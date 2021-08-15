You are here: Home Health / Mental Health in Sports and Society: It’s Up to Us!

Mental Health in Sports and Society: It’s Up to Us!

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a freelance journalist in preparation for the article you now read; this writer took various courses online; that would prepare me for what will be presented here. These were some of the courses and schools involved:

Understanding the Brain: University of Chicago

Psychological First Aid: Johns Hopkins University

Healing With the Arts: University of Florida

Bats, Ducks and Pandemics; an Introduction to One Heath Policy: Princeton University

Mind Control; Managing Your Mental Health During Covid-19: University of Toronto

The Science of Well Being: Yale University

Schizophrenia: Wesleyan University

Throughout history, mental health has never gotten the respect that it deserves. For much of our history, mentally ill people have been treated as pariahs in society and the medical field—unfortunately, people associated mental illness with God’s wrath, a demonic presence, or witchcraft. The most widely used treatment for any mental illness was an exorcism, carried out by a priest or other religious figure.

While people who underwent such treatment often lived to tell the tale, those who received other treatments were not lucky. As opposed to exorcism, some societies opted for trephining or trepanning. You might think that it has something to do with a tree, but you’re mistaken. The procedure involves drilling a hole into a person’s skull. Its purpose, you might ask. To remove the evil spirit from the person’s body. Most people who got this procedure passed away or suffered from permanent brain damage.

Luckily, we have left such practices in the past. Nevertheless, mental health still does not enjoy the respect or attention that it so richly deserves. One might be forgiven to think that we are speaking of some third-world country, but no! Even in a country like the United States, mental health is a concern which politicians, policymakers, and concerned stakeholders refuse to acknowledge. The result?

Mental Health in the U.S.

According to the C.D.C., 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a year. If that is concerning, you will be surprised to know that 1 in 25 Americans live with serious illnesses, including schizophrenia or major depression. Whether it is police brutality, infant mortality rate, or mental health, African Americans are always on the receiving end. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young African Americans (ages 15-24). As African Americans report a higher poverty level than others, they are more likely to report a severe mental condition. That’s not all. Research reveals that African Americans are infrequently included in studies regarding mental health, nor do they receive proper care. Due to high poverty, they rely on emergency rooms or a physician rather than a mental health specialist for mental issues.

Earlier, we said that mental health still does not raise concerns. One of its recent manifests is during the Olympic Games. I think everyone knows what I am talking about, right?

Simon Biles

One of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles is on the receiving end of undeserved criticism and hate. Her crime? She quit a few Olympic events due to mental health concerns. In an Instagram, the G.O.A.T. revealed that “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.” She further went on to say, “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!” Her refusal to compromise on her mental health has not gone down well among many. A Texas deputy attorney general referred to Biles as a “national embarrassment”. Michael Che shared tasteless jokes about Biles on his Instagram page. My mother used to admonish me and my 9 siblings…”Everybody won’t be with you when you’re doing well!” So true!!!

But Biles is not the only athlete to talk about mental health nowadays. Let’s take a look!

Naomi Osaka

Walking away is not an act of weakness. At least, not in Osaka’s case. After refusing to attend mandatory post-match press conferences, the French Open organizers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament. The reason she refused to attend the conferences is that they affected her mental health. Given how the media throws questions at the athletes, I don’t blame her. She refused to participate in the Wimbledon, spending time with friends and family instead. While many criticized her decision (no surprise there), the William sisters, Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt, offered support.

Serena Williams

Another player that has faced mental health concerns is Serena Williams. Chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title, she is one athlete that has had her share of mental health issues. After giving birth, the tennis start faced post-natal depression. In an Instagram post, she shared, “Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.” Williams reports reading the Bible and increasing her vitamin intake to help improve her health. You go girl!

Causes of Mental Illness?

Unlike in the past, there is now considerable research on mental illness and its causes. Let us review a few of them:

Family History

If your parents or grandparents had a mental illness, there is an increased likelihood that you might have it too. Research indicates that such illnesses can be passed through genes.

Life Experience

One’s life experiences are responsible for a variety of mental issues. For example, people who suffer abuse in childhood are more likely to be depressed later in life.

Drug & Alcohol Abuse

Chemical Imbalances in the Brain

Suffering from Illnesses such as Cancer and Schizophrenia

What Can Be Done?

Taking time off from work to focus on one’s mental health is the first step on the road to recovery. However, spending time with friends and family is not enough. People need to realize the gravity of the situation they are dealing with and develop an appropriate plan. At times, it may involve seeking professional help. Here’s what you can do to improve your mental health as an individual:

Improving Nutrition

One of the first things to do if you are serious about your mental health is changing your diet. By opting for a healthy, balanced diet, you can do a world of good to your mind and body.

Change Your Housing Situation to the Extent That You Can

If you can afford to do so, move to a better place. At least know that this simple thought can put you on a course to an improved outlook with a new and improved perspective for the future.

Get Education

Every class taken by this writer mentioned in the introduction can be taken online with no prerequisites at a nominal cost. Two year community colleges are excellent resources that sometimes go untapped by those with an apparent need. If you cannot afford a college degree, then there is no cause for worry. Invest your time and resources in getting skills that the world needs right now. By improving your skills and education, you increase the chance of getting a high-paying job. With more income, you can eat healthier and afford a better place in which to live or call home.

Avoid Alcohol & Drugs

While they offer an escape from the world, temporarily, they slowly eat away at all the healthy forces in your body. Therefore, it is better to avoid them “unprescribed medications” and alcoholic beverages altogether.

While many may consider mental health a personal issue, it is not given the fact that governments have a duty to their citizens. The local, state and federal governments can play a significant role in addressing mental health issues among their people in a number of ways by:

Improving Connectivity

Covid-19 restrictions considered; Regular community events enhance connectivity and communication among people and alleviate the symptoms of mental illness. The government can invest in public transport subsidies to ensure that people visit family and friends without worrying about paying the full cost for transportation or spending too much from ones personal budget. It is essential that we stay in touch with loved ones with a need to the extent that we can. Nothing ventured nothing gained. Stay connected!

Increase Green Space

Unfortunately, the focus is on commercialization globally. Resultantly, greenspaces are vanishing at an alarming rate. The local, state and federal government can set up mandatory greenspaces in areas. Research indicates that having access to green space reduces stress and anxiety among people.

Investing in Improved Housing

Poor housing increases depression and reduces the quality of life. Housing is a major issue in the U.S., and African Americans face the full brunt of this crisis. Despite the Fair Housing Act passage, African Americans are discriminated against when it comes to housing. The stakeholders need to address these problems. Otherwise, the problem will persist and will cause a further racial divide in our society. We must find a way to improve our quality of life by putting forth our best effort as a nation; not just in a casual sense.

Concluding Thoughts

Finally, we must acknowledge that mental health is a serious issue for everyone. Not just those with a need! When budgets are slashed in many Urban Centers in America; attention to detail, specific to mental health are the first to suffer. Therefore, the concerned stakeholders need to take appropriate measures to address it. Otherwise, mental health will soon balloon into an unaddressed national crisis if it hasn’t already.

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.