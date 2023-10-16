You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans, and White Americans: What Was Isn’t Anymore. Welcome to Oceania!

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans, and White Americans: What Was Isn’t Anymore. Welcome to Oceania!

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is widely understood that we as a country are in fact governed under a system called a Republic; in long form a Constitutional Federated Representative Republic – a form of a Democracy. However, we have a political faction that insists on justifying their intrepidness in usurping our foundational principles in the name of “Democracy”. Examples of this would be: “The southern border is secure.” Yet, hundreds of thousands of migrants are freely flowing through it (see previous article of mine about that.). “The 2020 election was the most secure and safest election in history!” Despite the literal hundreds – near thousands of instances where evidence of voter fraud, vote manipulation, and other nefarious activities surrounding election activities took place. “Trans women ARE WOMEN!” Despite the evidence that they still genetically carry XY chromosomes, do not have menstrual cycles, and CANNOT birth another human-being. “Math is racist!” “Roads are racist!” “Going to jail for breaking the law is RACIST!” Despite the fact that since the inception of humanity and the introduction of math, roads, and laws, these things have been indifferent to your ethnicity, race, color, creed, and/or whatever other identity marker you choose to utilize to differentiate yourself from having red blood and white bones.

This faction speaks on such absurdities that they – none that I have met personally – are actually living the lie they spew on a daily basis. This is called double think or newspeak. 4+4=9. “Biological men can get pregnant.” Despite there has literally been no evidence of such in the history of humanity. But males can become females and females can become males, despite all other debilitating factors associated with such acts that no one wants to openly admit or have a serious discussion about on the public square. These so-called new ways of thinking and acting – if spoken against – will get you cancelled if you don’t ascribe to these ideological spectrums. Why is that though? It’s quite simple. The United States is devolving into the fictional world called Oceania. As it was referenced by George Orwell’s novel later turned movie “Nineteen Eighty-four” (1984). In this “fabulous” world, everything that was considered social norms and generally accepted practices were suddenly upended by a totalitarian regime known as INGSOC.

Remember just last year, the Department of Homeland Security wanted to incorporate a board to dictate what was real information and what was “disinformation” or “misinformation” (Ministry of Truth). It was determined this year that this administration is collaborating with big tech companies to make end users comply with their terms and conditions of usage or otherwise be banned from their platforms or face indefinite periods of suspension (Ministry of Love). Why is it that “Big Brother” can monitor and surveil literally everything we say and do, but for some damn reason they can’t track down where proponents of fentanyl, identify who is behind human trafficking rings, or where illegal/illicit guns are coming from to combat this “gun-violence” problem that we seem to have? Is there complicity or willful/selective ignorance in these REAL issues? I’ll let you decide that.

While the settings and instances that happened in Oceania were meant to be taken as satire, it seems that George Orwell was prophetic in his writings and visions that real life people are trying to make his fiction a reality. What is even more intriguing is that we have a greater number of people in the populace that are seemingly unaware of these parallels that are unfolding before our very eyes – where is the “Brotherhood”? In a world of postmodernism – where truth, reality, and objectivity become a matter of choice and subjectivity; Oceania is being carved in place of what we collectively recognized as a cogent nation compared to many other countries driven congruently by a relatively intelligent society. Now the rest of the world sees that the inmates have taken over the prison, the crazy people are now running the mental asylum and 2+2=5.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

Staff Writer; Randy Purham

This brother is a Former US Congressional Candidate for the House of Representatives for the state of Alaska At-Large. He is the CEO of Purham & Associates, LLC and Host of Purham & Associates Show on TECNTV.com.