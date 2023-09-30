You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: A Faithful Spiller.

Devout Christians: A Faithful Spiller.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The best way for me to explain what having the Holy Spirit in you is like is to compare Him to a river. A river moves in a constant direction. Unlike a pond a river is not stagnant and does not pool. It is made of fresh water from rain runoff and snow melt from higher elevations. It takes rough stones and turns them into smooth river stones over time. The rougher the stone the more time needed to smooth it over.

Most people want an infilling of the Holy Spirit but don’t share Him with anyone else. Instead they end up collecting Him and keeping Him in their pond. The problem with that is that over time the pond becomes stale and stagnant. That leads to the formation of bacteria forming pond scum. What once was life altering Holy Spirit in you is now worthless, powerless and ineffective pond scum. The Holy Spirit in-filling has since departed.

For the Holy Spirit to stay and thrive takes willingness on the believer’s part to create an environment of cooperation, courage and faith. The Holy Spirit needs to move just as a river is only a river if it moves. It is in the moving of the Holy Spirit that His power is displayed and manifested. You are the rough stone in the river bed. The Holy Spirit changes you from glory to glory by changing your likes and dislikes, your old bad habits into new helpful habits. He knocks off your rough edges and smoothes you over which allows the Holy Spirit to flow over and around you more easily.

The river has tremendous power. Just trying to stand against the flow of the river can prove to be more than just a challenge. I have tried to walk across a shallow stream less than a foot deep and have the fast moving water almost knock me off of my feet. Any deeper and I would be in the water flow.

Rivers have unique characteristics about them. They can change property boundaries when they change the flow direction of land they past by. They can be extremely dangerous if they fill up and run over their banks. Add higher volumes of water and the flow rate and speed increases. Next anything in their path is ripped up by their roots or foundations and carried off. All obstacles are quickly removed from their previous spots. Nothing can stand very long against a powerful raging river!

Like 11:13 “If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!”

A powerful river is what having the Holy Spirit in you is like but you must ask the Lord to be filled with Holy Spirit. Contrary to what some Christians think, being filled with the Holy Spirit didn’t die off in the bible. It is for ALL Christians who receive the Holy Spirit to experience and enjoy. Acts 2:1-4

1 ”When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place.

2 Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting.

3 They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them.

4 All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them.”

Acts 4:31” After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.” Notice that in Acts chapter 2 they were ALL filled with the Holy Spirit initially but here in Acts 4 they were ALL filled again! This means that once isn’t enough and we need to be RE-FILLED. That is the plan and will of God for us to be spillers of His Holy Spirit so that we can be re-filled and spill again.

It takes courage and faith to allow the Holy Spirit to fill you, saturate you, engulf you and permeate every part of your life! To allow Him to flow and move in you, with you, for you, to you and through you. Now you are a faithful spiller everywhere you go for the mighty Holy Spirit dwells and moves through you!

