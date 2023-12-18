You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Has the Joe Biden Administration Run Amok With Immigration.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Has the Joe Biden Administration Run Amok With Immigration.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are many Republicans, and Democrats that would love to run with the narrative that the Biden Administration has allowed the immigration issue to get out of control. There are many that would go as far as to stand on the position that the Biden Administration is not putting America first because they are not cracking down hard enough on Americas borders. They are not taking a hard stance on immigration, so they are not making sure rightful Americans are able to secure employment and adequate housing. These sentiments can be heard circulating many political outlets and they are a go to topic for campaign promises. What no one seems to be doing is holding the right elected officials responsible.

Furthermore, we are not being realistic about what an administration can get done when there have been decades worth of immigration issues. Before anyone runs to blame the Obama Administration, this problem predated the former President by far, and it would not get easily fixed on his watch. American citizens have allowed themselves, once again, to be used as ammunition to shoot shots at the wrong branch of government. At what point when will we, as citizens, realize it is not merely an administration’s job to fix the immigration crisis.

The Biden Administration can’t run amok with a matter that technically isn’t their job to fix for the most part. This is not to say that a presidential administration doesn’t have a part to play in the policy needed to run, and regulate this nation, but Congress seems to be missing when the criticism needs to be had. Instead of asking about the Biden administration…why aren’t we hearing more about our Congress’s lack of leadership regarding immigration? Congress makes laws; if the President doesn’t agree…Congress had veto power. It is a constant issue as Congress is able to skirt around issues by making us feel they are working for the people and pointing blame at the White House. They are too busy fighting amongst each other within their parties, and then the parties go against each other. They are too busy dealing with one scandal after another, and covering up more than we’ll ever know. They are too busy making promises they never intend to keep so that they can keep their job on the Hill. It is one of the greatest betrayals of the American people…one of, as there are many.

Immigration needs to be picked apart, and a working plan needs to be put in place by Congress. They need to work together to tackle immigration on the Hill, and then with the White House. This is not something the presidential administrations can shoulder alone to fix. Granted the President and their administration is the face of the Unites States government, but that is no excuse for Congress to from their job. If you question if this is the case, all you have to do is look at other issues that Congress should have handled but another branch was tasked with Congress’s job. The most recent has been abortion. Congress should have legislated this matter verses allowing it to be thrown at the feet of the courts. One can make the argument that gun control shouldn’t be a constant conversation for states to try to wade through.

While states are at odds over the matter, schools continue to get shot up…and mass shooting in other places continue. It is so much so that it could be said…Americans are becoming desensitized towards the killings. States have their issues that cause them to be ineffective in this area. So why isn’t Congress legislating the issue? Isn’t this why we voted for representation? We focus on the stance of the presidential administration on gun laws and crime…but we don’t seem to demand Congress do it’s job regarding said public policy issues.

I can’t fully say that I, an Independent, agree with how the Biden Administration is handling immigration…and I can’t fully say I disagree. What I will acknowledge is putting migrants on busses and just dropping them in different cities in America is not the answer. Dropping them off in in front of the Vice President of the United States house is not the answer, and it’s a slap in the face. Let’s be honest, if we can, which previous Vice President do you think that would have happened to? Let me help you with the answer, None. The Unites States does have an immigration problem, but if our Congress would do their job…we might have a chance of solving the problem. This can be said for not just the current sitting Congress, but the ones that have come before them. With that in mind, I’d like to correct the question. Had the United States Congress Run Amok With Immigration Over The Years? Yes.

