You are here: Home BM / Seeking Light in the Darkness: The Vital Role of Good News in a Fragmented World.

Seeking Light in the Darkness: The Vital Role of Good News in a Fragmented World.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you turn on the news or take a ride in your car and listen to the radio, do you ever pause to think, “Where’s all of the good news?” It seems nearly impossible today to find any good stories that lift the spirit, stories that remind you there is still good in humanity and that the human condition isn’t uniquely bad. If an alien ever visited our world and only watched the news or listened to the radio, it would think we’re an inherently bad species quickly headed toward our own destruction and demise.

Everything in contemporary society is about sound bites. When you log onto social media, whoever posts the most salacious remarks typically gets the most likes and reposts. Social media company algorithms promote toxicity, and we further it by engaging with it. When you watch your favorite cable news programs, they’re often devoid of depth and nuance, opting instead for sound bites and yelling matches from commentators on different sides. Seldom do we see hosts or their guests debate issues rationally and objectively, because it doesn’t feed the social media clicks when they post their appearances online. In essence, our nation and, in many respects, our world are broken, but it’s not irremediable, at least not yet.

With these realities in mind, it becomes important — in fact, vital — to find things that uplift the human spirit. Good news stories serve as a reminder of the potential for goodness and greatness — it’s that little spark of light in the dark forests that reminds us that daylight will eventually come. The human capacity for compassion, innovation, and collective action toward the common good is still there if we just look hard enough.

The importance of finding and sharing good news stories goes beyond mere escapism or naivety about the world’s challenges; we all know what exists. However, it is a reminder that, despite the bad, there are people all over the world, in our country, and even in our individual communities who have dedicated themselves to doing the right thing. These stories offer a counterbalance to the prevailing narratives of conflict, despair, and cynicism, reminding us of the potential for a just and harmonious society.

The good in the world serves as inspiration to do the right thing. I’ve met countless people who have told me that they saw, read, or heard of a good deed and how it motivated them or their entire communities to engage in acts of kindness, innovation, and solidarity. These acts instill a sense of belonging, national responsibility, and cohesion among disparate people in a nation, and that’s good for the individual and those being helped by said good deeds.

In a world increasingly fragmented by ideological divides and existential threats, the intentional search for and dissemination of good news stories is a radical act of resistance. It is a reaffirmation of our shared humanity and our collective capacity for moral and civic excellence. By feeding our thymotic hunger for recognition in positive and constructive ways, we lay the groundwork for a more empathetic, cohesive, and just society.

Finish story here; Seeking Light in the Darkness: The Vital Role of Good News in a Fragmented World.