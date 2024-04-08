Americans: From Fiction to Reality – The Harrowing Rise of ‘Zombie Drug’ Epidemics Across America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Philadelphia’s low-income Kensington neighborhood continues to be overrun with sleepwalking ‘zombies’ as overdoses caused by the street drug known as tranq continue to rise. Also known as ‘tranq dope’ or ‘zombie heroin,’ tranq is made up of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, that is mixed in with other drugs, notably fentanyl. Tranq is known to depress breathing, lengthen overdoses and cause skin ulcers and sores that can last for months. This last symptom is what makes people addicted to tranq get referred to as ‘zombies.’” Philadelphia’s Zombieland Kinsington neighborhood continues to suffer from spread of “tranq” drug by Arsenio Toledo.

For decades the US media has been feeding us films, television stories and video games featuring themes about what they call Zombie Apocalypse; whereby whole cities or a country succumbes to life within an abject dystopian society devoid of laws, structure and decency. In the video games, films and TV series, society is split between Zombies and those still attempting to live and survive within the context of a collapsing or a collapsed social structure. You may be familiar with them, they has such titles as: Night of The Living Dead, The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, Zombie Apocalypse, Z Nation, The House of The Dead and Sate of Decay to name a few.

We’ve also been exposed to open air drug markets with zonked out drug fiends in television series like The Wire or films like New Jack City and films/TV shows depicting drug use by professionals like The Wolf of Wall Street and of course the gangster genre films like Scarface and Goodfellas.

But those were make believe, fictional stories and themes made for films, television and video games to make a profit for the producers and the studios. This genre has become extremely popular and rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars for their producers.

Unfortunately in 2024 there are real life Zombie apocalypses going on throughout the US and little is being done about them. We are witnessing a national catastrophe of drug addiction and overdoses that are devastating this nation. “Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that drug overdose killed the equivalent of a large plane full of Americans every other day in 2022. Citing reporting delays, officials believe the final count could be around 109,680, which would be a record high. The figures represent a plateau from the previous year when 109,197 overdose deaths were recorded…The figures from the CDC were based on reports submitted to the National Vital Statistics System, which monitors births and deaths nationwide. The reports revealed that there were 105,452 overdose deaths from drugs in 2022. However, the figure is still provisional because of the time taken for deaths to be cataloged and the cause of death to be determined. There is another few thousand still expected to be reported. Based on the provisional figures, overdose fatalities are expected to have increased by 0.5 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.” Drug Epidemic: Data reveals drug overdose killed 110,000 Americans in 2022. by Zoey Sky

Contrary to stereotypes the ghetto drug dealer and mobsters are not the ones driving the drug addiction epidemic. The real culprits were the big pharmaceutical companies and physicians who were responsible for getting millions of Americans hooked on opioid drugs. “America’s drug crisis can be traced back to the 1990s, when greedy pharmaceutical companies started to aggressively market opioid painkillers as a “safe and effective way” to treat chronic pain. These companies were able to convince doctors that the risk of addiction was low. As a result, many doctors wrote prescriptions for millions of patients in the country. When opioid painkillers ran out, many addicted users looked for more on the black market. Others switched to heroin as a cheaper and more accessible alternative. This greedy move triggered today’s crisis, with manufacturers now lacing supplies of drugs like heroin with fentanyl.”

Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in America, most recent CDC data reveals. Most of these deaths are the result of fentanyl overdoses. “Powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl continue to drive the death rate up precipitously. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin, has been on the rise in the U.S. for years. The deadly synthetic opioid is inexpensive to make, easily transported, and has been increasingly smuggled over the southern border by Mexican cartels. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl weighing the same as a few grains of salt can cause a fatal overdose, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Because it is frequently cut with other drugs, users may often be unaware that they are consuming the powerful substance, which can be deadly even in small doses. Synthetic opioids caused about 23 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2022, 4% higher than in 2021. Meanwhile, deaths due to natural opioids such as heroin decreased. Deaths involving cocaine also spiked 12% in 2022. Deaths involving psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased 4%. Overdose death numbers for 2023 have not yet been reported.” Drug Overdoes Deaths Smashed Records Again in 2022

Now new concoctions of opioids made with more lethal drugs is fueling a rise in overdoses and deaths throughout the US. “As if fentanyl wasn’t deadly enough, now most of it contains “tranq dope” that depresses breathing and rots the flesh. Necrosis is now a “side effect” of using fentanyl because most of the street drug now contains random doses of xylazine, leading to rotting flesh, amputation, and irreversible overdosing. The DEA is reporting that last year at least a fourth of all seized fentanyl contained xylazine. Even the prescription opioid pills sold on the street now contain the zombifying drug, killing more than 300 Americans each day…

According to the CDC, over 100,000 Americans died from August 2020 to August 2021 from drug POISONINGS, and two-thirds of those involved synthetic opioids. Philadelphia and New York City are at the epicenter of the zombie apocalypse, where over 90 percent of the lab-tested dope samples contain the zombie drug xylazine. Let’s repeat that. Nearly all the lab-tested dope samples contain the flesh-eating, human overdosing drug that’s supposed to be only for putting animals to sleep for surgery” Zombie Drug Tranq secretly mixed with fentanyl Rots human tissue, leading to amputations and more overdose deaths in 48 US states by S.D. Wells

Throughout America we are witnessing the rise of drugged out Zombies, the creation of enclaves of zonked out drug addicts strung out on lethal drugs that are destroying families, ruining communities and causing irreparable harm and death. There are billions of dollars in profits and nefarious agendas at work here. Unfortunately unlike the movies, television shows and video games there are no heroes coming to the rescue. We’ll have to be the ones who bring sanity and healing to ourselves and our environment.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com

