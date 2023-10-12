You are here: Home BM / Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, and The ‘GOP’ Problem 8-team.

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, and The ‘GOP’ Problem 8-team.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Here is a basic rule of government: the majority of the majority is supposed to run and control Congress. Anything less is the proverbial “tail wagging the dog.” Today’s Republican Party failed to read that memo. Last week, we witnessed eight Republicans – whose names should be infamously remembered in the annals of Congress. They brought down a Republican Speaker of the House, tarnished the Republican Party and caused Congress to shut down. Worse yet, they accomplished these “feats” by uniting with the opposition party – the Democrats.

These self-righteous members of Congress merely proved that you can do almost anything if you are willing to betray your own, in this case, your own party. They, “Problem 8-team,” as they should be called, should be punished.

Problem 8-team intimidated Republicans and relied on and used Democrats for their success. They have demonstrated and proven their tactics, which took a lot of chutzpah.

Problem 8 team told the Republican Conference not to work with Democrats while at their first opportunity, they joined up with Democrats to achieve their goal.

Members of the Problem 8 team were “angry” over former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy being able to keep the government open by “getting Democrat votes” (something required under the Suspension of the Rules in which two-thirds of Congress must vote in the affirmative). McCarthy also had the support of the majority of Republicans.

Just days later, the hypocritical and disingenuous Problem 8 team “welcomed” all Democrat votes in their quest to remove McCarthy. What?

Democrats had options. Instead of simply voting present and allowing the will of the Republican Party to prevail for speaker, which would have defeated the Problem 8 team, the Democrats decided to become bedfellows with the Problematic Eight, pushing the “tongue in cheek” notion that McCarthy “lied to us.” They relished the GOP looking inept, as it could potentially help them in the 2024 election.

But this is insane. Imagine “the Squad” and the Problem 8 team embracing each other politically. It happened. Democrat leaders must realize that someday the shoe may be on the other foot, and they may need GOP support to stop the problematic ones on their own side of the aisle from being the tail-wagging dog.

What was the alleged reason for Problem 8-team’s actions? “The Speaker lied to me” was their accusation. OK. Sounds personal. Regardless, such is life. This mere accusation should not have warranted such a draconian response. Put on your big boy pants (or, for the only lady in the group – your finest dress) and get to work. Show some real courage, intelligence, and common sense – obviously lacking qualities.

Courage is not breaking one of the most extended standing practices in both the Republican Conference and Democrat Caucus: the majority of the majority must govern. The majority of the GOP Conference (96%) wanted no change in the Speaker of the House role, but their wishes were thwarted by the Problem 8 team or those who make up less than 4% of House Republicans. Yes, you are the tail wagging the dog, in this case, the entire House.

Problem 8-team, you should demonstrate courage. You should help establish the bipartisan commission to save Social Security and Medicare, giving it teeth to address entitlements sooner, or there will not be a “later.”

Entitlements, defense spending, and interest payments on the debt far eclipse discretionary spending.

Show courage, Problem 8-team. The U.S. government takes in $5 trillion in tax revenue while we spend $7 trillion. In a bipartisan manner, you need to figure out what tax increases must be applied while having equal federal government spending cuts. “But I never voted for a tax increase before,” some might protest. So what? There is a first for everything. This is not your great grandma’s America. We have significant problems as we stare down a $33 trillion debt with huge yearly interest payments.

If the Problem 8 team were in any state legislature in America, they would be forced to compromise with Democrats and make tough choices. State constitutions require a balanced budget.

They will need to get each Appropriations bill passed in the House and challenge the Senate to do the same. It must be noted that McCarthy was doing just that.

Problem 8-team, since you do not respect GOP rules anyway, you should not have to do so anymore. You should be banished or suspended from the GOP Conference for a period, removed from all committee assignments, and forced to contribute 50% of your campaign funds to the National Republican Congressional Committee to help vulnerable GOP incumbents, who are now more vulnerable because of you. You have damaged the Republican brand.

As a Republican, I was the first Black conservative to serve in Congress. I know normalcy. When I served, we passed budgets and single Appropriations bills. We did the basics of our job.

Republicans attacking and hurting Republicans on the House floor is not normal; it is crazy. It is like the Knicks’s Willis Reed fighting another Knicks, say, Walt Frazier, on the basketball court. That’s ugly and stupid and would ensure team failure.

It is essential for the Republican Conference to establish order and discipline, allowing the majority of the majority to select the Speaker and allowing procedural rules votes to pass so Congress can pass legislation. The GOP Conference should also adopt reasonable House rules so removing a speaker is far more challenging.

Suppose Republicans and Democrats in Congress allow such bad behavior to continue. In that case, both parties are destined to incentivize more bad behavior, and the tail will continue to wag the dog.

Written by Gary Franks

Official website; https://Twitter.com/garyfranks