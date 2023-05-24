You are here: Home BM / Marijuana: Very Bad for You. (aka… Weed)

Marijuana: Very Bad for You. (aka… Weed)

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Before we even get started into the medical and scientific facts, let’s talk about why people want to smoke marijuana. Keeping in mind that those of you want to do it regardless of the consequences are going to make every excuse in the book to justify your use, no matter what the evidence shows. Just like people did with cigarettes, and still do today, even though it is clearly established that cigarettes cause cancer.

Instead of presenting hard evidence to support the claim of this article upfront, this time I am going to take an existential, philosophical, sociological and psychological approach to why people want to smoke marijuana on a recreational basis in the first place. So, in other words, we are going deep into the issue of motive or intent. Also consider this, at a time when population control (Eugenics) is an established and verifiable fact, do you really want to have your mind clouded where it would be open to thoughts that are not your own?

I won’t go deep into mind control and brainwashing in this article, but just know that they are real, and there is proof. Right now, especially in the African-American community, every single person needs to have their minds turned up to be as awake as possible and to be prepared for what is to come. Not sluggish, sleepy, dormant or slothful.

Many people today, especially young people, use marijuana recreationally as a placebo for real conflict resolution. In other words, they use marijuana on a recreational basis to keep themselves calm because they otherwise cannot handle the stress of life. Of course, a percentage of users smoke marijuana because of peer pressure. And of course a small percentage use it because they individually want to. But either way, the majority don’t even know what is in the marijuana they are smoking. There’s a reason it is called 420. There are hundreds of ingredients in street marijuana or street “weed”. And when a person smokes that street weed, for example, the chemicals ignite to form other chemical substances that can damage the brain. That is a fact.

The next question would be why state governments are promoting and allowing the use of recreational marijuana. The answer is simple, because they can make money in the process and because it keeps the population docile and unaware. You see, when your mind is in an altered state of consciousness, you become more prone to the power of suggestion and influence. To control the population, the powers that be need to grab them by the mind or by the brain first.

You don’t have to believe in mind control, but it’s a fact, and it can be proven. Including with declassified files from the CIA website. You don’t have to believe in human programming, but Elon Musk does, and between Elon Musk and Bill Gates, they are already prepared to program you. You don’t have to believe in population control or eugenics, but I suggest you do even a little homework and you will find out the truth. So I say, yet again, in this day and time you need to have your wits about you, your mind as sharp and clear as possible and you need to be awake and alert to what is happening as well as what is coming. Most of you have no idea.

You can debate with me or dismiss what I say, but that will not change the facts. I am not going to tell you that marijuana kill brain cells because many of you already know that and many of you don’t care. You are going to do what you want to do regardless, just like the people who smoke cigarettes. All the way up until the time they ended up with cancer. And you are going to make excuse after excuse after excuse, giving yourself reasons and justifications to damage your body. That is self-destructive behavior, and that can be programmed into the psyche, mind, subconscious or spirit of a person. It happens every day and it is happening all around you. Again, you don’t have to believe it, but that won’t change the truth.

There are a lot of reasons you should not smoke recreational marijuana, reasons on multiple levels. And one big reason is that marijuana does not solve the problem. When you come off the marijuana high, the stress is still there, the conflict is still there and the problem is still there. That is why I called marijuana a temporary placebo for conflict resolution. My suggestion? Locate the root of your problems and solve them. If you need to use drugs to relax or stay calm, what happens when you can I get them? What happens when you are at work and it is illegal to use marijuana? I have seen people in marijuana withdrawal and they are as much in denial as they are in withdrawal.

For those of you who think marijuana is so innocent, you need to think about why a doctor, a police officer, a fireman, a nurse, a construction worker on top of a building, an airline pilot, and 100 other professions have made it illegal to be under the influence of marijuana while you are at work. Obviously marijuana impairs judgment. Obviously it increases risk. Obviously it dulls the senses.

Some of you are reading this article and saying I’m wrong because you have smoked marijuana for years or decades almost of your life. So you say it did not affect you that way. But how do you know what marijuana has done to you? When was your last IQ test? And can you compare your intellect and achievements now with what they could have been?

You may say you are successful, but you know you cannot be under the influence of marijuana at work. You better not be. The truth is, those of you who smoke marijuana do not even know how it has affected you and impacted your life. Maybe you don’t want to know. But maybe you should know. Maybe you should also know that the THC in marijuana is addictive. Oh yes it is. Ask any medical professional you choose. But maybe you don’t care. Yet you should.

Here is a psychological reaction that is very common. If you are feeling anger and rage, and disgusted at this article by now, you may be addicted to the very marijuana I am speaking of. That would prove my point.

What about medical marijuana? It definitely has its disadvantages, side effects and danger. But you have to remember that medical marijuana is very often balanced against something worse, conditions that the medical marijuana may help. And when medical marijuana is grown properly, held to a standard and purified, the risks decrease substantially. There’s no comparison between the use of medical marijuana and using recreational marijuana.