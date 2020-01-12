6 Most Expensive Smartphones We Saw In 2019.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the last five years, the smartphone industry witnessed a significant rise in the price of mobile phones. With new technology, smartphones have become a luxurious necessity. A lot has changed in terms of the way smartphones handle multitasking and entertainment needs of users. From the basic small screen to slim, bezel-less screens with high definition display panels, the evolution of mobile phones is a remarkable achievement for tech companies.

It was 2019 when we saw the world’s first 5G phone and it was also the year when we saw smartphones with more than 100 megapixels camera. And, after all the ongoing updates, price is another factor that has changed as well. From the most basic price range of US$100 to almost US$2500, smartphones have seen major changes. Here’s a list of smartphones that are exceeding the budget scale:

Huawei Mate X:

The price of this Huawei smartphone is US$2400 which makes it the most expensive foldable phone in the world. The Huawei Mate X is also one of the most expensive phones to repair. The screen replacement alone costs US$1000 which is equal to the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro. Huawei is reportedly working on several other devices with foldable screen.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Seeing foldable phones opening and closing is exciting and even when Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold, many people still waited for it. Undoubtedly it’s one of the most expensive smartphones of 2019 at a price of US$2000. Samsung may not have achieved its sales target with this phone and even though the phone doesn’t radically change your life, it is something worth buying if you are someone who loves using new tech as soon as it arrives. Samsung is also working on Galaxy Fold 2 which is expected to arrive in 2020.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

This $1449 smartphone is arguably the best phone money can buy. If you max out the configuration on the iPhone Pro Max, it costs nothing less than $1449 which is almost the same as the Motorola Razr which was introduced in 2019. The new iPhone 11 series phones now feature a triangular rear camera setup which makes these phones stand out. A large number of phones still use vertical multi-camera setup.

Motorola Razr

Another foldable phone in the smartphone space is Motorola Razr. Motorola has revived its iconic Razr phone which was available with two display panels. Now the phone comes with a foldable display. Motorola is also rumoured to be planning to launch more foldable phones. Patent applications surfaced online suggest that Motorola could follow a different design approach for the next foldable phone series. The Motorola Razr costs US$1500.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ may not look unique to Samsung phone users and to others since companies like Huawei and OnePlus have also started making phones with similar display design, but Note 10+ is different and needless to say why. The Note 10+ is an engineering marvel and it deserves all the love and attention it has been receiving since launch. Samsung has reduced its price and now, with the highest configuration possible, you can get a Note 10+ for $1399.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

While expensive, Samsung’s S10+ is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Most of its features can be seen in other smartphones on offer from Huawei and LG, but it is among the first phone to come equipped with features like Wi-Fi 6 and also HDR10+ display. Among all the other big phones with a monstrous price tag, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is a good smartphone at $1099 considering the 1TB storage. For power users, Samsung has also unveiled the Ultimate Performance Edition model that packs 12GB of RAM.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com