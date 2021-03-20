You are here: Home Ent. / GTA 6: 7 Things We Want to See.

GTA 6: 7 Things We Want to See.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Rockstar Games as well as its plans, particularly for GTA 6, are constantly dogged by rumors and news stories. The game’s launch date, story, trailers, map, and other details have been widely reported on the web. Unfortunately, the overwhelming amount of these speculations and articles are false and never materialize. Instead of discussing rumors and alleged leaks, we’ve put together a GTA 6 wishlist that highlights features we’d like to see in the game when it launches.

More cities

It’s completely possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in several places as opposed to only one, due to recent developments in gaming technology. From the very first one, each Grand Theft Auto title has centered exclusively on one city (or state), with locations such as Vice City and San Andreas being some of the only places Rockstar Games has opted to pursue with the series. In the Grand Theft Auto universe, there were other cities listed, but neither of them has been included in GTA games.

Big maps

As long as the balance of quality and quantity are well taken care of, at the moment, there is little else one can demand from Rockstar. Although huge maps in a game are not necessarily a smart idea, they are as amazing as they’ve ever been now since technology has progressed, because many platforms can accommodate large open worlds comfortably. What is more challenging to do is the proper balancing on whether what is found in the universe is really interesting.

Multiple locations

It has been a while since video game players sped down the streets. As fun as it is to switch to a remastered game, that may not be enough for the world of GTA 6. The notion of several locations is one that has always occurred over the past seven years and proposing that Rockstar would make things work is not unusual. The developers don’t have to go backward in time to locations like San Andreas or Vice City in other games. No, the game developers could come up with a whole new area that would beautifully complement the nostalgia.

Multiple protagonists

Although the early titles of Grand Theft Auto portrayed 8multiple characters and enabled players to go for one of them, each game shared the story of a sole character from Grand Theft Auto 3. The three protagonists of GTA 5 started to change it. Rockstar brought a more diverse storyline, jumping through scenes and worlds that made perfect sense with the ambitions and nature of each protagonist since each personality has a distinctive style and background. We expect to see multiple protagonists in GTA 6 once the game arrives.

Continual story expansion

To eliminate stress and start releasing separate DLC bundles again, it’s likely that Rockstar might keep the single-player campaign size. There is currently no single-player DLC in Grand Theft Auto 5. The unavoidable burden of beating the single-player campaign all at once and working solely on cooperative gameplay after release would be alleviated by this approach. Most of Rockstar’s efforts are taken up by the story-driven initiative, and then a smaller live team takes over to manage the multiplayer formats, while the main developers of the studios move to the next large project.

More destruction

Gamers have come to see the importance of damaging everything in view as playing games has evolved as a platform. Environmental devastation is enjoyable, and that is quite an adventure to tear portions off a structure with a bazooka. These crazy dreams are just what GTA likes to fulfill. It will contribute to the feeling and impression that the core of GTA 6 was a thriving, active megacity to be able to knock down select places around the country, explore them after some time, and witness being rebuilt. Destruction, therefore, does not need to be broad-scale. Back in early games, by having the player mess around within limits, the game started this.

Deeper character customization

Although early entries in the GTA series introduced character customization, San Andreas was unique in many ways. You get to customize the character in many ways. You are required to make sure that CJ isn’t feeling hungry, he has got a haircut and is regularly visiting food joints and gym in order to keep the energy levels high. Allowing players to develop the character will be a huge step forward, and it would also allow Rockstar to work on new concepts and introduce choices in ways that have never been done before.

