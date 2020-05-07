Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Mixbook – The Best online software for photo calendars, photo cards, and photo books.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Mixbook is an online photo design tool that allows you to design customized photo books, canvas prints, calendars, and cards through its internet-based interface. The software is easy to use, creative, versatile, and flexible. The online print service offers the best photo book, photo calendar, and photo card with enjoyable, well-balanced photos. Its print products are quite reasonably priced and very attractive.

What makes Mixbook an excellent online photo editor?

Excellent web interface

Mixbook software is impressive and adaptable, providing almost all the tools you need to create creative photos, while also keeping things simple for beginners to use. The interfaces for crafting photo books, photo calendars, and photo cards are basically similar, with only a few differences that are specific for projects, such as organizing events for calendars.

A wide range of attractive and fully configurable templates

Mixbook consists of a wide variety of eye-catching templates that are fully editable. You can easily add, reshape, resize, rotate, delete, move, add clip art or text to photos, as well add any decorative components on Mixbook templates. That makes it easier for you to customize your photos the way you want.

Extensive, searchable libraries of clip art, backgrounds, and layouts

Mixbook has extensive content that is properly organized. You can search for backgrounds and clip art using keywords. The online print service also records the recently used areas that save the graphics that you try in your calendar, card, or book, so you don’t have to search them again.

To unleash your creativity fully, you can also upload your photos or other visuals to utilize as clip art or page backgrounds.

Comprehensive and easy-to-use photo tools

The photo tools list makes it very easy to zoom in and out, rotate, flip, and set your photo to a page or to extend over two pages in the book. You can go more in-depth and edit the photo itself using cursors for opacity or saturation, contrast, brightness, applying color filters, or dropping shadows of any color.

Also, Mixbook has a compact and powerful border tool that consists of a color picker and a slider for the width that you can use to choose any color and set any width for your borders.

Powerful, recurrent colors

Mixbook consists of two windows of color selector that gives you full control over your color selection for solid backgrounds, text, drop shadows, and borders. They include a hex value, a recently used portion, and an eyedropper for sampling color from anywhere on your screen. That can assist you in matching colors, such as aligning the color of your text to that of your border or matching it with or blending it with your clip art.

Better creative freedom

Mixbook also gives you the freedom to get creative with your photo calendar. With this software, you will get about all the tools and features available for the bottom grid page of your calendar as you have on the top grid. So, besides changing the background of your calendar grid, you can add clip art and pictures behind or in front of your grid. You can even enlarge them to make them the background.

Final verdict

Mixbook’s photo design tool is easy to use, creative, versatile, and flexible, and the print quality of the service typically ranks among the best. If you get a print product that is less satisfactory, you can request a reprint from Mixbook. For its excellent quality and considerably cheap cost, you cannot go wrong with Mixbook.

Staff Writer; Calvin Ford