With His Latest Blunder Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has Disqualified Himself from Being President.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, should immediately drop out of his longshot bid to win the Republican nomination and spare himself and his family further embarrassment.

If he continues down this road of race-baiting and condescension towards the Black community, he just might disqualify himself from consideration of a cabinet position, like Secretary of Health and Human Services in a Republican administration, which he is dying to get.

In anticipation of some of my white conservatives losing a gasket because I am injecting race into my column; please allow me to build my case while simultaneously shutting them up!!!

It is Ramaswamy who is injecting race, specifically against the Black community at every turn. I gave him a gentle nudge on this issue in the column I wrote about him back in June, but it is quite obvious that either he can’t take a hint or he simply doesn’t give a damn.

I will let my readers make their own determination on that issue.

In June I wrote a column that rebutted a very demeaning column about the Black community he wrote in the New York Post newspaper. Click on this link to read. To read my rebuttal, click on this link.

Ramaswamy reminds me of the sinking DeSantis presidential campaign. Neither of them has any capable, experienced Blacks on their staffs in decision-making positions; both are mired in racial issues that are of their own making; and both are totally incompetent when it comes to dealing with issues of race because they lack any credible Blacks on their staffs who know what the hell they are doing!

During any national campaign, mistakes will be made. How you respond to these mistakes will determine if you have what it takes to be president.

Based on this criteria, Ramaswamy is an unmitigated disaster and should end his campaign immediately, if not sooner.

Last week Ramaswamy did three things that disqualifies him from being president.

At a townhall in Iowa he called for the “cancellation of Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones [holidays] we made up…You can’t have everything be a holiday.” He elaborated that he didn’t think Memorial Day or Veterans Day to be useless holidays.

Do you think for one minute he chose to make an ignorant statement like this without the knowledge that Iowa is one of the whitest states in the U.S.?

But listen to what he said two months ago in his video celebrating Juneteenth. He is such a liar and a hypocrite!!

The second disqualifying thing he did last week was to unequivocally state that if he became president he would pardon the Biden family. Period. End of discussion.

According to Ramaswamy, “…the question is, is the next thing that I then want to do after we sent our nation forward, is it to then focus my agenda on persecuting or prosecuting Joe Biden or his family? My answer to that is no.” He actually said this on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Baritomo.

Radical liberal Democrats have been totally unrelenting in their mostly baseless attacks on not only former President Donald J. Trump; but any Republican or conservative that stands in the way of their radical agenda; and the top priority for Ramaswamy on day two of his presidency is a pardon for the Biden family? The last thing we need in the White House is a Mitt Romney impersonator!

The final thing that disqualifies Ramaswamy from being president is his out of nowhere attempt at impersonating the famed rapper Eminem click on this link.

Watch the reaction of the audience. Remember this was an all-white audience in one of the whitest states in the country at the Iowa State Fair. Most of the attendees had no idea who Eminem was or never heard of his hit song “Lose Yourself.”

What he did was akin to Lionel Richie breaking out yodeling in the hood of Atlanta during one of his concerts. WTF?

So, in the course of seven days, Ramaswamy disqualified himself from being president by once again walking a tightrope on the issue of race; showing extremely bad judgement in wanting to pardon Joe Biden and his family; and showing zero capacity to read the room in his feeble attempt to be cool by going Hip Hop to an all-white audience to an age demographic who had no idea what the hell he was doing.

He constantly brags about being the youngest person of either party to seek their party’s nomination for president and being a millennial.

And like most millennials, he comes across as arrogant as hell, not well read, and shows no ability to have substantive discussions when it comes to policy.

I can’t figure out who the real Vivek Ramaswamy is; so let me give you my best impersonation of Eminem, aka Slim Shady.

“I’m Slim Shady, yes, I’m the real Shady; All you other Slim Shadys are just imitating, So won’t the real Slim Shady please stand up, Please stand up, please stand up.”

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.