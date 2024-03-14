You are here: Home Health / Black Americans and Menthol Cigarettes: Alternatives You Can Use to Let Go.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Smoking continues to be among America’s most common habits—but it hasn’t stopped being deadly. It’s still the biggest cause of preventable illness and death, with cigarettes making smokers more vulnerable to developing diabetes, eye disease, arthritis, multiple heart and lung conditions, and several types of cancer. Scientific American adds that it damages your immune system, even after you quit. That’s why it’s crucial to kick the habit as soon as possible.

Doing so is easier said than done. Notably, though, it can be much more challenging for Black Americans, particularly men. According to the CDC, racial barriers result in a lack of health insurance, which means they may or cannot receive medical advice for smoking cessation. It also points to multiple underlying causes that make black men more likely to smoke and less likely to quit. For the most part, it has to do with their preference for smoking menthol cigarettes.

If you’ve tried and failed to quit smoking menthol cigarettes before, the following information may come in handy if you want to start your cessation journey anew.

The relationship between Black Americans, menthol cigarettes, and smoking cessation

Tobacco companies have historically targeted black men. One study, The Influence of Racial Discrimination on Smoking among Young Black Men, notes they’ve been known to place advertisements in residential areas and publications most frequented by African American populations. Researchers add that stress caused by racial discrimination makes them more likely to develop smoking habits for relief.

These same reasons explain why black men favor menthol cigarettes: it’s the tobacco product that’s most heavily marketed toward them. As a result, they’re among the more than 85% of black smokers who prefer menthol cigarettes. Slate reveals that this flavoring also makes it more challenging for them to quit. Menthol hides the harshness of tobacco, helping you inhale deeper and absorb more of the cigarette’s chemicals. It also increases the number of brain receptors that respond to this product, making users more specifically dependent on menthol cigarettes.

Alternatives that can help you let go of the habit

Though difficult, it’s possible to quit menthol cigarettes and avoid adverse health outcomes. There are plenty of menthol alternatives you can use to switch away from smoking and quit gradually. Here are three that can help you let go of the habit.

Nicotine pouches

These small packets of nicotine go between your gums and upper lip. Each pouch lasts up to an hour to relieve withdrawal symptoms, and since they come in different strengths, you can lower your consumption over time. They even come in multiple kinds of menthol flavors to help you get that refreshing feeling you like without tobacco. Take the nicotine pouches on Prilla, where brands like ZEO and ZYN offer flavors like “Mint Breeze” and “Wintergreen.” Since you may lack access to formal quitting resources, you may also prefer using them to kickstart your cessation journey: you can pay less than $5 online for a can of 20 pouches and receive it within 24 hours.

E-cigarettes

If you’re looking for an alternative that closely mimics the act of smoking a cigarette, e-cigarettes or vapes are your best option. Our article Effective Methods to Help You Quit Smoking notes that it’s among the best products that can help you quit smoking due to its tobacco-free content and how it’s used. Since you can get a specific number of puffs per disposable vape or cartridge, you can also control the amount of nicotine you consume as you quit. Brands like VEEV and IVG offer good Classic Mint and more unique Blue Raspberry Ice flavors you can try, which you can pick up online or at your local e-cigarette store.

Lozenges and gum

Light smokers or individuals reaching the end of their quitting journey can try alternatives with smaller nicotine doses, like nicotine lozenges and gum. Though similar to their regular candy counterparts, they’re not meant to be swallowed or chewed for prolonged periods. Instead, park them to the side of your mouth so the nicotine can dissolve within half an hour. Information on nicotine lozenges from Medline Plus mentions that you can get them from brands like Commit and Nicorette, which both offer mint flavors you can try. Nicorette also sells gum if you’d prefer to keep your mouth busy. You can easily get them from drugstores like Walgreens, where prices range between $12 to $50.

As a Black American, you may find it harder to quit smoking menthol cigarettes—but by switching to alternatives, it’s not impossible. For more pieces like this, feel free to browse more articles on ThyBlackMan.

