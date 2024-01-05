You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Understanding Hell – A Biblical Perspective on the Afterlife and Eternal Judgment.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Of all the doctrines in scripture that are vital, one of the most important is the doctrine concerning Hell. People often have their own opinion about Hell and the afterlife, causing many to be confused and deceived about what happens to people after death. Some even doubt that there is an afterlife. They believe that there is either a place of beauty and peace after death or nothing at all. In other words, they think that there is either a place for “good” people or nothing at all. How can there be a good place for “good” people after death but no place for “bad” people?

When it comes to the doctrine of Hell or questions about the afterlife, one should go to the source of truth about the subject, the Bible, the Word of the Living God. In God’s Word, there are no dubious, incoherent claims about the afterlife. God is evident and precise concerning what will happen to believers and non-believers alike after they die. To learn the truth about Hell, we must consider the source of truth on the matter.

For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil. (Eccl 12:14)

Whether an individual is good or evil is not based upon men’s subjective reasoning but upon Biblical standards. Romans 3:10 says, “As it is written, there is none righteous, no, not one.” If any man is to be justified as being good, it has to be through accepting God’s sacrifice for sin via the person of His Son Jesus Christ.

There is a judgment for the righteous and a judgment for the wicked. The righteous will receive rewards for their work done on earth, based on 1Corinthians 3:13-15.

“Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is. If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward. If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.”

There is a different story for the judgment of the unrighteous. The Bible in Heb. 9:27 says,

“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:”

Judgment here is a decision based on right or wrong and a sentence of condemnation resulting in damnation. As soon as a person dies and their soul becomes separated from their physical body, a sentence has passed. Ezek. 18:4 says:

“Behold, all souls are mine; as the soul of the father, so also the soul of the son is mine: the soul that sinneth, it shall die.”

2Cor. 5:10 says:

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad”

Jesus spoke these words in John 5:28:

“Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.”

Those that have done evil are judged or sentenced to a place of eternal damnation. It will occur in a literal, unimaginable, unmistakable location called Hell. Hell becomes the residence of eternal torment for those that have lived in sin and rebellion to God’s will and refused to accept Christ as their Savior. One final note about Hell. As awful as it is, even Hell itself will be tossed into the Lake of Fire. Rev. 20:14 says:

“And death and Hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.”

This is the truth about Hell and the expectation of those that die without Christ. All must avoid it at all cost, and residing there can be prevented through surrendering to Jesus Christ. I pray that all will receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and avoid that awful place.

