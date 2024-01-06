You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: An Altar Call Given To Righteous Muslims.

Devout Christians: An Altar Call Given To Righteous Muslims.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Not all Muslims want to commit acts of terrorism, force their beliefs on others, or want to harm those that leave Islam. There are those that only want to do good, live a peaceful life, and try to please the deity that they think they are worshiping. Their only problem is that they worship a man-made deity.

First, what is an altar call? An altar call is a ceremonial petition that various churches use as an invitation to begin following Yeshua (Jesus), accept the new birth (preferably), or become a new member of that assembly. Traditionally, in many Christian churches, this invitation is given to those who wish to make a new spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ, and are requested to come forward publicly. It is so named because the invitees gather at the altar located at a knelling area between the pulpit and the front seating area. Most altar calls occur at the end of a sermon or evangelical discourse.

Unfortunately, there are imitation altar calls, along with genuine altar calls. Some examples of imitation altar calls are when they will tell you to “just ask Jesus to come into your heart”, or to “pray the sinner’s prayer”, or “raise your right hand for fellowship”. Another way to tell if the call is an imitation is if they follow it up with water sprinkling, pouring, or immersion using the formula “in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost”, or make you wait for a certain day of the month, if they baptize at all.

A genuine (preferred) altar call will ask if conviction has come upon your heart (mind), so that you no longer want to commit sin, and that you want to become a disciple of Yeshua. The first altar call ever is found in the scripture that follows.

Acts 2:36-38

36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made the same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.

The above verse was the ending summary of the first evangelical discourse of the true church. Conviction was put upon those that heard the sermon.

37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?

The multitude that was there recognized the need for change, and were about to hear the very first altar call.

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Thousands of Jews from around the world had made the journey to Jerusalem to be there for the end of the Feast of (seven) Weeks, which was the Day of Pentecost on Sunday June 20th AD 28. It was fifty days after Yeshua had gathered together the twenty-four people He had resurrected from the grave, and had taken them to Heaven to present them as the First Fruits Offering to Yehovah.

Secondly, what is righteousness? Being righteous is the state of being morally correct or what is considered “good” or justifiable. Behaving is such a way that is consciencely right, or what one would consider to be in line with what our Creator would want us to be. Acting in such a way that is pleasing to our Holy God.

Thirdly, what is a Muslim? A Muslim is a follower of the religion called Islam. Islam is a monotheistic religion founded by Muhammed, close to the year AD 600. It is centered upon a book that Muhammed wrote, called the Quran, and the teachings of Muhammed.

Who was Muhammed? Muhammed was an Arabian merchant, born in AD 570, supposedly in Mecca, which is in Saudi Arabia. He died on June 8, AD 632. At the age of about twenty-five, he married a wealthy Catholic merchant woman named Khadijah, who was fifteen years older than him. The Catholic Pope at the time used Muhammed to start the religion of Islam, and the worship of the Arabian moon god “Allah”. The Pope did so in an attempt to gain control of the Holy Land. The false claim was used that the angel Gabriel, gave Muhammed hidden gold plates, to write the Quran. This falsehood alone proves that Islam is a false man-made religion.

Muslims believe that Islam is the complete and universal version of a primordial faith that was revealed many times through who they claim were earlier prophets, including Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses and Jesus. Muslims consider the Quran to be the verbatim word of Allah and the unaltered final revelation.

The problem with such beliefs is that there is no collaboration. One man, who was yet in his sins, said that God’s earlier attempt to save mankind was a failure, and that God chose him to start another attempt. Since the true church was founded, Satan has used several people to start false faiths and beliefs, in order to try to keep mankind from finding and following the truth. God never fails in anything.

Matthew 16:17-19

17 And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven.

18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

19 And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

Since the Apostle Peter was given the keys to salvation, that is why he preached the first sermon, and made the first altar call.

The religion of Islam supposedly originated in Mecca about AD 610. Muslims believe this is when Muhammed began receiving revelations from Allah. Archaeological excavations in Mecca found no supporting evidence of historic Muslim claims, so the area was overlayed with concrete to hide the fact.

Islam also teaches that Muhammad ascended to Heaven from the present spot where the Dome of the Rock is located in Jerusalem. Who was there to watch him ascend? If Muhammad’s remains were found and identified, wouldn’t that prove that the patriarchs of Islam were liars, and were trying to copy what they read about Yeshua?

In closing, Yeshua did not write anything about Himself. He let others, who witnessed His actions do the writing for mankind to read later. Out of the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established. That is collaboration. John the Baptist, the twelve apostles, and the 120 disciples were witnesses unto Yeshua. What witnesses did Muhammad have, outside of what he himself wrote? I ask all Muslims to intensely examine what they are following, and to make the correct choice for your soul.

