7 Factors That Affect Your Car Insurance Premiums.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Several factors can impact your car insurance rates, including factors that are within your control and those that are not. For example, a record of traffic violations will increase your rate, as will having to commute into a busy metropolitan area.

Other things like your car’s make and model can also affect your rates, as will its safety features. But some things don’t impact your rate at all.

Your Coverage

Insurers will consider the type of coverage you choose and the limits and deductibles. In addition, the car make and model you drive will impact your rate based on theft potential, repair costs, safety ratings, and engine size.

Your annual mileage is another factor that affects your rates. People that drive less often tend to pay lower premiums.

Credit is also a significant rating factor, with drivers with poor credit paying higher premiums than those with good credit.

Your Deductible

Your deductible is an essential factor that affects car insurance premiums. The higher your deductible, the lower your rate will be.

You can choose a deductible amount when you buy your policy. Deductibles range from $250 to $2,000, with $500 being the most common.

Before selecting a deductible, it is essential to consider your financial situation and risk tolerance. You want to be sure you can afford to pay a high deductible in case of an accident. Otherwise, you may end up paying more in premiums than necessary. It would be best to balance deductibles and premiums to find the right balance for you.

Your Age

Your age is a significant factor when it comes to car insurance premiums. Younger drivers pay more because they have less experience behind the wheel and are at a higher risk of getting into an accident.

Typically, premiums drop once drivers reach their early 20s and continue to decrease throughout adulthood, provided they have a clean driving record. However, the downward trend usually ends once you reach your 70s due to factors like vision and hearing loss that might increase your chances of getting into an accident.

Your Driving Record

Having a clean driving record implies that you are a low-risk driver, which means that insurance providers will offer you lower coverage costs. Keeping your record clean is the best way to keep your rates as low as possible.

Generally, insurance companies look at your driving history over the past 3 to 5 years. They’ll check for accidents, moving violations, and other infractions on your driver’s license.

Multiple traffic violations can cause your rates to rise significantly, depending on your state’s rules. One way to reduce the number of points on your driving record is to enroll in a point reduction program offered by your state or complete a defensive driving course.

Your Vehicle

The car you drive is a significant factor in insurance rates. The type of vehicle can affect how much you pay for coverage because of its safety rating, theft risk, and repair costs. Additionally, cars with antilock brakes, an antitheft device, and blind-spot detection often qualify for insurance discounts.

How often and how far you drive also impacts your rate. People with a daily commute will pay more than those who only use their vehicles for quick errands.

Your Credit Score

Credit scores are vital to insurance score models and can affect premiums. Many insurers check a credit report or ask your permission to pull one when applying for a policy. This is usually a soft inquiry that won’t impact your credit score.

Your Location

Your car insurance rates can increase or decrease depending on your location. Areas with high crime rates and traffic accidents tend to have higher car insurance premiums, while rural areas are less congested and often have lower accident and theft rates.

Moving elsewhere to save on your car insurance may not be practical, but reducing your annual mileage or parking in a garage instead of the street can help lower your rate. Additionally, some insurers offer a per-mile rate for drivers who rarely put miles on their vehicles.

Staff Writer; Greg Jordan