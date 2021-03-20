When is the iPhone Flip Coming?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Apart from rumors and assumptions, we wouldn’t know anything about the iPhone Flip. All we know is that Apple is working on a flip smartphone. And it’s unclear if the vast majority of the population wants a foldable phone. Furthermore, several firms, such as Samsung and LG, have expressed interest in foldable phones.

iPhone Flip release date

We had learned previously that the iPhone Flip will be launched in 2022, but current sources say that it would not be released until 2023. Unfortunately, according to this recent report, 2022 would not be even more of a foldable iPhone. Also, a 2023 release may be too premature, based on how far LG has gone in the design phase.

The confusion over the iPhone Flip display

Apple had previously been rumored to have conducted tests on two types of foldable mobile display panels: one with a Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 2-like display and a Galaxy Z Flip phone-like screen. While the iPhone Flip is still in its early stages of development, it has already crossed a significant milestone.

However, if Apple has actually authorized the production of a display panel, then it’s safe to assume that we are not going to see the iPhone Flip anytime soon. It’s difficult to predict how long LG would take to develop the display, which will require different levels of research, development, and testing, and commercialization. After that, you’ll have to replicate the procedure for the phone.

One Apple patent surfaced last year, and the details published by the authorities suggest that the display could bend in the center without adding additional stress to the screen. The panel will curve out a little within the frame, making a soft curve rather than a sharp crease. It is believed that this very configuration would make the display panel last longer. It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Flip has a similar style.

Regardless of how the Apple iPhone Flip turns out, the company won’t be able to do it alone. We did hear contradictory reports that Apple is now in negotiations with both LG and Samsung to provide display panels for any phone it finally introduces. Samsung Display officially submitted Apple panel prototypes for review.

iPhone Flip price

It’s too early to comment on the iPhone Flip price because although pricing has never really been listed in the several iPhone Flip release reports that have emerged, the smartphone’s price would be primarily dictated by Apple’s design strategy. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Apple’s iPhone Flip plans, though one aspect is certain: whichever path the firm takes in producing the first-ever foldable smartphone would possibly decide the market’s direction.

Apple’s release of a foldable iPhone would make headlines, but the announcement of a foldable iPhone at a fair price might change the game. It could also justify the form factor choice: clamshell for the people, with a phone-to-tablet form factor for Pro users arriving later. Apple doesn’t even have complete foldable iPhone prototypes in its facilities, and production has not advanced beyond a show. A foldable iPhone will allow Apple to build a wider display in a box that is still ultra-portable, comparable to many other foldable smartphones.

What future holds?

Will a product like this attract more consumers to buy an iPhone, or will the cost be problematic? Would it be more practical for those who own an iPhone and an iPad unless the two are integrated into a single handset? Is it possible that the system would eat into iPad sales? These are tough and possibly disturbing questions, but we’re not persuaded. The prototypes are said to be inspired by two Samsung phones, one identical to the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the other similar to the Galaxy Z Fold. However, reports say that Apple has opted to commit most of its energy to the iPhone Flip.

Staff Writer; Jack Bell

Cell Phone Guru & Video Games Junkie… With that, like my articles, feel free to hit me up at; JackBell@ThyBlackMan.com.