Devout Christians: An Analysis Of The Sons of God – Part 3 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Don’t think that those unions only occurred 120 years before the flood of Noah. This may have started as early as 4150 BC. Noah’s flood was in 2611 BC. In several centuries, many generations of these ‘mutants’ could have been born, so I’d like to call them “wonder men”. As far as we know, these wonder men could have separated themselves and formed the community of Atlantis. Who knows what all went on at the time before the flood? It was enough to cause Yehovah to declare the end to all human flesh, except Noah and family. The wonder men also died in the flood, but this would subsequently cause a problem, to be revealed later.

Job 1:6 6 Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan came also among them. Job 2:1 1Again there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan came also among them to present himself before the Lord.

Here is more credible evidence that the “sons of God” have been sub-terranean people of prehistoric existence. First, at what location are the sons of God in the above verses? They are not in Heaven, because Lucifer (Satan) was banned from Heaven and could never return. When God asked, “From whence comest thou”? Satan replied, “From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it”.

Yehovah had come within the Earth to meet with whom the writer (Jeremiah) said were “the sons of God”. For whatever reason, Satan came also and “joined the party”. I surmise that the inhabitants of the hollow Earth on occasion would meet with God within their boundaries. Also, on occasion, they have left their boundaries to come to the surface of the Earth, where they once lived.

We have now come to the point where we will discuss that “problem” that was mentioned earlier. Let’s go to Matthew.

Matthew 8:16 16 When the even was come, they brought unto him many that were possessed with devils: and he cast out the spirits with his word, and healed all that were sick:

In the article “The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation”, it was said that we should not say “Holy Spirit”, because that is technically incorrect. We should say “Ghost of Yeshua”. The difference between a ghost and a spirit is that a ghost has experienced human habitation, whereas a spirit has not. We also added the clause “unless you are speaking of demons”. Well, it is time to speak of those demons.

We are living in the sixth advent of mankind. Adam was the “executor” of modern mankind, and his disobedience brought death upon us all. The edict that governs our existence is that when we die, our souls must go to a staging area. It will either be Hell, or Paradise. The souls in Paradise will return to Earth at the second coming of Yeshua. But the souls in Hell will return to Earth at the third coming to stand trial at the White Throne Judgment. Now for the fore-mentioned problem.

The nature of sin for modern mankind, being the offspring of Adam, is passed from the father to the child at conception by means of his sperm. That is why Yeshua had to be born of a virgin, as proven in the article “Medical Proof That Yeshua Is God’s Son”.

Sin nature did not exist with the previous advents of mankind. The first pair of each advent did not sin. So when the “sons of God” fathered children, their offspring did not belong to this dispensation, and had no sin nature. So when they died in the flood of Noah, their souls had no place to go. Yes, we are talking about the origin of disembodied spirits, called demons.

Some of the “wonder men” may have been good, and some may have been evil. There is no way to tell. But after the flood, Satan may have recruited some of them to prey upon modern mankind. Ever been somewhere for the first time, but your “gut” says you had been there before, maybe in a previous life?

We have one more mystery to uncover. Let us go to Matthew.

Matthew 16:28 Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.

Yeshua says the same thing in Mark 9:1, and Luke 9:27. This is one of the reasons that the early saints thought that Yeshua would come back within fifty years or so. The Temple was still standing, the “son of perdition” was expected to enter and make his move, and a few people then living were expected to still be alive when “the end” came.

Well, the people did not know that it would be the third Temple that the anti-Christ would enter, and that Yeshua was not talking about the people living in Jerusalem. He was talking about a few people elsewhere, living on Earth, that (I believe) would be taken away to the interior of the Earth, where the “sons of God” reside, where the aging process is suspended, and there is no death.

At the third coming of Yeshua, all of mankind, both prehistoric and modern, would return to the surface at the White Throne Judgment. I see no other way to explain His statement. Any comments?

The end.

