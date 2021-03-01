Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Become a Better Real Estate Agent in 2021.

(ThyBlackMan.com) This year has been an eventful year for almost every sector and industry around the world. The year 2020 may have been a rollercoaster for the real estate industry, but the U.S housing market is far from shrinking or crashing in 2020 or 2021. As a real estate agent, you could be worried, frustrated, or feeling uncertain following the challenges you’ve faced in 2020. You could even be considering leaving the industry for good because everything looks unpredictable going into the future. Or perhaps the conditions were pretty good for you as a real estate agent and you can’t wait to see what 2021 has to offer.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic brought worldwide uncertainty and economic instability, which impacted the real estate industry. The changes and shifts in the industry have forced real estate agents to adjust their marketing strategies. Whether you’re a new real estate agent looking to start out in 2021 or an experienced real estate who has been having success, learning the hard lessons of 2020 will help you be better prepared for the next year. You must be willing to put in the work and stay focused on your goals if you want to succeed as a real estate agent. Here are five ways to become a better agent come 2021:

Value Relationships More than the Sales

It’s important that you have good sales tactics, but that shouldn’t always be your focus. The key to succeeding as a real estate agent is learning how to not only get leads for prospective clients but also how to stay engaged and build a relationship with your prospects for the 80 percent (plus) time when you’re not trying to sell—or they’re not actively buying from you. Don’t be a pushy agent who’s always making the hard sell.

In 2021, you want to focus more on problem-solving, self-motivation, and people skills. You won’t sell anything without good business relationships. Remember people have had a rough time in 2020 and, unless you cultivate the relationship with good communication and proper timing, chances are you won’t sell. Prioritize what prospective clients want. And that means asking the right questions and being a good listener.

Educate Yourself

Every real estate agent—no matter how experienced you are—can benefit from learning more about their industry. Whether it’s real estate continuing education classes, real estate conferences, or networking events, make it your priority this upcoming year to dive deeper into your field. You’ll be surprised by how much you can learn by opening up the possibilities and allowing yourself to soak in as much knowledge as possible.

Manage Your Time to Get Ahead

Whether you’re working as an independent contractor or an employee, make sure you’re in control of your growth and not at the mercy of the market. Not only should you invest in building relationships with clients but also work towards achieving your long-term goals. Remember the market is controlled or rather dependent on the forces of demand and supply. And the only way to stay ahead in 2021 and beyond is to focus your attention on leveraging referrals and generating potential leads on an ongoing basis.

You must be proactive enough to act on the leads you’re getting through follow-ups and client meetings. Take the time to prepare for meetings and appointments so you can respond to their questions and address any issues the clients may have effectively.

The uncertainty brought by the coronavirus pandemic has forced property buyers and sellers to become apprehensive and cautious when dealing with real estate agents. They would rather deal with a real estate agent who shows tenacity, displays confidence in their expertise, and responds promptly than one who is lax and seems not to know what they’re doing.

Focus on Branding and Marketing

If you’ve been a real estate agent for several years, you know that prospective clients don’t just magically show up from nowhere. To thrive in 2021 and beyond, you need to make sure you’re getting noticed. And that means building your personal brand so you can stand out from the competition.

First, create an account on Facebook and/or Instagram and start building a following. Your goal is to have an active and thriving social media account, not just having an account for the sake of it. Make sure you post valuable and engaging content to encourage users to follow your page. Running paid social media ads can also help you market yourself as a real estate agent.

Another way to brand and market yourself is through a custom, branded website for your business. Invest in a professional website that details your story and contact information as well as your testimonials and active listings. Give your audience a glimpse of what your business represents, who you are, and the specific areas you specialize in. Your end goal should be to deliver personalized customer experiences to your clients.

Collaborate with Other Agents and Local Businesses

Think about it; your area of specialty is in residential property then a buyer shows up looking for commercial property. It’s obvious they aren’t your cup of tea and, since you always stick with your niche, you decide to turn them away. Now imagine if you’d partner with another agent who specializes in commercial property and decide to co-list or co-represent the buyer/seller. In the end, you’ll have a percentage of the commission, which is better than nothing. The idea is to make sure you don’t lose a prospective client to a formidable competitor.

Another strategy that could help you thrive next year is forming mutually beneficial referral partnerships and collaborations with local businesses. You could have an affiliate relationship with businesses in your local community in the sense that clients get incentives or a discount when they come through your affiliates.

