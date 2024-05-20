The Double Standard: NFL Players, Free Speech, and the Curious Case of Harrison Butker.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) G. Michael Hopf wrote an end of society as we know it type novel called “Those Who Remain.” It was part of a new world series of seven books. In this work, there is a most often quoted line:

“Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.”

The way I read it, it suggests the necessity of being resilient and the value of perseverance in the face of adversity. It asserts that folk are capable of overcoming difficult situations, even if these might seem overwhelming initially. Further, it notes that hardships can be used to build inner fortitude and provide a person with the tools and skills required to overcome any obstacle.

This type of belief is lost in the minds of many. They just want things if they are easy or given to them.

There’s currently a petition on http://change.org calling for the Chiefs to release Harrison Butker for his comments made during a commencement speech recently. Why? I could not tell you anything other than this request puzzles my mind. You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done from Tyreek Hill punching his three-year-old kid and Deshaun Watson being accused of more than 20 incidents of sexual assault or sexual harassment, to Adrian Peterson being indicted for child abuse and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis involvement in a brawl that led to the stabbing deaths of two men in Atlanta in 2000. I won’t even mention (I lied) Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice beating a woman in an elevator, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, or the inordinate and various deadbeat Dads of the NFL. Instead, it is Harrison Butker, the Catholic guy telling men and women that families are more important than careers where people draw the line.

This is pure dumbshit fckery. There’s an alarming number of football players who have domestic violence charges, DUIs, etc. but God forbid this guy says having a family should come before a career. LMBAO, there are football players with five baby mommas, who are on video racing and crashing cars in broad daylight, but Butker is the bridge too far to cross.

I thought that after the skylarking of poor oppressed Colin ‘$20 million Net-worth’ Kaepernick, free speech was the leading edge. I will not say what I think about Jones, other than any mulatto screaming black power running around in a Ché Guevara T-shirt is not my cup of tea.

One can not wear the image of a racist bigot and scream black power at the same time in my worldview, they are diametrically in opposition to one another. What good-standing Mulatto would claim one of their heroes as Ché Guevara? Ché Guevara was a racist. Ché Guevara was a racist who wrote extensively about the superiority of white Europeans over people of African descent. So he should inform himself of the guy that he’s propping up?

In The Motorcycle Diaries, a book based on diaries he kept while traveling through Latin America in the early 1950s, he wrote:

“The blacks, those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing, have seen their territory invaded by a new kind of slave: the Portuguese. And the two ancient races have now begun a hard life together, fraught with bickering and squabbles. Discrimination and poverty unite them in the daily fight for survival but their different ways of approaching life separate them completely: The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink; the European has a tradition of work and saving, which has pursued him as far as this corner of America and drives him to advance himself, even independently of his own individual aspirations.”

I would be lacking if I did not note what he said in 1959:

“We’re going to do for blacks exactly what blacks did for the revolution. By which I mean: nothing.”

Back to Harrison Butker. As a man and a Morehouse (This week is my 40th Class anniversary) man, in particular, I loved the speech. The values he discussed have been followed for millennia. He didn’t say women shouldn’t have careers but put their loved ones first. He told men his primary fulfillment was as husband and father, and that women, contrary to current ideas can find primary fulfillment being a wife and mother. Pretty healthy ideas I would think.

You can like or dislike the speech, but he’s addressing Benedictine College. This is not a captive audience at a secular institution, this is a very religious audience hearing a religion-influenced speech, and nobody is being imposed upon.

All Butker said was what Catholics believe. There was nothing controversial stated. How about this, if you don’t like what he has to say, don’t listen to him. Dude is a Christian speaking to Christians. Move along, nothing to see here. It seems a little stupid to demand that a guy get fired for quoting from the tenets of his religion, at a religious school. Once again the Alphabet People showing their proclaimed “Tolerance.”

I don’t think that the Chiefs are going to fire one of the best kickers in the league. Imagine winning 3 championships for your city and then they dox you as in the example below.

So, is this the standard? So we can just sign a petition to get people fired, just because? Is there anything in Harrison’s NFL contract that says if 100,000 random people sign a petition he can get kicked off the team?

The crackbrain vagrants who signed this petition have no idea how much of a fractional minority in society they represent. I come from a generation where you don’t try and get someone fired over their opinions. If he were Muslim and had said that it wouldn’t make the news. There wouldn’t be a petition. Christianity is the target. Guaranteed none of the 100K are NFL fans, do not buy NFL merch, NFL tickets, or watch on TV, so who cares what they think? Doesn’t matter what he said. He coulda come out in support of Bin Laden. NFL teams don’t cut Pro Bowl Kickers.

If he gets released from the Chiefs and maybe blackballed, he needs to sue the NFL for 1st amendment rights validation (use of validation is intentional). All the chiefs need to do is say hey we don’t believe in all he said, but we respect his 1st amendment rights.

Why do people care so much about what he said? He isn’t forcing anyone to do anything. Just because they don’t like what he said they want to ruin his life. Like I said, I thought the left was tolerant of all ideas. I guess that cats who are pro-abortion don’t want to hear about how being a mother is so fulfilling, so they censure people who highlight that fact. People taking offense to a man and woman living this lifestyle is the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard. Anyone who thinks this is a problem has valueless opinions on family values. Edith Wharton described cats like Butker in her poem Vesalius In Zante when she wrote: “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” The way I see it, Kaepernick and Butker are free to express their views point, blank, period. Funny ain’t it, praise the family, fatherhood, motherhood, and God, they want to Marie Antoinette yo azz. Beat your wife and kids, cause a multiple-vehicle crash, and leave the scene, you are venerated, who’d a thunk? I just can say I can side honorably with Butker’s practice regarding family and women if the P-Diddy standard is the alternative. Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.

