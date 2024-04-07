Donald Trumpenstein: The Making of a Political Monster.

Share Pin 0 Shares

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Growing up as a kid in St. Louis, I remember watching the old Frankenstein movies. Of course, the movie was in black and white and was watched on a TV with rabbit ears. You millennials need to google that.

Frankenstein was a horror movie and was very frightening. It is recognized as one of the best, scariest movies of all time.

Since 2015, the radical, liberal media has tried to vilify Donald Trump as the political version of Frankenstein.

In many ways, they are correct!

If you are part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) crew, or the uniparty crowd in DC, or a Republican in Name Only (RINO); you very well should fear Trump and his policies.

The WEF is comprised of the wealthiest businessmen and the most powerful political figures in the world. They meet annually in Davos Switzerland. Admittance is by invitation only and costs several hundred thousand dollars to attend. Frequent attendees are people like Bill & Hillary Clinton, Barak & Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, members of the British royal family, etc.

Their goal is to dictate to the world how we mere peasants should live our lives, including what to eat (bugs, while they eat filet mignon); what mode of transportation we are allowed to use (electric cars for we the people, while they are chauffeured around in gas guzzling armored plated SUVs and public transportation for the plebes, while they fly around in their gas guzzling private jets); what type of medical care we are allowed to have (forced vaccinations for the masses mandated by corrupt global entities like the World Health Organization while they have private doctors that come to their villas and estates).

The uniparty consists of “alleged” conservatives who constantly sell out conservative principles and policies in order to work with radical liberal Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Chuck Shumer.

The RINOs are elected Republicans who constantly vote for radical, liberal Democrat policies like amnesty for illegals, increased government spending, and funding foreign wars that have nothing to do with our national security!

So, Trump, like the Frankenstein monster, is considered repulsive to the status quo and viewed as an existential threat to the WEF crowd, the uniparty, and the RINOs. And like the Frankenstein monster, Trump appears out of nowhere in 2015 and terrifies the hell out of those who have sold out the American people to the globalist elites.

Make America Great Again or MAGA became Trump’s rallying cry and it resonated so much with the American people that they voted him in as president of the United States in 2016 against all odds.

The elites in the media are still scratching their heads trying to intellectualize how Trump won.

Trump won because he became the voice of the people who no one was willing to listen to. He became the voice of one crying in the wilderness and the American people responded!

The American people screamed at the top of their lungs that they felt left behind. The elites were inviting people to illegally enter the U.S. with the promise of free housing, jobs, healthcare, college tuition; yet citizens were screaming, “what about US?” And they were told to sit down and shut up!

They were called deplorables, bigots, homophobic, xenophobic, racists, Christian nationalists, etc.

The elites were securing the borders of countries around the world while our borders were left wide open. Biden was telling Americans how many jobs he has created but failed to mention that over fifty percent had gone to those in the country illegally!

Radical liberal Democrats constantly talk about how violent crime is going down; but it is off the Richter scale in New York City, St. Louis, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, etc.

Like with Frankenstein, Americans hide their faces in horror when they see what radical liberal Democrats have done to our beloved country.

Trump is vilified for promising to close the border on day one of his next term. He is called a monster because he promises the largest deportation of illegals in the country’s history.

Trump is called isolationist for questioning the relevance of global bodies like the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank and the IMF. These are all relics of World War II and have had no meaningful reforms since their creation.

They are still run by analog principles in a digital world.

My friends in the White House have told me months ago that Democrats have already concluded that Biden cannot defeat Trump; their only play is to bring Trump down through external means, i.e., “warfare.”

Liberals had no idea that with every indictment, Trumps support would grow stronger and stronger. Now they must use every novel legal approach they can find to try to defeat Trump in the court of law.

They have seen the polling data and concluded that there is little they can do between now and November to change the political dynamics among the electorate.

And now they are seeing their attempts at lawfare crumbling right before their own eyes. These never Trumpers and radical elite liberal Democrats are panicking like never before.

Their last line of defense is the media and even they are having a tough time convincing the American people that Trump is bad for America.

They are now attempting to brand Trump as a dictator, the reincarnation of Hitler, a womanizer, a murderer, etc.

Their refusal to listen to the cries of the American people created this monster they call Donald Trump. And like in the movie, they tried to destroy the very thing they created only to have their monster defeat them.

So goes the story of Donald Trumpenstein!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.