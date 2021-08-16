Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / A Guide to Taking a Road Trip With Your Kids.

A Guide to Taking a Road Trip With Your Kids.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Summertime is the perfect time for family travel, with school being out, taking a trip together is an amazing opportunity to create new memories and improve your relationship with your kids. You don’t have to get onto a plane to have a great family trip. One of the biggest travel trends to come out of 2020 and 2021 is the road trip, and it makes sense – with restrictions on airplanes and the worry of being in a crowded mode of transport, people have taken to the open road for a getaway. It’s a less stressful way to get out of town for a few days, and there are so many places to travel to.

Travelling as a family is fun, but when you have young children, it can be a challenge and there’s a lot to think about. Here’s a guide to planning a family road trip, and making sure you have everything you need before you pull out of your driveway.

The Car

First of all, the most important thing is going to be the actual vehicle that you’re going to be spending time in. Since you’re travelling as a family, you need a lot of room in the car, and you can either consider a minivan or an RV. You don’t have to take your own car, if it’s easier, a rental might be the best option. Whether you use your own car or get a rental, making sure the car is serviced before your departure is key. The last thing you want is to be hundreds of miles away from home in need of a mechanic.

Plan Your Route

The next important detail that cannot be overlooked is the route that you’re going to be travelling. If you’re travelling with kids, it would be important to have multiple stops along the way for bathroom breaks, or just for a bit of a breather. Depending on how far away your destination is, some of these stops might have to be overnight so you can rest and recharge. Be sure to have all these details planned out ahead of time to reduce the stress.

Use Google Maps and travel guides to get a clear idea of exactly where you’re going. Read up on the route you’re taking so that you know what to expect. Also plan to do most of your driving during the day because it’s safer and easier. You also have to decide what your actual destination is, do you want to go to the beach or something more woodsy and outdoorsy, or do you want to see some classic tourist attractions? Knowing what you want to see and experience will help you come up with the route and itinerary that will make the road trip tick all the boxes.

Comfort

If you’re going to be stuck in a car for long hours, it has to be at least comfortable for you and your children. Your children aren’t just going to sit in the car, they are going to fall asleep in it, and if any of them are in a car seat, they need extra head support. It’s important to prevent your child’s head from falling forwards or sideways while they are napping in the car, so you need baby car seats head support which you can easily install on your own. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your kid’s head is protected when they doze off.

Snacks and Entertainment

Having your kids piled up in one vehicle for hours on end is a huge undertaking, so you must be equipped with enough snacks and entertainment for the trip. Your kids can only look at the sights and cars on the road for so long, so be prepared with a lot of activities.

Some ideas for entertainment;

Lots of short books that you can read to them

A tablet filled with their favorite cartoons

A playlist of songs you can all sing together

Plan entertainment for the entire trip, and even ask your kids what they want to go with. Having some creature comforts for your kids will make the trip that much better.

The key to a successful family road trip is planning ahead. One of the best ways to plan is to start out with a checklist which puts everything you need on one-page which makes it less overwhelming. Packing might take some time, but if you do it right, you won’t have to worry about a lot. That gives you the freedom to just enjoy yourself knowing that everything is taken care of for both you and your kids.

