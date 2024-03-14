Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Get Your Real Estate License WA Online.

How to Get Your Real Estate License WA Online.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Getting your real estate license WA online may seem challenging, but it shouldn’t be hard if you know what to do. Becoming a licensed realtor in Washington is an exciting and lucrative career that provides flexibility, growth opportunities, and a chance to help others find their dream homes. So, what are the real estate license WA requirements? Washington State requires all potential licensees to be aged at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent education, and possess a taxpayer identification or social security number. Working with online real estate schools in Washington, such as Real Estate U, can help you obtain your license without breaking a sweat.

Real Estate License WA Online Requirements

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to secure your real estate license in WA online.

1. Complete Pre-Licensing Education Online At Real Estate License U

Eligible candidates can kick-start their journey to getting a real estate license in Washington by attending approved real estate license WA online schools like Real Estate U. You must complete the required 90 hours of pre-licensing education, including a 60-hour course on the fundamentals of real estate and a 30-hour real estate practice course. Take advantage of RealEstateU online classes to study on your flexible schedule. Once you choose the perfect study plan and work with their experienced instructors, you can get your license 100% online at an affordable price.

2. Pass the Washington Real Estate Exam

When you complete the real estate pre-licensing course at an online school, the next step is to pass the Washington Real Estate Exam, which comprises national and state sections. Register for this exam by visiting the test provider’s (PSI) website.

3. Send an Application for Real Estate License

Once you pass the Washington Real Estate Exam, it’s time to apply for a real estate license WA online. Submit your application through the Washington Department of Licensing (DOL), providing proof of your pre-licensing education and examination results.

4. Find a Sponsoring Broker

The state of Washington requires all new agencies to work under licensed brokers. Choosing a broker who suits your real estate field and can offer the necessary support as you navigate your real estate career is crucial. An experienced broker can help you activate your real estate license in WA if you find one. The post-licensing requirement for Washington real estate agents is to complete a 30-hour continuing education every two years. You must renew your license through the DOL website before it expires.

How Much Does It Cost to Get a Real Estate License WA Online?

A real estate license WA cost varies according to the school you choose to attend, exam fees, and the real estate license application fees. However, you can expect to spend roughly between $500 and $1000 to get your real estate license WA. Obtaining your real estate license WA takes about six to eight months. Fortunately, most accredited online real estate schools in Washington help students streamline their license acquisition process.

Follow these steps and commit to your goal, and you will be on your way to a successful real estate career.

