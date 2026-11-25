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(ThyBlackMan.com) When he finally emerged from his cone of silence about the ground stop that stranded America, President Donald Trump did what he always does when something goes wrong. He blamed Biden. On Nov. 15, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

Excuse me. Did I miss the part where Trump has been the president for nearly six of the last 10 years, with Biden as a too-brief interruption? He has controlled Congress for the last two years. If the system is as old and broken as he says it is, that is a crisis that should be addressed. Instead, Trump’s two top men dealing with the crisis — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin — both voted against appropriations increases for the FAA, and DOGE took a meat cleaver to the department.

If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he should look in the mirror. If he devoted as much energy to fixing the air traffic system as he has to, say, the Reflecting Pool (whose flaws he also blamed on Biden), we might not be as nervous about flying as Americans are these days.

But it’s easier to just blame Biden. Trump and his team have blamed Biden for grocery and gas prices, interest and mortgage rates, the war with Iran, the war in Ukraine, the Washington, D.C., plane crash (they blamed Biden-era DEI policies, with no proof that they played any role), supposed rampant rapes and murders by immigrants in the country illegally, and whatever else ails us.

An analysis by Reuters of the period from Jan. 1 to Sept. 21, 2026, found that Trump mentioned Biden at least 890 times across speeches, interviews and Truth Social posts. That’s an average of three mentions per day. That’s an obsession.

It is a stunningly unpresidential approach to leadership. The public wants leaders who take responsibility. In the wake of the tragic standoff in Waco, Texas, then-Attorney General Janet Reno immediately stood up and took responsibility for decisions made by those under her. Her popularity skyrocketed. What a relief to have a leader who is not constantly trying to pass the buck.

I do blame Joe Biden, but not for all the ills that have befallen us in the last two years. I blame him for making one colossal mistake: the decision to run again. He had no business running. He should have known that. The people around him should have known that. The Democrats should have had an open and robust primary process that produced a candidate who could beat Donald Trump.

So I do blame Biden. I wish him well in his struggle with cancer. It’s time the Trump team stopped blaming him for everything that goes wrong. Had he not run again, he would be known as an effective president. But I can’t help but blame him for his role in bringing us four more years of Trump. That’s the irony: For all the blame Trump heaps on him, there is no one who played a bigger role in securing Trump a second term.

Speaking of Biden’s decision to run again, where has Kamala Harris been? She is certainly not acting like the de facto leader of the Democratic Party or the front-runner for the nomination. Maybe I’m just missing something, but from where I sit, she has been largely invisible. The Democrats have an amazing bench right now, and maybe it’s just as well that Harris is not dominating it.

Written by Susan Estrich