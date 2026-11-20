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(ThyBlackMan.com) Here is a full disclosure. From 2014 to 2021, I worked with Pete Hegseth at Fox News. We interacted professionally and amicably. He was smart, charming, rational and talented. His current wife was one of my executive producers. Improbably, he and I share the same alma mater and birthday. Today, he is not the same man I knew back then.

As the secretary of defense, he has a constitutional obligation to obey the law, not merely the president. When he uses the machinery of American military power to violate the law, he must be held accountable.

There is a fundamental principle upon which the American Republic was founded: No person is above the law. Not the president. Not the secretary of defense. Not the troops they command.

Pete Hegseth’s profound violation of that principle is precisely why he should resign or be impeached by the House of Representatives, convicted by the Senate and removed from office.

The eight articles of impeachment recently introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie and cravenly referred by the House to its non-functioning Judiciary Committee deserve to be treated not as partisan theater but as a grave constitutional indictment of a cabinet officer who has abused his authority, disregarded congressional war powers, endangered civilians and subordinated American law to the political ambitions of President Donald Trump.

Hegseth initiated and sustained hostilities without a congressional authorization. Article I of the Constitution gives Congress, not the president or his defense secretary, the power to declare war. Then, after both houses directed the withdrawal of American forces through House Concurrent Resolution 86, Hegseth continued the military campaign.

This is not merely a disagreement over policy. It is an assault on the constitutional authority of Congress. Hegseth continued hostilities beyond the statutory time periods. A secretary of defense cannot transform mandatory congressional restrictions into optional suggestions.

Among the most disturbing charges is his dismantling of Pentagon civilian-protection safeguards and fostering a military culture that subordinates the laws of armed conflict to maximum lethality. These allegations include the three Feb. 28 bombings of the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran, in which more than 200 civilians — mostly schoolgirls — were killed.

Hegseth directed lethal military strikes against innocent civilian speedboat operators — whom the president says were drug dealers — in the Caribbean and Pacific, resulting in at least 243 deaths. He also ordered the killings of survivors, and he failed to rescue people who were left shipwrecked.

Hegseth used the Pentagon to intimidate and retaliate against Sen. Mark Kelly for constitutionally protected speech concerning unlawful military orders. The First Amendment does not disappear when a defense secretary dislikes what a senator and former naval officer says.

Hegseth used the military to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro without lawful constitutional or statutory authority. The use of the military to abduct foreign political leaders — who have the same immunity that President Donald Trump has — demands an extraordinary public legal justification, not an executive shrug. Hegseth caused approximately 224 civilian deaths in Yemen, while also violating statutory war-powers reporting requirements.

These events manifest a lawless pattern: disregard for the Constitution, for Congress, for civilian immunity, for constitutional liberties; and disregard for the legal limitations imposed upon the use of American military force.

The legal implications are particularly grave. Congress enacted the War Crimes Act, making specified breaches of the Geneva Conventions and other defined violations of the laws of armed conflict federal crimes. The statute — for which there is no time limitation for prosecution — provides for life imprisonment, and potentially the death penalty when deaths result.

Deliberately directing military assets to target civilians does not constitute simply a political embarrassment. It is criminal.

And he has not denied these charges. Rather, he offers two defenses: He was following the president’s lawful orders, and the U.S. is safer because he did so.

The Nuremberg trials established one of the most consequential principles of modern international law: Obedience to superior orders does not absolve an individual of responsibility for criminal conduct. That principle was subsequently affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly and incorporated into the principles of international law.

The Pentagon’s own Law of War Manual acknowledges that obeying a superior’s orders does not relieve an individual of responsibility when the orders are unlawful or where a moral choice is possible.

The distinction is fundamental. A soldier or civilian official may be obligated to obey lawful orders. Nobody is obligated to commit a war crime. The president’s authority does not convert an illegal order into a legal one, and the secretary’s oath does not require him to facilitate criminal conduct.

Nor is the claim that America was made safer by these actions a defense. That claim is an invitation to substitute political expediency for the rule of law. If killing civilians, disregarding congressional authority and executing people without legal process can be excused by invoking national security, then every constitutional protection becomes conditional upon the president’s assertion that he knows best.

Impeachment is not a criminal conviction, and the Senate must examine the evidence and afford Hegseth due process. But the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors encompasses Hegseth’s grave abuses of the public trust.

The question is not whether Pete Hegseth has been sufficiently loyal to Donald Trump. The question is whether he has been sufficiently loyal to the Constitution of the United States.

A secretary of defense who believes his duty is to obey the president regardless of the law has fundamentally misunderstood his office. A secretary who knowingly facilitates war crimes has crossed a line that no appeal to patriotism, national security or presidential authority can erase.

If the United States will not enforce its laws against its own highest civilian/military officials, it forfeits the moral authority to demand that anyone else obey them. That’s why Pete Hegseth should resign or be removed from office.

Written by Judge Andrew P. Napolitano

Official website; https://twitter.com/Judgenap