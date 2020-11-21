Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Samsung Galaxy Note 10: When is the Right Time to Upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: When is the Right Time to Upgrade?

(ThyBlackMan.com) A year after its launch, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is still one of the best smartphones in the Android space. Now when the Galaxy Note 20 is available with new hardware and 5G connectivity, is it the right time to upgrade?

With new smartphones launching almost every month, it’s hard to ignore the new features and improvements. As soon as a new device comes, we want everything that it has in our phone, but that doesn’t always happen. You can get software upgrades, new Android versions for your phone, but hardware remains the same and you can’t do anything about it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs. Note 20 – is the change worth upgrading?

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as compared to the Note 10’s Dynamic Amoled display. The Note 20 supports 5G which is undoubtedly a major upgrade if you consider this smartphone as an investment given the significant shift to the 5G network which is happening in many regions across the world. Another massive upgrade from this year’s Galaxy Note series is the latest and arguably the fastest smartphone processor, Snapdragon 865+, which is present in Note 20. On the camera side, Note 20 is ahead with the inclusion of a 64MP telephoto lens. You can now record videos in 8K resolution at 24fps.

On the software side, there’s nothing significant that the Note 20 can do, and Note 10 cannot. Both the smartphones can run Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 2.5 with minor changes here and there. If the differences mentioned above don’t affect a buyer then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a better choice for anyone looking to buy a smartphone in 2020 and even beyond.

On paper, a shift from Snapdragon 855 to Snapdragon 865+ looks like a huge leap forward. Especially in the tech world, the benchmark scores, new 5G chip, and all the statistics derived from comparison look amazing. Although these numbers look cool on paper, most of these so-called massive upgrades are not even noticeable in regular use. Most people don’t even know what Android version or what chipset their smartphones have.

If you compare the performance of the same applications on the Note 10 and Note 20, you will rarely find any performance gap. These smartphones are already so powerful that they don’t feel dated even if they have been in the market for a year or two. With that being said, the 5G craze is here to stay and it won’t be an overstatement to say that you won’t be able to enjoy its full potential for the next two years given the state of 5G in the United States and other developed countries where 5G trials and implementation are going on.

The best time to upgrade

Unless you are one of those early adopters, sticking to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for a year or two isn’t a bad decision. In fact, considering the novelty the products like Microsoft Surface Duo and Samsung’s rumored foldable phone lineup are set to bring to the market, it makes sense to wait for two years.

The Note 20 or any other flagship phone released in 2020 may have new software and hardware. In terms of software, almost all the Note 20 features that you see will eventually reach Note 10 if you already have one. And if you don’t have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and are planning to buy a smartphone, check the deals because you may get one for a lot less than its original price. Still, if you’re considering an upgrade, Note 20 is not a bad option as long as you keep 5G connectivity in your list of preferences.

