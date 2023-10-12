You are here: Home BM / Democrats Barack Obama, and Joe Biden Administrations Speaking Loudly now.

Democrats Barack Obama, and Joe Biden Administrations Speaking Loudly now.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I would like to keep this brief but I doubt I will be able to. Growing up I was fond of watching Laurel & Hardy movies. The comedy duo left me in stitches laughing as a child and left me with a catchphrase that I have yet to forget: “Here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into.” Simple and self-explanatory, it perfectly describes the foreign policy approach of current administration lackeys and President Joe Biden.

For Democrats, a possible World War is not a major concern or even likely. Remember that both the Obama and Biden administrations claim that climate change is the largest threat to the world. Given recent events it would be wise for them to rethink this point of view. It is as if President Biden and his underlings seem not to be able to comprehend the complexity of the Arab world. Their alliances are all over the place and are never sound for long periods of time. They seem to not acknowledge that there can be a balanced position on the Middle East that doesn’t have to be deranged Pro Israeli or demented Pro Palestinian. Unfortunately, this is the only duopoly progressive democrats and the present administration can operate from. So they may still look the other way as customary while the Palestinians are methodically eradicated by Israel, or the Israelis are slaughtered by all affiliated Arab participants.

To describe this as complex is an understatement, mainly given the parties involved and in no particular order. First there is the general incompetence of the so-called leader of the free world. No additional detail is required to explain this. Then there are Hamas and Hezbollah. These two terrorist organizations are heavily funded by Iran.

Why would Hamas conduct themselves in this manner? I am no pundit but maybe they want all the smoke. Think about it, the Israelis could massacre the entire population of Gaza by describing them as “animals.” Hamas would like to provoke such a response, hoping it would reduce global support for Israel. Hamas did this knowing full well that wiping out the population of Gaza could be the result.

Then there is the threat to the north – Hezbollah. If Hezbollah gets involved more than it already has, Israeli infrastructure could be smashed and unlikely to be rebuilt anytime soon given the present-day global economic environment.

Hezbollah’s real concern is the level of punishment that might be directed against Lebanese civilians, particularly in selected neighborhoods of Beirut.

The Gaza-based Hamas launched on Saturday a surprise operation in which its fighters infiltrated and controlled several Israeli settlements in Gaza. They surrounded the area and fired thousands of rockets at Al-Quds and multiple other Israeli cities. What we know so far is that Hamas has claimed that it is using long-range R-160 missiles toward Haifa and other locations in Israel. However, it cannot be determined if they are from Gaza or Lebanon.

From the North, there have been numerous drone infiltrations from Lebanon into Northern Israel, resulting in more than a million Israelis being ordered to go into bomb shelters. The Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah has indicated they will attack U.S. bases in the region to show support for Hamas.

I’ve read that some speculate that all of this is some form of psychological warfare conducted in an attempt to scare Israelis from opening up a Northern front to the war. Or the way I see it, there might be a desire for Hamas to open a direct corridor between Gaza and the West Bank.

Others for Israel, the U.S., and EU have to be concerned about are Turkey (based on recent statements (threats) by Erdogan) and Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has extended support and has expressed solidarity with Palestine. In addition, he has urged leaders of Muslim nations to form a coalition while appealing to their Western allies to avoid civilian collateral damage while offering to deploy Chechen units as peacekeepers to help “restore order” in the region.

Israel has yet to set foot in Gaza, trying to flush them out via a water and electricity blockade. Iran’s strategy is to weaken its enemies, the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia through proxy wars, and currently seems they are succeeding. Israel’s attack in Gaza will bring the fight to equal footing, which means, stripping them of air force advantage.

Israel has based its country’s security on the fear and invincibility of their army. Losses under Hamas they grossly underestimated cannot be tolerated, therefore they must do something really huge to re-establish the fear. At least this is what they think because it is existential for them. Meaning it is still possible that they’ll go too far and Arab states will react with a war.

Sadly, the American liberal progressive left would like nothing more than to see this outcome for Israel. Progressives do not believe in progress or moving forward but rather living in the past. They do not understand that Israel has never fought a war with this many hostages. Moreover, they did not want Hamas in Gaza. They realized this in 2004-05 when it was confirmed that Hamas did not desire a bilateral solution resulting in Israel pulling completely out because they never wanted to govern Gaza. The fact is they wanted peace but Hamas did not – only incessant war.

Basically, all I see here is people cheerleading for the annihilation of their perceived enemies with no plan thereafter. They are not trying to solve problems or advocate for a civil society. No more is this evident than in America.

Emotionally and psychologically, the progressive left does not have a dog in the fight but moves as if it is life or death and that only one side is important. One would think that they like normal people would align with the people who want decency and want peace, not causes up for the annihilation of others. Strangely they are typically anti-Israel, anti-Russian, pro-Ukraine, and pro-Palestinian, never realizing that what Hamas is doing over there, they are coming to America to do the same. Shit, they may already be here given the tens of thousands that we know have crossed the Southern border from 10/1/2021 – 10/4/2023 from places including but not limited to Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon.

Personally, I prefer humans to flourish through love, education, and goodwill towards all. Guess I am a throwback because all I see is that here in the U.S., only liberal Marxist lunatics are pro-Palestinian and supportive of unlimited US funding for Ukraine.

For them, the only history matters is that which is most convenient for their narrative. It is as if the corpus of folks I have described above are really anti-American and anti-West.

The contradictions being shouted are too many to outline but I suspect the wise and well-read get the picture. For if a person thinks that Russian or Chinese governance is a good model for civil society then you have no legitimacy at all. If you cannot accept the right of self-defense is God-given, then you have no legitimacy at all.

Israel is probably under the impression IDF is as strong as it was in the war they waged against other Arab states in the past. This may not be the case given that Arab states especially Iran and Syria are now battle-hardened and even from a technological perspective, Iran may be a few steps ahead of Israel regarding engaging in drone warfare.

The Biden administration should ask itself if it’s realizable that the conflict will sink into a full-fledged regional war – yes it is possible. Is it possible for this to lead to a nuclear altercation by Israel with Iran and/or Syria if they start to lose? Maybe.

In closing, from what I see, this outcome was entirely predictable and is just another vector by which the West is being exposed as it pertains to liberal foreign policy goals and objectives. Citizens of the United States will pay the price because oil and inflation will continue to rise while we confront our current version of the Color Revolution: maybe even more blood in the streets given the thousands of military-age Chinese and Iranians crossing our Southern border illegally. Problematic since it has been reported that the Biden administration has lost contact with 99% of illegal immigrants in America since 2021. To state it plainly, they are not being tracked.

Ceteris paribus, Biden hasn’t messed up this badly since his withdrawal from Afghanistan (albeit could be noted he messes up all the time). He knows (I think) that over 90% of the funding for Hamas and Hezbollah is from Iran and between Obama’s pallets of cash, Biden’s freeing up $6 billion to Iran, and his reestablishment of funding to the Palestinian Authority after Trump cut it off in 2018, it is clear who President Biden likes to sleep with an it ain’t Dr. Jill.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.