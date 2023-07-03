You are here: Home BM / Black Community: Affirmative Action in College Admissions — Why it doesn’t matter!

Black Community: Affirmative Action in College Admissions — Why it doesn't matter!

(ThyBlackMan.com) How many people do you know that have been denied college admissions based on their race? Better question, how many people do you know desire to go to college these days? Many people who aspire for higher education will get it regardless of what barriers they may perceivably or possibly face. They may not go to Harvard or Yale, but they will opt to go to an Online school or another University that may have lower barriers of entry to get into. Skin color, ethnicity, or race, whatever you want to place the label on doesn’t matter when seeking an endeavor of excellence. You will either succeed or you won’t. You will try harder or give up.

Minorities who see affirmative action programs and policies should actually pause and think for a second that they are being told or affirmed by suspicion that their placement isn’t based on their merits, test scores, or their prior academic achievement(s), but based rather on a preconceived idea that they are overall inferior and need to have the “bar” lowered to be in the company of their peers. That is essentially what affirmative action has become in recent years. It isn’t so much to meet quotas to obtain diversification still measured with merit in mind but much more to appease the “everyone gets a trophy” mob.

When we look at the numbers of education attainment in the United States by ethnicity, the numbers are relatively proportionate to the population percentages of each group. In other words, not everyone will go to college and not everyone will succeed in school. So, is affirmative action necessary when natural attrition will run its course anyway?

Besides, most of these Universities have gone mad-liberal left and are not really yielding the next thought leaders of tomorrow anyways. Most people recognize this and opt to attend trade school or look back in hindsight and realize they didn’t learn much of anything in their degree field but are stuck with a hefty student loan debt that keeps being promised to be forgiven yet to have come to fruition. Sorry to say it, but Gender Studies or Race Relations in the 21st Century won’t yield you a six-figure income – ANYWHERE.

Let’s think about this for a second: White or Caucasian students in bachelor’s programs have a five-year graduation rate of 62.2%., Hispanic or Latino students in bachelor’s programs have a five-year graduation rate of 41.5%., Black or African American students in bachelor’s programs have a five-year graduation rate of 40.5%., Asian/Pacific Islander students in bachelor’s programs have a five-year graduation rate of 69.3%. (https://research.com/universities-colleges/number-of-college-graduates#3). We can conflate as to why these numbers are what they are, but what it tells me is that based on population density per group, each group demonstrates ethics of study and work according to what is reflected in society overall.

Should these groups be punished because of their success rate? When was the last time you called in off work to bs around or simply didn’t want to go? As I love to say, we are a product of our decisions, not our circumstances. Sure, access to resources may be a factor, but it’s also not an excuse for lower attainment in some groups compared to others. Two members of the SCOTUS demonstrated that in the opposition of opinions between Justices Brown-Jackson and Thomas. We all can agree they are qualified authorities on the matter. We can also qualify the authority on the matter based on our own children’s behavior and attitude towards school. No other person knows their child better than the parent and this Supreme Court decision sealed the fate for you that you now know whether your child will have a chance at furthering their academic future based on their skills not so much their skin color. Some of you were hoping for the latter and you know I am not lying.

If we want to solve this problem, then simply eliminate these identifying demographic questions from the applications/admissions process. We won’t do that because we need a mechanism in place to fall back to when it’s time to cry about something that didn’t go our way. Also, it would be antithetical to the DEI movement and special interest groups that track these things for a living. Circle of life 101….

The future of America will be fine in this regard. It just forced college aspiring people to really examine themselves among their peers and make themselves as competitive as possible. But at the same time, it will motivate these schools to devise other methods to discriminate and fill their flock how they see fit – as they already do and as they always have. In other words, nothing changes.

Staff Writer; Randy Purham

This brother is a Former US Congressional Candidate for the House of Representatives for the state of Alaska At-Large. He is the CEO of Purham & Associates, LLC and Host of Purham & Associates Show on TECNTV.com.