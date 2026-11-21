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(ThyBlackMan.com) Jesse Jackson made “Keep hope alive” important to many in the Black community by turning it into more than just an uplifting slogan. The words became a call to defend Black dignity, be persistent in the fight against injustice, and turn hope into political action. Jackson’s civil rights work and presidential campaigns gave “Keep hope alive” credibility.

He was not simply telling people to imagine change; he organized and put words into action. Jackson made “Keep hope alive” important by presenting hope as something people must actively sustain. It was not a promise that justice would arrive automatically, but a reason and motive to keep pushing when justice was unfinished. “Keep hope alive” reminded people that the continuing hardships were beatable and that the struggle to overcome them was not in vain. The phrase acknowledges times of discouragement. In his celebrated 1988 Democratic convention address, Jackson said, “It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes.” The darkness is real, but it is not permanent.

Mississippi has suffered many periods of darkness in its history. Democrat Scott Colom made history in the 2026 midterm election by becoming Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction when he defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom’s election is why we must always keep hope alive. Colom’s victory cannot be overlooked. Many older voters expressed hope that Colom’s election could signal a new chapter for a state and region marked by a long history of racism and segregation. Others looked to the 43-year-old Colom and a new generation of Democrats to deliver on key campaign promises, including addressing the cost of living, ending the war with Iran, and confronting the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies.

Dye Baily, a Black, older adult in Grenada, Mississippi, said: “It makes me so proud to see Scott Colom win the Senate because Mississippi has been trying to [prevent] Black people from voting for our rights for so long. Mississippi is so racist, but I’m proud that all [of] Mississippi can [come] together as one people.”

For Greg P., a 71-year-old retired professor based in Chicago who spent most of his childhood and young adulthood in Mississippi, Colom’s victory offers hope. “What gives me hope is that Colom was able to speak to Black and white Mississippians, convincing Black voters that this time they could actually win, and persuading a significant percentage of whites that a Black senator would actually do better by them than a white one had for years. He continued: “Whites in Mississippi would often tell me of the awful things they believed would happen to them “if the Blacks ever take over,” showing an absolute clarity about what whites had done to Black people there over the decades and centuries. They believe that revenge would be the first order of business. Now, it appears that a significant number of them have overcome that fear, which gives me great hope that others will come along that way in the future.”

The blue wave by the Democrats was expected, where flipping the House was not a surprise while flipping the Senate was a possibility. The magnitude of Colom’s stunning victory was a pleasant surprise to people across the nation, but not to Black voters in Mississippi. In an interview after Election Day, Colom told ABC News that his campaign didn’t get much attention or resources outside Mississippi until about a month ago because some in his party couldn’t fathom that Democrats could flip a Senate seat in Mississippi. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was an early believer and supporter. During the spring, Warnock urged Democratic donors to invest in the race, even though the state has elected a Republican in every U.S. Senate race since 1988. Warnock told a room full of donors, “There is one race I think we’re sleeping on, and that is Mississippi.”

In the end, Warnock raised $750,000 directly for Colom’s campaign. Stacey Abrams was also an early believer and supporter. After helping reshape Georgia’s electorate through years of Black voter organizing, Abrams has spent years building a similar political infrastructure in the Magnolia State.

The political shift in Mississippi is partly the result of years of grassroots investment and organizing led by Stacey Abrams. Her voting rights advocacy groups — Fair Fight, Fair Count, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project – have spent or raised more than $5 million in Mississippi over the past eight years. ‘Stacey’s work in Mississippi, which is her home state, has been both practical and extremely effective,” Brandon Presley, a former Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial nominee, told The Grio. “She is the type of leader that understands that politics is about addition and not subtraction.”

Abrams’ long-term mobilization of Black voters, who make up nearly 40% of the state’s population, has been a major component of the Democratic strategy in Mississippi. Now, Democrats in the South are calling on their party to rethink their approach and invest more heavily in the region’s voting blocs ahead of the 2025 presidential election. If it can be done in Mississippi, it can be done throughout the red South. Therefore, keep hope alive, Florida. Keep hope alive, Louisiana. Keep hope alive, Alabama. Thank you, Mississippi, for showing that the impossible is actually possible.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/

One may purchase his book, which is titled; God Bless Our Divided America: Unity, Politics and History from a Biblical Perspective.