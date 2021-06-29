Money / You are here: Home Business / Points to look when selling your used car for sale.

Points to look when selling your used car for sale.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) So after some rounds of pondering, you have finally decided that it is high time to sell your car. Maybe there is a brand new 2021 Honda Accord on the market with that all-new piece of gizmo that you had your hearts set on, compelling you to put your own, well maintained, albeit used car for sale. Or maybe you are in dire need of money due to the limited sources of income during the pandemic. Whatever may be the case, you have set your sights on becoming a car seller.

The first thing that would cross your mind is approaching a car dealership. But oftentimes, you won’t find the best selling prices for your used vehicle through a car dealership. The only thing left out is selling the car by yourself. While the process itself is complicated, we have laid out a simple in-detail guide on how to find the best prices for your car. So tune in further.

Research your local market

A detailed research of your local used car market should suggest to you the best approach to selling your used car. For example, if you are based in Iowa, scout all the used cars for sale in Iowa and learn about the market trends for your particular region. However, just listing your used car for sale won’t guarantee you the best selling value.

Different types of cars are in trend at different times of the year. Thus, if you are in the market to sell your convertible or sports car, you should avoid selling them in winter. Similarly, used pickups like the Ford F-150 may be more in demand in rural areas than in your urban suburbs.

Sort your paperwork

Moving your fingers through piles of paperwork may not be the most enjoyable task that would cross your mind. Still, detailed and accurate paperwork is crucial for a successful transaction. This is where dealerships come in as the savior, by handling all the arduous paperwork tasks by themselves. However, independent sellers have to take responsibility for all this hard work.

The list of documents required changes depending on the state you live in. However, the basic documents remain the same, including a bill of sale, an odometer certification, and the vehicle’s title. If you still owe money on the car, you may need to find the exact amount of the loan payoff from your bank. This way you don’t keep the buyer in the dark regarding any pending loans.

Perform an in-depth inspection of your car

Your car’s mechanical condition is key to attracting more potential buyers. Before listing your car for sale, take it to a professional mechanic or dealership to get rid of common issues like body damage, broken headlights or taillights, and chipped windows. This way you can avoid any last-minute slashes on the selling price.

However, also take into consideration the money you are putting in for maintenance. If the broken windows cost a fortune to repair and your car’s value only increases by a margin, it isn’t worth going ahead with maintenance.

You can also refurbish your car’s interiors by investing in new floor mats or a fresh set of tires. This can help you conjure up some juicy deals by convincing buyers that the car has been taken care of. But again factor in the costs of refurbishing against the price you are getting for sale.

Detail your car

By doing a regular detailing for $100 to $200, you can give your car the illusion of it being newer than it actually is. With the seats and carpets close to their original condition, the crevices cleaned up and the windows and interior surfaces spotless, your car looks as good as new. This shows buyers that the car is taken well care of and potentially leaves a good impression among buyers, thereby attracting higher deals.

Choose the approach of selling

There are plenty of methods to sell your cars in these modern times. Selling through a certified dealer is the easiest process, but will likely give you fewer returns. Approaching a private-party seller seems to be the best approach, with better prices on offer than your regular dealership. With an instant cash offer, buyers should directly provide you with an estimate of how much they are willing to pay after you provide your car’s basic information.

However, if you want to avoid public interaction during the pandemic, online marketplaces should be the better option for you. Companies like Shift have simplified the car selling process with their online marketplaces. They usually take some commission out of the sale, but also make the selling process stress-free.

Craft an eye-catching ad

An eye-catching advertisement of the car you wish to sell would gather buyers like bees. With a snappy headline, distinguishable photographs, and a compelling description, your ad will look ready to go. Mention the common buyer questions such as the car’s mileage and the condition at the beginning itself. You can also mention your car’s favorite aspect, which other buyers would cherish.

Also, don’t brag too much or mention any lies in your advertisement. If the buyers detect any sign of dishonesty from you, your credibility will evaporate in a second. Also, you may have to say goodbye to any chances of grabbing a sale.

Clear your personal info before selling

In the old days, all you had to do before going ahead with a car sale was to empty your glovebox of any personal items. However, modern cars contain your personal information in more places than you can imagine. After you clear out your documents, delete your personal info such as previously visited destinations and search commands from the nav system. Most nav systems offer this feature at the click of a button. You may also want to cancel any subscription services like OnStar telematics. You can similarly cancel your satellite radio plan or renew it after you buy a new car.

Conclusion

With our easy-to-follow steps, we hopefully made the hassle-some process of selling a car as a solo seller much easier for you. Don’t skip any of the steps, as each would guarantee a higher price for your used car.

Staff Writer; Peter James