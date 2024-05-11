Top 100 Hip Hop Songs of all time.

1. “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang (1979)

One of the first songs to popularize hip-hop on a global scale, “Rapper’s Delight” was a groundbreaking track that introduced many to the genre. Despite its length—over 14 minutes in its longest version—it became a top 40 hit and has been credited with launching hip-hop into the mainstream.

2. “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (1982)

This song shifted hip-hop from party music to a platform for social commentary. With its haunting refrain of “Don’t push me ’cause I’m close to the edge,” it painted a stark picture of urban strife and inequality, influencing generations of conscious rappers.

3. “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy (1989)

Crafted for Spike Lee’s film “Do the Right Thing,” this powerful anthem is renowned for its politically charged lyrics and its role in the politically motivated music movement of hip-hop.

4. “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg (1992)

A definitive G-funk track, this song exemplifies the laid-back yet potent style of Southern California’s hip-hop scene. Its smooth, melodic hooks and sharp lyrical delivery make it a timeless classic.

5. “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan (1993)

Acronym for “Cash Rules Everything Around Me,” this track offers a gritty narration of the harsh realities of growing up in urban America, showcasing the group’s sharp lyrical prowess and innovative production.

6. “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. (1994)

This autobiographical track tells of Biggie’s rise from poverty to fame. Sampling Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit,” it’s become an anthem for anyone pursuing their dreams against all odds.

7. “Dear Mama” by Tupac Shakur (1995)

A poignant tribute to his mother, Tupac’s “Dear Mama” discusses his upbringing in a single-parent home and acknowledges his mother’s struggle and sacrifice.

8. “Stan” by Eminem ft. Dido (2000)

“Stan” uses a fictional tale of fan obsession to explore the darker side of fame. The song’s narrative style and haunting chorus have cemented it as a critical piece in Eminem’s catalog.

9. “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast (2000)

A heartfelt apology to the mothers of their children, “Ms. Jackson” combines a catchy hook with introspective lyrics, showcasing OutKast’s unique blend of southern hip-hop with funky rhythms.

10. “Jesus Walks” by Kanye West (2004)

Kanye tackles issues of faith and doubt with “Jesus Walks,” challenging mainstream hip-hop norms and discussing themes of spirituality and redemption in a genre often criticized for materialism.

11. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem (2002)

From the soundtrack of “8 Mile,” this song captures the intense pressure of seizing the moment. Its raw energy and inspiring lyrics have made it an anthem for motivation.

12. “99 Problems” by Jay-Z (2004)

Jay-Z uses a hook based on an Ice-T song to delve into the multiple challenges he faces, from legal troubles to racial profiling. The track is a showcase of Jay-Z’s lyrical dexterity.

13. “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar (2015)

An anthem of hope amid societal and personal turmoil, “Alright” has been adopted by activists and communities as a chant for perseverance and resistance.

14. “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B (2017)

Cardi B’s breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” is celebrated for its assertive energy and has become an anthem of self-empowerment and success, marking a significant moment for female artists in hip-hop.

15. “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem (2000)

With its satirical lyrics and infectious beat, this track is a critique of pop culture and a declaration of Eminem’s unique place in hip-hop.

16. “California Love” by 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre (1996)

This anthem of West Coast hip-hop features Roger Troutman’s talkbox and verses from Dre and Tupac that vividly celebrate California’s hip-hop lifestyle.

17. “Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G. (1994)

Over a smooth Isley Brothers sample, Biggie’s laid-back delivery and suave lyrical content made “Big Poppa” a staple of 90s hip-hop.

18. “Hotline Bling” by Drake (2015)

Known for its meme-worthy dance moves in the music video, “Hotline Bling” showcases Drake’s signature blend of singing and rapping over a minimalist beat.

19. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West ft. Jamie Foxx (2005)

Sampling Ray Charles’s “I Got a Woman,” this song critiques relationships based on materialism, highlighted by West’s sharp wit and Foxx’s charismatic vocals.

20. “God’s Plan” by Drake (2018)

A reflective track where Drake contemplates his fate and charity, “God’s Plan” is notable for its philanthropic music video, which documented acts of kindness and generosity.