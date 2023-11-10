You are here: Home BM / Republican Jeff Landry: The State of Louisiana is in Trouble.

Republican Jeff Landry: The State of Louisiana is in Trouble.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Jeff Landry is the next Governor of Louisiana. He is a far right conservative Republican. He is the former Attorney General of the state and takes a “tough on crime” approach. He opposes congressional maps being adjusted that disenfranchises Black voters. He takes a hard stance against abortion, and he’s one of those that uses the idea parental rights in school to limit what schools can teach. Some Louisianans won’t realize how dangerous this governor can be until it’s too late…or until it becomes personal. As a state we will regret the low voter turnout, because the state stands in a position whereby it may be used to make a conservative stance for Republicans. Furthermore, any progress towards equality in the justice system is at risk of being rolled back. This governor was a strong Trump supporter. He also won’t protect healthcare in the state…this will be a blow so many families. If you are Black in Louisiana, we know from a deeper perspective that we are in danger more than normal. There is already a deep concern regarding police brutality, prison reform issues, our children being targeted as criminals, and fighting to maintain our space and culture in the cities we nourish. This governor will not be one for all the people. Those of us that are Black, minorities, working class and poor will have to fight to find progress over the next four years.

When I hear the words “tough on crime”, I don’t think of an administration that plans to enact changes that will make me and others safe. All I think of is police brutality running rampant, targets on the back of those that look like me, and no progress on prison reform. All of this would feel different if there were not racial inequality in the justice system, but there is, and it cannot be ignored. In a state that has some of the harshest sentences in the nation, it would seem that it’s important to get the charges right. However, it doesn’t feel that way; this governor gives a vibe that says, “open season”. Maybe if he had family members that have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, he’d understand…but Jeff Landry does not care to understand. If the state is listening to Black people, they know it’s time to be vigilant because those who would use a badge to harm may feel that have an advocate in the governor.

Medicare is important to everyone, or at least it should be. The last Republican governor Louisiana had was Bobby Jindal. Under his administration Louisiana saw mental hospitals close all over the state which led to a rise in arrests that stem from mental illness. When the mental hospitals closed some of us had no choice but to bring mentally ill family into our home, and some when to the streets. I personally lost a friend who was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law who was mentally ill but discharged due to closers. This matters because we may be seeing our healthcare threatened again, and we don’t know what the ramifications of that will be…but it’s not positive. Politicians still see the Affordable Cares Act as simple Obamacare…something that was created by their adversary that needs to be stamped out. The rub is even if you don’t like Obama for whatever reason [and we know race is a part] it should be important to do what’s in the best interest of your state and its citizens. However, we know that’s not the case. The people of Louisiana will be sacrificed for Jeff Landry’s upward movement in the Republican Party; we are collateral damage.

New Orleans, it’s time to get the city together, and prepare to have to do it on your own. With Jeff Landry at the helm there is a large chance the city will not get support as needed from Baton Rouge. Instead, it will get targeted and possibly used as the poster child for this need for a tough on crime mentality when there are several cities in the state that are plagued with crime issues. As much as New Orleans is loved there seems to be an open attack on the indigenous people of the city, and in turn an attack on the culture that makes the city unique. We have to be concerned about a governor that is so pro-death penalty he’d risk killing the innocent. There are too many stories of this from New Orleans. It is time to elevate the vigilance in the city and do everything we can to be self-sufficient so that don’t have to be humiliated by this governor or anyone else.

There is a part of me that hopes I’m wrong, and just needs to wake up from a nightmare. However, I know better than to ignore the writing on the walls. My elders taught me to take heed to the signs that are boldly before me. Louisiana is in trouble, only time will tell how much. As a state we were not proactive on election day, hopefully we can learn from that and work together to do the work for our communities, cities, and state that will benefit all of the people…as many of us have lost Baton Rouge.

Staff Writer; Chelle' St James

