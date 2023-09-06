You are here: Home BM / Democrat President Joe Biden: Legit or Not?

Democrat President Joe Biden: Legit or Not?

(ThyBlackMan.com) I remember the song by the 80s new wave group Missing Persons called “Words.” The refrain went like this:

“What are words for, when no one listens anymore,

What are words for, when no one listens,

What are words for, when no one listens and no one’s talking at all…

Do you hear me, do you care, do you hear me, do you care, tell me what are words for?”

Words and language have meaning and when used imprecisely cause more confusion and angst, or even advantage to those attempting to manipulate language. For example: Patient Protection, Affordable Care Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.

No, Joe Biden is not an illegitimate president. Those who go about espousing that categorization of him are easily dismissed and rendered irrelevant. However, Joe Biden is an unconstitutional and corrupt president, that cannot be refuted, and let me provide the evidence for that claim.

Anyone trying to delve into the Alice in Wonderland rabbit hole of asserting that the “election was stolen” has the onus to provide proof as to how it was stolen. Trust me, when you start talking about algorithms and such, everyday American’s eyes roll back into their heads. The correct language to use would be to definitively declare that the 2020 presidential election as unconstitutional.

Here is why.

Governors, judges, and Secretaries of State do not have the enumerated powers to change election law. But that was exactly what happened in several very key electoral States: Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. In these respective states, there were individuals who far exceeded their constitutional power to change election law, something that is clearly reserved to only one branch of the government, the legislative branch.

Here in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott violated the Texas State Constitution by unilaterally extending, by executive order, the length of early voting. He did so by invoking COVID emergency powers. However, the Texas Constitution states that the Governor’s emergency powers end at 30 days. Afterwards, all proposals must go before the legislative branch.

In Georgia, the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, entered into a consent agreement with Stacey Abrams — a nobody, a private citizen — over signature verification on unsolicited mail-in ballots. Interestingly enough, the SCOTUS had just ruled in South Carolina that there had to be signature verification on unsolicited mail-in ballots. Therefore, Raffensperger violated an established judicial precedent and legal ruling.

In Pennsylvania, a judge ruled that ballots could continue to come in after Election Day. There were also egregious and unconstitutional actions in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona where election laws were changed, but not by the duly elected representatives of the people.

Even worse, when presented with a case filing from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the SCOTUS refused to hear the case. Now, realize, that the court of original jurisdiction for a State to petition the government for grievance against another State is the SCOTUS. Perhaps, the SCOTUS would have heard the case if it was not Texas bringing forth the issue since its very own governor was guilty.

The 2020 election played right into the hands of the infamous quote by Rahm Emanuel, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Eric Holder’s April 2020 Time magazine article was prescient, “How Coronavirus Should Permanently Change Elections in America.” What we must realize is that no emergency suspends the rule of law, and COVID we now realize, was horribly mishandled.

Joe Biden is the benefactor of unconstitutional actions taken to change election law.

Joe Biden is also an unconstitutional president because he is in full violation of Article IV, Section 4 of our US Constitution, also known as the “Guarantee Clause.” Biden’s open borders policy is a high crime and misdemeanor, treasonous in every way. Because of his abdication of his constitutional duty to protect the sovereignty of this Constitutional Republic, hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives in his administration, primarily due to fentanyl, which emanates from China. As well, Biden’s unconstitutional actions include his violation of the checks and balances of the SCOTUS who decided that he did not have the enumerated power to relieve college student loan debt, yet he is doing so. Biden is using executive agencies to force an ideological agenda, namely undermining the Second Amendment, a constitutional right.

Now we know the depth of Joe Biden’s corruption. Multiple aliases using official government emails as Vice President. A family with 20 different LLCs, and shell companies, used to launder money which has been disbursed to nine different members of his family from countries such as Romania. By his own admission, Biden got Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired for investigating the corrupt energy company, Burisma, where his son, Hunter, was on the Board. Afterward, some $10 million dollars was disbursed. There were twenty different call-ins to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and several dinners with Russian oligarchs, who mysteriously did not turn up on sanctions lists. Why did Hunter Biden accompany Vice President Joe Biden on Air Force Two some 15 times? Why did Hunter, on a WhatsApp message, invoke his dad in a message to a Chinese businessman, with ties to the CCP? The lies are disturbing and disconcerting. Please, do not insult my intelligence by saying that Joe and Hunter were talking about the weather and exchanging parental pleasantries.

Antony Blinken was a member of the Joe Biden presidential campaign in 2020 and coerced some 51 intelligence officials to sign onto a document declaring the Hunter Biden laptop as “Russian disinformation.” We know that to be a lie, and they did as well. Blinken of course got promoted to Secretary of State, a weak one at that.

Please, folks, as we go forward, stop referring to Joe Biden as “illegitimate.” Stop saying that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” Use language and characterizations that can easily be supported, and not ignored. Joe Biden is an unconstitutional and corrupt individual, who should not be occupying the Oval Office.

We need to understand the rule of law and be resolute and vigilant in demanding its adherence. You may dislike my saying that, but trust me, the progressive socialist left fears the argument presented here, far more than theories that are hard to get the everyday American to embrace.

What are words for? When used with precision, veracity, and determination by those with a political killer instinct, they are powerful.

Steadfast and Loyal.

Columnist; Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest