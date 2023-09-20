You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 1 of 3.

Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 1 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are questions among many on the timing of the rapture of the church, the battle of Armageddon, and when Gog and Magog come into the picture. This article has been written to explain and settle these issues, since reading the biblical texts may be confusing to many.

Yehovah gave the promise that a Levite prophet, like Moses, would come, and the people must obey him (Deuteronomy 18:15-18). In addition, about 570 years later, God promised King David that his offspring would be the Messiah of Israel, and sit on the throne forever (2nd Samuel 7:12-17). Israel didn’t know if it was going to be two different people or just one person. The only way a person could hold the office of both a high priest and that of king, is if they were divine, such as Melchizedek (Genesis 14:18, Psalms 110:4).

Near the end of the House of Jacob’s exile in Babylon, in about 538 BC, the archangel Gabriel came to Daniel to let him know that fulfillment of biblical prophecy will occur over the course of a specified 490 years in the future of God’s people. The countdown for the end of sins, and the destruction of Satan would begin. The prophecy is given on three levels. The first level speaks of prophetic 69 sevens, meaning 483 years, when the Messiah will appear after the third wave of Hebrews leave Babylon. Take note of the following scriptures.

Daniel 9:24-25

24 Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.

The seventy weeks (sevens) are 490 prophetic years. Those years would not start until a specific event occurred.

25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

There would be more than one decree given that would allow the Hebrews to leave Babylon and return home to Jerusalem. The decree spoken of by Gabriel would be the third decree by King Artaxerxes in the year 457 BC.

Ezra 7:11-13

11 Now this is the copy of the letter that the king Artaxerxes gave unto Ezra the priest, the scribe, even a scribe of the words of the commandments of the Lord, and of his statutes to Israel.

12 Artaxerxes, king of kings, unto Ezra the priest, a scribe of the law of the God of heaven, perfect peace, and at such a time.

13 I make a decree, that all they of the people of Israel, and of his priests and Levites, in my realm, which are minded of their own freewill to go up to Jerusalem, go with thee.

On the first day of Aviv, the first Hebrew month, in the year 457 BC, the third wave of Hebrews crossed the Euphrates River, leaving Babylon.

Ezra 7:7-9

7 And there went up some of the children of Israel, and of the priests, and the Levites, and the singers, and the porters, and the Nethinims, unto Jerusalem, in the seventh year of Artaxerxes the king.

8 And he came to Jerusalem in the fifth month, which was in the seventh year of the king.

9 For upon the first day of the first month began he to go up from Babylon, and on the first day of the fifth month came he to Jerusalem, according to the good hand of his God upon him.

In the KJV, Aviv is misspelled as Abib.

Deuteronomy 16:1

Observe the month of Abib, and keep the passover unto the Lord thy God: for in the month of Abib the Lord thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.

Yehovah established Aviv as the first month of the year.

Exodus 12:2

2 This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.

However, while in Babylon, the sinful Pharisees changed the name to Nisan.

Esther 3:7

7 In the first month, that is, the month Nisan, in the twelfth year of king Ahasuerus, they cast Pur, that is, the lot, before Haman from day to day, and from month to month, to the twelfth month, that is, the month Adar.

Getting back to Daniel 9:25, the seven sevens (weeks), which were 49 years, was when the second Temple would be completed, in 408 BC. In sixty-two sevens after that, which equaled 434 years, the Messiah would make His appearance. When you add 434 to 49, you get 483. Then, if you subtract 483 from the year 457 BC, you get the year AD 27. There is no year zero.

Yeshua was both baptized in water and with the Spirit of Yehovah on Sunday, February 16, AD 27. On the Hebrew calendar, it was the twentieth day of the eleventh month, Shevat. However, He was not yet the Messiah, nor was He divine at this time. He had to first go into the wilderness to present His sinless human male credentials to the pawnshop of Satan in order to redeem the birthright of Earth and the souls of modern mankind, which Adam had forfeited to Satan when he ate of the forbidden fruit. At the end of His fasting, Satan tried to get Yeshua to disqualify Himself by trying to trick Yeshua into doing the bidding of Satan. But Yeshua didn’t fall for it.

After being fed by the angels, Yeshua emerged from the wilderness, crossing the Jordan River. It is then that John the Baptist saw and proclaimed Him to be the Messiah. This was on Saturday, the first day of Aviv, March 29, AD 27.

John 1:29

29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.

It was exactly 483 years, to the day, after Ezra and company had crossed the Euphrates River. This was the first coming of the Messiah, being sixty-nine sevens after the third wave of Hebrews left Babylon.

End of Part One.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism Kindle Edition.