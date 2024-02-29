Navigating Cultural Shock: How One African American Responds to Offensive Remarks in the Republican Party!
(ThyBlackMan.com) During Black History Month, a friend asked me about how African Americans respond to culture shock statements from fellow citizens within the Republican party. I find it shocking when people make blatant remarks to my face during meetings. Some statements may seem racist, and individuals may not realize it due to limited interactions with different people.
Examples include phrases like “You clean up nice!” or “I’m treating you to Popeyes chicken today” or even “I’m sorry, I mistook you for someone else; you all look alike.” The use of offensive language, including racial slurs or words like thugs and savages when describing incidents in my city, Baltimore, is particularly offensive. This not only builds animosity but also hinders business interactions with people of diverse backgrounds.
In the Republican party, some individuals fail to understand that African Americans are vigilant for what we consider soft racism in language. They may feel like they’re walking on eggshells, but it’s essential to address these issues. Some argue against censorship, claiming they don’t face the same challenges with other ethnic groups. However, it’s not an issue for African Americans to resolve; it’s a broader concern about racial sensitivity.
When confronted about offensive language, nonsensical excuses emerge, such as “offense is taken, not given” or “this word has power over you.” These explanations are not accepted by the black community, as they appear evasive and insulting to our intelligence. Excuses like “I didn’t know it was offensive” seem disingenuous and make the speaker appear naive, considering their education and experience.
Discussing these issues with friends, including a PHD holder and a political auxiliary chairman, I sought advice on how to respond. One friend pointed out that internalizing frustrations makes me appear unapproachable, while the other suggested a sarcastic approach to defuse situations. Responding with humor, like saying, “You wash up pretty well yourself” with a smile, places the responsibility back on the speaker and opens a conversation about their choice of words.
This approach allows both parties to walk away without animosity, fostering understanding and encouraging individuals to be mindful of their language.
Staff Writer; Christopher Anderson
One may connect with this brother online at: C. Anderson.
Also drop an email at; CAnderson@ThyBlackMan.com.
First of all, Stop worrying about remarks from the Republican party because it is the Democratic party that every day insults and laugh at black America since we give them our black vote and they give us nothing in returned with the exception of symbolism such as Juneteenth, and free fried chicken and watermelon after the election is over.
Black America voted for Biden after he insulted the entire community by saying that if you do not vote for him, then you are not black. Just like if you do not support the genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Untouchables then you are not an American citizen. So sad and disgusting to see how the Democratic party have been using the black people vote for free and not given anything in return to empower and better the life of millions of poor black families living in America; yet, the democrats are quick to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
the Democrats are letting millions of illegal into the country and these illegal are attacking, assaulting, robbing our black Christian children, women and elderly. Moreso, these illegals are taking all the benefits and jobs away from the poorest black people in America; while the black congregational caucus stay silent and indulge in the bribes given to them by the DNC in order to keep their mouth shut and not say anything about the illegal migration at the borders. Remember, just few weeks ago, illegal migrants killed and raped a college nurse student, murder a 2 year old baby and attack police officers on the street. So do not be fooled by people blaming the Republicans; since, the republican are against illegal immigration into the country and do not stand for rape of our citizens.
the Democrats will once again take the vote of black people in 2024 and will give noting in returned just like they have done in the last 200 years.