Five iPhone 11 Pro Secrets Everyone Missed.

(ThyBlackMan.com) From the time of the launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, in September 2019 and up until now, you must have probably heard all about the popular features of the current generation iPhones. However, there are plenty of secret iPhone 11 features that Apple quietly added to the new iPhones.

If you or someone you know have already got their hands on the new iPhone 11 series, you probably already know that there are many new things you can do with the new iPhones. It would be amazing if you know a little more about your iPhone 11 and all the hidden features it has to offer.

So, without much ado, here are some of the secret hidden features of the iPhone 11.

Music Sharing

By connecting two pairs of AirPods to your iPhone, you can now share music with someone or you can watch movies together. There’s no special trick to connect two pairs of AirPods to the same iPhone. All you have to do is to just connect each of them to the phone like how you do, and then tap the AirPlay button. Now select the second pair of AirPods and you are good to go. This feature came as a part of the iOS 13 update, so obviously it’s not an iPhone 11 exclusive feature.

Reverse Wireless Charging

This would have remained a secret because Apple didn’t even talk about one of the biggest iPhone 11 secrets. Thanks to an industry insider for revealing the fact that the iPhone 11 trio comes equipped with hardware that is capable of providing a reverse charging facility. The reason Apple hasn’t revealed this to anyone is that the company hasn’t added the software to support the hardware. We are hopeful that the feature will be enabled once the software is available.

QuickTake

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro come with a new camera system and Apple has also made sure to add a new Camera app that does more than what we expected. The camera app comes loaded with exclusive features and one of them is QuickTake. The latest iPhone 11 secret feature lets you easily shoot videos without manually switching camera modes. This feature can be used from the Camera app. All you have to do is to hold the shutter button and release it to stop recording when you want. The idea behind this feature is to eliminate the need for switching between camera and video modes.

Capture outside the Frame

With the new iPhone 11, Apple has introduced a new way to capture photographs with more flexibility. This new feature allows users to frame and shoot even after the photo is clicked. The details outside of the framed preview can also be added to your picture if you want as the camera system uses the next widest lens to capture what you could have missed. This can be done in both landscape and portrait modes.

WiFi 6

The new iPhone 11 series supports WiFi 6, a new standard in wireless connectivity. With each update in the wireless connection area, which is majorly focused on increasing the capabilities of the hardware for better connectivity and faster network speeds, users get benefitted in the best possible ways. Apple has added the tech to its latest iPhone 11 series smartphones and these phones now support gigabit per second speed.

Display verification

Surprisingly, Apple iPhone 11 series phones bring another secret feature that helps users know whether the display panel on their iPhone is genuine or not. The company has said that all the iPhone 11 series phones including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will notify customers if the device is not using a genuine Apple display. This move will certainly help customers but will also draw criticism from repair shops and customers considering the price of the iPhone display.

Steadiness detection

The night mode on the camera is now a well-known feature in the iPhone 11 devices. Apple has not talked much about the steadiness detection feature in the new iPhone models. Now, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can detect whether the phone is steady or not. This feature uses the latest smartphones’ processing capabilities and helps users capture clear pictures.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com