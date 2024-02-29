You are here: Home BM / Navigating Cultural Shock: How One African American Responds to Offensive Remarks in the Republican Party!

(ThyBlackMan.com) During Black History Month, a friend asked me about how African Americans respond to culture shock statements from fellow citizens within the Republican party. I find it shocking when people make blatant remarks to my face during meetings. Some statements may seem racist, and individuals may not realize it due to limited interactions with different people.

Examples include phrases like “You clean up nice!” or “I’m treating you to Popeyes chicken today” or even “I’m sorry, I mistook you for someone else; you all look alike.” The use of offensive language, including racial slurs or words like thugs and savages when describing incidents in my city, Baltimore, is particularly offensive. This not only builds animosity but also hinders business interactions with people of diverse backgrounds.

In the Republican party, some individuals fail to understand that African Americans are vigilant for what we consider soft racism in language. They may feel like they’re walking on eggshells, but it’s essential to address these issues. Some argue against censorship, claiming they don’t face the same challenges with other ethnic groups. However, it’s not an issue for African Americans to resolve; it’s a broader concern about racial sensitivity.

When confronted about offensive language, nonsensical excuses emerge, such as “offense is taken, not given” or “this word has power over you.” These explanations are not accepted by the black community, as they appear evasive and insulting to our intelligence. Excuses like “I didn’t know it was offensive” seem disingenuous and make the speaker appear naive, considering their education and experience.

Discussing these issues with friends, including a PHD holder and a political auxiliary chairman, I sought advice on how to respond. One friend pointed out that internalizing frustrations makes me appear unapproachable, while the other suggested a sarcastic approach to defuse situations. Responding with humor, like saying, “You wash up pretty well yourself” with a smile, places the responsibility back on the speaker and opens a conversation about their choice of words.

This approach allows both parties to walk away without animosity, fostering understanding and encouraging individuals to be mindful of their language.

