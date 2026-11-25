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(ThyBlackMan.com) A staggering 12% of American adults — including Oprah Winfey, Elon Musk, Serena Williams and Whoopi Goldberg — take semaglutide drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro to lose weight or treat their diabetes. But access to these innovative drugs could be over soon, if the trial lawyers get their way.

Adding to the concern, on Nov. 9, the Food and Drug Administration announced these drugs may be linked to increased risk of vision loss by people already at risk. The FDA clarified that agency scientists were not able to identify a causal link. The same vision loss due to optic nerve damage has occurred, though less frequently, in diabetes patients not on semaglutides.

An FDA review of over 134,000 clinical trial patients concluded vision loss occurred in 6.4 cases per 100,000 people taking the drug for a year, a number that should put users at ease. The FDA alerted patients and their doctors to be on the lookout for any changes in vision.

The FDA warning is an important reminder that these weight-loss drugs impact many organs, and the effects need to be continuously monitored. They’re not beauty shots.

But to put this warning in perspective, when data indicate a drug is dangerous, the agency pulls it from the market, as it did Fen-Phen, Seldane, Baycol, Bextra and Meridia, to name a few.

The FDA’s approach to semaglutides is in stark contrast to what the litigation industrial complex is doing. It’s bombarding the public with ads with messages like “we fight for people harmed by weight loss drugs” and “the Fee is Free unless you win.”

There’s big money to be made if a jury returns a verdict against the manufacturer. An entire industry has sprung up to recruit claimants, finance litigation and file lawsuits.

Taking any medication involves some risk. But the greater danger is that this lawsuit tsunami will drive relatively safe drugs off the market or scare patients who need them into not taking them.

More than 4,000 state and federal lawsuits have already been filed against weight-loss drug makers, all demanding jury trials. Some allege vision loss, others gastrointestinal injuries. But jury trials are a crapshoot, because jurors — who understandably find parsing the statistical claims of each side difficult — are inclined to sympathize with ailing plaintiffs.

It’s up to the trial judge to help jurors focus on the evidence instead of their sympathies and keep bogus claims out of the courtroom. It doesn’t always happen.

The manufacturer of Bendectin, an anti-nausea drug, was forced to pull the product from the market, yet in 2010, an appeals court found no scientific evidence supporting the claim that it caused birth defects.

A few years later, tens of thousands of plaintiffs were rounded up to sue four manufacturers of Zantac and similar heartburn medications, alleging a link to cancer. But in July 2025, the Delaware Supreme Court unanimously reversed a lower court ruling, castigating the trial judge for failing to act as a “scientific gatekeeper” against junk science.

Now the litigation industrial complex is at it again, threatening to drive weight-loss drugs off the market. Their ads would make any consumer uneasy. That’s happened before.

In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission claimed that ads run by several law firms and plaintiff-recruiting companies caused patients at risk of stroke to stop taking Xarelto or Pradaxa blood thinners, causing 66 to have strokes and seven to die.

Thousands of lawsuits against semaglutide manufacturers are now consolidated into two federal cases in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Kudos to the presiding judge in these two cases, Karen Marston, for acting as a scientific gatekeeper to keep phony claims out of her courtroom. The trials haven’t started yet, but already she has ruled that plaintiffs alleging gastroparesis, a serious gastro ailment, must have had a stomach-emptying test, the gold standard for identifying that illness, at the time of their diagnosis, or they will be dropped from the case. Simply having hired gut experts attesting to their diagnosis will not be accepted.

Marston is now preparing another pretrial ruling under which plaintiffs lacking proof of a causal connection between their ailment and the drug they took will have their cases summarily dismissed.

Protecting patients and medical innovation at the same time is a tall order. It requires the FDA monitoring drugs after they’re on the market, conscientious physicians advising their patients, and judges willing to keep junk claims out of their courtrooms.

Most important, don’t let the trial lawyers kill our access to new medications just to score a big payday.

Written by Betsy McCaughey

Official website; https://twitter.com/Betsy_McCaughey