lewis. While the song is famously sung by Barbara Weathers, Wayne’s creative influence as co-writer, arranger, and keyboardist shapes its ethereal vibe. His delicate synth work gives the track an almost mystical quality that set it apart from the band’s earlier, more straightforward soul grooves.

There’s something about “Silver Shadow” that makes it feel like a dream you can’t quite hold onto. The lyrics speak of chasing something elusive — your destiny, your hopes, or maybe the version of yourself you’re scared to be. Wayne’s shimmering keys float underneath the vocals like wisps of cloud, adding an atmosphere that feels cinematic. It’s not just a song; it’s an experience that washes over you in waves.

What really stands out is how the track balances its lightness with a subtle groove. The beat never overwhelms — instead, it pulses gently, giving the song an almost spiritual vibe. You can hear Wayne’s gift for arranging in every flourish of synth and reverb. He knew exactly when to push forward and when to hold back, making each note feel intentional.

Revisit “Silver Shadow” now, and it’s easy to slot it into a playlist next to modern soul and chillwave tracks. It’s aged like fine wine because it was never just a pop song — it was mood music, a sonic escape. Wayne Lewis proves here that his genius went far beyond singing: he knew how to make a song feel like an atmosphere you never want to leave.

6. “Secret Lovers”

No Wayne Lewis list would be complete without “Secret Lovers.” Though often credited to Barbara Weathers and David Lewis on lead vocals, Wayne’s songwriting and production fingerprints are all over this classic. It’s the type of song that makes you lean back in your chair and sigh, because it’s so perfectly bittersweet.

His keyboard arrangement sets the entire emotional tone — soft, cascading chords like quiet confessions that hang in the air. The drum machine is understated but steady, echoing the pulse of a love that persists in the shadows. Every note feels like it was chosen to reflect the secrecy and guilt of the story unfolding in the lyrics.

“Secret Lovers” endures because it refuses to sugarcoat its subject. It doesn’t glamorize infidelity — it sits with the ache and the moral grayness. That emotional honesty is what sets it apart from countless love songs that stick to fairy tales. Wayne’s musical choices amplify that tension, creating an atmosphere that’s romantic but heavy with consequence.

Put this on when you’re in the mood for a song that doesn’t just scratch the surface of love, but digs into the complications that come with it. In an age where many ballads can feel one-dimensional, “Secret Lovers” remains a masterclass in mature, grown-up R&B. It shows that Wayne Lewis could craft songs that tell stories most artists were afraid to touch.

7. “Circles”

“Circles” is arguably one of Atlantic Starr’s most groove-driven tracks, and Wayne Lewis’ mark is all over it. The song rides a hypnotic bassline and an instantly recognizable synth riff that worms its way into your head and stays there. If you’ve ever wondered how to turn a simple groove into something unforgettable, this is the blueprint.

Wayne’s keyboard work is both playful and precise, weaving slick chord changes into the song’s foundation. The production feels layered yet clean, letting each instrument breathe. There’s an effortless funkiness that gives “Circles” its staying power — you can imagine it lighting up a roller rink, a basement party, or a modern-day backyard cookout with equal impact.

What makes “Circles” feel so timeless is its hypnotic repetition. It’s the kind of song that makes you lose track of time — the hook loops in your head like a mantra. DJs and producers still sample it because that hook never loses its magic. You hear it once, and you’re humming it for days.

Wayne’s background vocals and his subtle call-and-response lines keep the energy high without crowding the mix. It’s a reminder that his contributions went far beyond the keys — he knew how to create a vibe that was both danceable and laid-back. Next time you want to get a party started — or just lift your spirits — spin “Circles” and watch everyone’s head start nodding.

8. “Always”

We have to close with “Always,” because if there’s a Wayne Lewis song that lives on in every wedding playlist, every anniversary party, and every slow dance worth remembering, this is it. While David and Barbara take lead vocals, Wayne’s fingerprints are everywhere — in the songwriting, the production, and the subtle but unforgettable keyboard work that holds it all together.

That piano intro is pure magic. It sets the tone instantly — warm, hopeful, and deeply sincere. Wayne’s arrangement is sweeping yet intimate, striking that rare balance that makes “Always” feel as relevant today as it did in 1987. You can almost see couples locking eyes across a dance floor the second those first notes hit.

What keeps “Always” timeless is its total lack of pretense. There’s no flashy production trickery, no forced melodrama — just a promise wrapped in melody. It feels genuine because it is genuine. Wayne knew that the best love songs don’t need bells and whistles; they just need truth, and he poured that into every chord.

If you ever want a reminder that real love songs stand the test of time, put on “Always.” It’s Wayne Lewis at his finest: subtle, soulful, and committed to writing music that brings people closer together. Even now, generations keep falling in love to this song — and you can bet they always will.

Looking back, you realize Wayne Lewis wasn’t just a member of Atlantic Starr — he was its heartbeat. He gave us songs to dance to, to cry to, to fall in love with, and to hold onto when life felt complicated. Even now, his music feels like a soft light in the room, comforting and timeless.

His passing this June leaves a gap, but it also reminds us how music can keep someone close long after they’re gone. When you spin these songs — whether it’s the ethereal glow of “Silver Shadow,” the grown-folk confessions of “Secret Lovers,” or the eternal promise of “Always” — you’re hearing the best of what Wayne gave the world: honesty, soul, and a sound that still brings us together.

So pour a glass, make a playlist, share these classics with someone you care about. That’s what Wayne Lewis would’ve wanted — for his music to be a bridge, a memory, and a reason to keep love playing on repeat.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Where poetry and music find soul — bold reflections from a Black man’s perspective.

He may also be contacted at: JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com | Official Site: JamarJackson.Site.