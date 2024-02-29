You are here: Home BM / Unveiling the Truth: The Tumultuous Saga of Donald Trump’s Political Legacy.

Unveiling the Truth: The Tumultuous Saga of Donald Trump’s Political Legacy.

(ThyBlackMan.com) From the time Donald Trump was brought to our attention by running for United States President, we began learning more about him. Whenever someone runs for office in America, no stone is left unturned searching for information about them. Sometimes we learn good things about them, but who Trump really is began coming to our attention soon—and the information kept on coming—even from his family! I don’t think all of us believed the information that was coming at us so fast could possibly be true! it turns out it was worse!

Little did we know, things could get worse. As time went by, we learned even more about him. As a candidate, he famously said he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, he wouldn’t lose any voters.” Well, that seemed to be true through the years.

Later, one of his lawyers suggested in federal court that a president could order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival, and unless he was impeached (which he was twice) and convicted (which he should have been) by Congress, he would be immune from criminal prosecution. He convinced a lot of people that with all the illegal and bad things he did, he would go untouched! civil and criminal charges went up to an astounding 92! Even then, most of his MAGA supporters are still supporting him!

We see that his behavior totally disrespects our laws, disrespects loyalty to our nation, disrespects truth, disrespects women, and continues to express behavior that is unbecoming for any adult, and even worse for someone who has been President of the United States.

Recently, we have been getting some hope that “No one is above the law.” He has lost his argument that he is above the law, and has to pay dearly for what he did to a woman’s body.

He and some of his followers are desperately trying to destroy the credibility of Fulton County Georgia’s Attorney General Fani Willis. No matter how that case comes out, it doesn’t take away the truth that his guilt still stands. We know because we heard his telephone conversation where he was trying to claim votes he didn’t win.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has persisted through months of Trump’s bad behavior trying to discredit her and prove that he is above the law. She is still trying to get it through his head that no one is above the law, and she has come a long way in making him understand that concept by taking away some of his property if he doesn’t pay what Judge Arthur F. Engoron has billed him—and until he does pay, he will be getting a penalty of almost $90,000 per day! The judge is showing him no mercy while trying to get him to understand that no one is above the law. He still has to face Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Tanya Chutkan. Even if he continues to play games with the case against him in Georgia, he is finally learning that no one is above the law.

Law-abiding citizens are finally beginning to believe that NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW! That includes Donald J. Trump. It’s teaching MAGA supporters that lesson. No matter what reporters on Fox News are saying about those gold sneakers, Black people are not so excited about the sneakers that we are going to be conned into believing Trump deserves another chance to deal with our enemies around the world at the expense of our democracy. We in the Black community have always held out hope while working for America to live up to its promise, as we continue to make this the land of the free and the home of equal justice for all.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

