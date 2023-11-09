The Bombing of Innocent Palestinian Children in Gaza.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) The war for equality is in full force between the State of Israel against the Palestinians people who for over 60 years have suffered under the brutality of the Zionist oppression, bias, prejudices, discrimination, double standards, murder, assassination, lynching, land grabbing, red lining and carpet bombing of the Palestinian neighborhoods.

The Palestinian People have been under occupation since the creation of the State of Israel which cause them to loose their lands, water, freedom, identity, culture, self respect, and their very daily human life. The Palestinians live in a so called Open Air Prison, where as, the Untouchable have built perimeter walls about ten “10” feet high with barb wires, explosive mines, snipers, surveillance equipment surrounding the neighborhood of Gaza and West Bank. In Gaza; as well as; in the West Bank the Palestinians have no rights which is similar to what African Americans have endure for over 400 years.

The Palestinians since the early 1980’s have been only allowed to have 4 hours of electricity, water per day; food and medicine are limited and only allow into their Palestinians territories if Authorizes by the Untouchables. The Average Palestinian men and women are not allow to leave or enter the city of Gaza without proper identification, they cannot leave the country, they cannot attend college, they cannot conduct farming, they cannot do anything without been approved by the Zionist Government. Their are over 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza and about 50% are children under the age of 15. So, in short, the Untouchables are fighting against desperate and hungry Palestinian children.

Palestinian Children and Pregnant women are been blown to pieces by the IDF and Mossad Untouchable soldiers and Assassin agents who do not value the life of a brown skin Palestinian child or woman in the same way that Racist America have never value the life of our African American Christian Children. Yes, they are enduring the same and even worse than our forefathers that endure the atrocities of slavery in America.

Since the Year 2008, over 150,000 thousands Palestinians have been killed at the hands of the Untouchables in the State of Israel and among those dead Palestinian about 33,000 thousands were children under the age of 15. On a Daily Basis Palestinian endure a life of Apartheid just like our fellow African brother endure in South Africa under a corrupt racist white South African government. Palestinian Journalist are constantly assassinated by IDF soldiers to prevent them from reporting and telling the truth about the horrific conditions endure by Palestinians.

Now, we have HAMAS, which was an off shoot of the Muslim Brohterhood and which has its origin and creation by Zionist and financialy funded by the United States back in the 1990’s as an organization to be the rival of the Former Palestinian Liberation Front or PLO that was spearheaded by Jazxer Arafat who was eventually Assassinated with the use of Plutonium poisoning by Mossad. The Zionist government wanted to get rid of the PLO, so they supported and created a group to be the new voice of the Palestinian people and who will do as they say. The Hamas organization eventually won the majority vote in the Palestinian election and they become the new party leading the fight against the Israeli occupation.

The Zionist under estimated Hamas and it became worst than the PLO fighting for the complete removal of the Zionist from the Palestinian lands. On October 7, 2023, Hamas conducted a brazing attack on the Untouchable people; thus, killing innocent, woman, children and elderly, which stem from a hatred going back to over 60 years for the ongoing Zionist occupation and oppression. It is sad to see so many innocent people killed or dead on both sides of the conflict but there is always a reason and the truth. The Untouchables know the reason why Hamas attack them so suddenly and they also understand that the Palestinian people will never bend the knee and surrender; therefore, the conflict will never end until one side is eliminated from the face of the earth which will in turn lead to WW3 and the end the world.

In order to stop the violence their must be a Two State solution, with half of the country given back to the Palestinians and the other half to the Untouchables. Reparations must be given to the families of the Palestinians that suffered at the hands of the Zionist; as well as, reparations must be given to the families of the Untouchable that suffered at the hands of Hamas. The life of Palestinians children also known as brown skin people is precious in the same way that the life of Untouchable children are precious. Yet, Racist America only shares tears for the Untouchables and not for the brown skin people in the same way that they have never share tears for all the atrocities and genocides committed against African Americans since the 1619’s Project.

With That said, to my fellow African Americans pay attention to what is going on in the middle east because this is similar and even worse than the atrocities committed against our forefathers during slavery. For that reason we must asked for the violence to stop and for the Carpet Bombing of Palestinian children to stop; likewise, we must asked Hamas to stop killing innocent Untouchable children. We must be prepared as a Black Nation because Racist white America is learning from the Untouchable savage instinct of blowing up entire Palestinians neighborhoods which could be another tactic use by white supremacy groups and white militia groups to attack our black neighborhoods.

African Americans must also prepared for a possible attack by racist Americans of any race and we as black men, black women and black LGBT must exercise our 2nd Amendment rights by legally purchasing guns, rifles, shotguns, ammunitions, Kevlar helmets, body armored, survival food/water from Licensed guns stores dealers that are owned by proud African American military veteran men and women who are loyal to the protection and empowerment of free African Americans in the United States of America. In addition, we must be ready and prepared to die and or fight to the death against any person that attempts to take the life of one of our black brothers and sisters

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.