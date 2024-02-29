Kamala Harris Holds the Line: The Democratic Nominee’s Path Beyond Joe Biden’s Challenges.
(ThyBlackMan.com) Neither California Gov. Gavin Newsom nor former First Lady Michelle Obama will become the Democrats‘ 2024 presidential candidate. No amount of President Joe Biden’s mental decline, forgetfulness, mumbling or stumbling can change that. If Biden can fog up a mirror come Election Day, he will be the nominee. If he cannot, Vice President Kamala Harris awaits, on deck, bat in hand.
As for both Newsom and Obama, they would first have to push Harris aside. For her part, she recently said, “I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that.” That does not sound like someone about to walk the plank. She wants to be president, ran for the job in 2020 and probably expected Biden, at some point after defeating former President Donald Trump, to hand her the baton before November 2024.
With her name on the ballot, Harris has never lost an election, winning her races for San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. Senate and vice president. She does not believe she’s disqualified because of her so-called cackle. Nor does she consider herself having failed to determine the “root cause” of the three-year massive influx of illegal immigration when all but the hosts on MSNBC know the root cause is Biden’s reversal of Trump’s border policies.
In her identity party, she checks two boxes as a female who identifies as black. Blacks are the most loyal part of the Democratic base, with black women more loyal than the men. In a September 2023 article about its CBS News/YouGov poll, CBS News wrote, “Black Democrats are the most enthusiastic about Harris today, as they were three years ago.”
In 2020, Democrats panicked the after the unelectable, self-described “Democrat socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the Nevada caucuses, briefly becoming the party’s frontrunner. So, Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), right before the primary in his state, endorsed Biden and salvaged his meandering campaign. In exchange for Clyburn’s endorsement, Biden agreed, if elected, to make his first Supreme Court nominee a black female.
When it seemed likely that then-Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) would not complete her term, Newsom announced her replacement would be a black female. When Feinstein died, Newsom delivered. Democrats, as a reward for black loyalty, agreed to move the first 2024 primary to South Carolina, where nearly 30% of the voters are black, giving this voting bloc a greater say in the nomination process.
Newsom has another problem. Most Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, citing the economy, inflation, gas prices, crime and illegal immigration. What has Newsom said or done that would make any of this better?
As I explain in my latest book, “As Goes California: My Mission to Rescue the Golden State,” Newsom unabashedly resides on the fringe Left of his party. He supported the soft-on-crime district attorneys in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He supports cashless bail. He endorsed Proposition 47, which not only converted theft of nearly $1,000 into a misdemeanor but also took away the ability of cops to force addicts using drugs on the street to either go to rehab or go to jail.
As to Biden’s ill-advised inflation-inducing spending, Newsom wants to spend more. As to the Biden war on oil and gas and his anti-drilling policies, Newsom is an even more ferocious “climate change” warrior, having decreed an end to the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035. Even Joe Biden, who calls climate change “an existential threat,” has not gone that far. Newsom expanded the number of illegal aliens in California eligible for taxpayer-provided health care and brags about California’s status as a sanctuary state. Shortly after Biden’s broadly condemned abrupt pullout from Afghanistan, Newsom said, “I’m incredibly proud of President Biden.”
This brings us to Michelle Obama. For the reasons outlined above, black voters — particularly black female voters — would resent a ploy to cast Harris aside, but there is one caveat: The substitute would have to be a popular black female. Only two fit the bill: Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Winfrey does not want the gig and, despite the hopeful speculation, neither does Obama. She hates politics.
So, Harris it is.
Columnist; Larry Elder
Official website; http://www.larryelder.com
I’m somewhat amazed by how Kamala Harris continues to excel despite the various controversies surrounding Joe Biden. It seems she might indeed have the capabilities to lead our country in the future. As a proud Republican, my hope is for Mr. Trump to return to office. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama appears to be engaged in different pursuits and shows no interest in returning to the White House.
Hold what line? What has this sellout woman who married an untouchable person and has no kids of her own, done for the empowerment and betterment of the African American community. What has she done alongside her Democratic party that is tangible and specific to the black men, black women and black LGBT of our poor inner cities and communities.
this woman has done nothing for Black America but she has done a lot for the Asian community, for the Hispanic community, for the untouchable community, for the illegal immigrants entering into our country and for the Ukranians. Karmala aka Happy feet is nothing but a pretender that only uses the black term when she needs the black vote and acceptance; then as soon as she gets what she wants from black America, she goes back to being Indian and loyal to her Indian community and Untouchable communities.
You have millions of unemployed young black men and hundreds of thousands of homeless black people with 30% of those homeless been military veterans. So what has Karmala and sleepy hollow done for them and for black people in general. We do not want symbolism or free fried chicken and watermelon. Black American wants economical freedom, jobs, businesses, reparations for slavery, businesses, trade and vocationl schools to teach our black children to be plumbers, electrician, mechanics, painters, carpenters, etc.. so they can be the ones servicing the black community.
African Americans need to unite and owned their own businesses. black men and women should only spend money in black businesses, we should put money in black owned banks and credit unions, we should send our children to black owned private schools and HBCU’S. we should only do business with black tax preparers, black electrician, black plumbers, black gardeners. Black people should only see black doctors, black dentist, we should only request black uber and Lyft drivers, we should only support and spend our hard earned black dollars in other black owned businesses.
African Americans should only trust each other and not trust people who do not look like us, think like us and suffered like us. We should all exercise our second amendment rights and legally purchase rifles, pistols, shot guns, ammunitions, Kevlar helmets and body armored from licensed black own gun dealerships. we need to protect ourselves and our loves ones from those who are only trying to destroyed us financially, psychologically and economically. Remember, the Democrats are purposely letting millions of illegal immigrants into the country and those individuals will be taking away all the benefits and low skill level jobs away from African Americans.