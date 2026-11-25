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(ThyBlackMan.com) Heavens. Did Nvidia just take Jensen Huang back as CEO? He resigned less than two weeks ago after reports that a suspected Chinese spy had gotten close to the head of the world’s most valuable developer of advanced semiconductors. Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, had reportedly got it on with Jensen while her company was allegedly helping Chinese AI firms obtain Nvidia chips in violation of U.S. export restrictions.

The restoration came after President Donald Trump lobbied Nvidia’s board for Huang’s return. “We have to protect our geniuses,” he said.

Why did Trump do that? The better question is, what was in it for him? The answer will have to await congressional investigations. A president has no business strong-arming the board of a private company to take back its leader — especially while questions remain about damage the affair may have done to national security.

A genius? Huang had been taken down by the most primitive of spying techniques, the honey trap.

How old is that story? Let’s go back 2,600 years, give or take, to the biblical tale of Samson and Delilah. Offered 1,100 pieces of silver by Samson’s enemies, Delilah seduced Samson to obtain the secret of his strength. It was his hair, she learned. So while Samson slept on her lap, Delilah had a guy come by to give him a trim. The Book of Judges isn’t subtle. Two chapters earlier, Samson kills a lion and later finds honey in the carcass.

What about affordability? Trump rode into a second presidential term vowing to slay inflation. Two years into said term, Democrats flattened Republicans in the midterms over, among other things, Trump’s failure to do as he promised.

But Americans have recently had a foretaste of far more unsettling threats to their well-being. The national air transportation system was shut down with 12,462 flights canceled, and for hours no one in charge could explain exactly why. The day before, a global Microsoft outage crashed Microsoft Outlook, the program most offices use for email, calendars and to schedule meetings.

Both were eventually blamed on outdated systems, but only after hours of Americans wondering whether we were under attack. Just suppose a foreign adversary had facilitated these tech failures. People would be running wild in the streets.

Enemies could weaponize our stolen science against us, both economically and militarily. For we who worry, unimagined attacks could be gathering on the horizon. Recent examples are probably only scratching the surface.

Recall the 2024 CrowdStrike meltdown? It grounded flights and halted hospital operations. And that wasn’t even a coordinated attack by an enemy. It was a faulty software update from a cybersecurity company.

And advances in AI open horrible new possibilities. Bad actors could use it to build bioweapons or just a nasty malware. AI is already being used to clone images and voices. Imagine the panic such fakes could unleash.

Again, the examples above were “glitches.” The 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks reminds us of what can happen when an enemy is engaged in outright terrorism. The sickening videos of giant skyscrapers coming down as thousands of American lives were snuffed out should have us looking at threats bigger than a one-point rise in mortgages rates.

On Sept. 10, 2001, virtually no one imagined the changed world awaiting the next morning. The big stories included a report that Michael Jackson had collapsed at a New York restaurant, Motorola laying off workers and Democrats and Republicans alike promising to restore affordability.

History, ancient and modern, gives good reason to put our current economic worries into perspective. Threats to national security, however, are perennial, and Americans must wake up to them.

Written by Froma Harrop

Official website; https://twitter.com/FromaHarrop