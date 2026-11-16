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(ThyBlackMan.com) To all my devoted readers…Please don’t tell my pastor about the title of this article!

“Mississippi God@#%n” is a track that was released in 1964 by Nina Simone. It was written out of rage in the wake of Medgar Evers who had been murdered, and the death of four little girls when a church in Birmingham was bombed. It was a release from a woman who was pained and tired of waiting for a real change. Sixty-two years later, the lyrics still rang loud and hit hard. But something changed on the evening of November 3, 2026. The wave of Black vote that had been brewing in the years before crashed and America felt the impact.

The 2026 midterm was good for Democrats, but historic for Black America. Record turnout from Black voters — especially throughout the South. And shocking victories by Black candidates to become the first ever Black Governors of newly favorable states. The U.S. Senate made history and The House was poised to have its first Black Speaker ever. It wasn’t perfect — nothing ever is. But for one single night, the rage that Nina Simone sang was overturned with something that looked like a step forward.

A Blue Wave Built on Black Voters

While the election may have brought great surprises, it is important to acknowledge that it was Black votes that actually made a difference. According to NPR and KPBS, Black participation in elections saw huge jumps in Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Several Black males who turned Republican in the 2024 elections came back to the Democratic family. The economy was their key issue and they made sure that their voices were heard at the polls.

In this wave the issue was geography. The South which for long had been written off as a lost cause to the Democratic party saw to great surprise, results that were different. The votes have always been there. It just needed the right candidates and a large enough number of people who believed the vote they cast would actually matter. This time they did.

A First in A History Book

The evening produced quite a handful of firsts that it became hard to keep track of all of them. There was Keisha Lance Bottoms that made history to become the first Black woman ever elected as governor of any U.S. state. She won in the state of Georgia. There was the election of David Crowley, who won Wisconsin’s governor’s race — making him the first Black governor to ever hold the state office. Aaron Ford won in Nevada and Wes Moore was re-elected in Maryland. By next January there will be five Black governors in the country serving at the same time. Prior to this election, there were only three Black Americans ever to have been elected to be the governor of any state in the history of the country. All of this happened in one single night.

The U.S. Senate also made its own piece of history, Juliana Stratton won in Illinois making her the fifth Black woman ever to be elected as a member of the U.S. Senate. With Cory Booker, who is returning in the state of New Jersey and Scott Colom’s race in Mississippi still too close to declare, there could soon be six Black members of the Senate — and with three of those members being Black women at the same time for the very first time. There have never been three Black women serving in the Senate at the same time, until now.

Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker’s Gavel

And up in the nation’s capital city, Hakeem Jeffries held the edge of history in hand. With the Democrats poised to retake the House for the first time in a very long time — Jeffries, who is the House Minority Leader from Brooklyn, New York, is in line to be the first Black Speaker of the House of Representatives. And that’s no little matter in itself because the Speaker of the House is next in line to the head of state, that is directly after the presidency. That’s one of the most powerful positions in the entire American government as a whole. And it’s about to be in the hands of a Black man. As a freelance journalist; I am especially intrigued by the prospect of a Black Speaker of the House! Third in line to the presidency of the United States of America.

Black Democrats are set to also take leadership of some of the most powerful committees in Congress as well; Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, and Education and the Workforce. These are not just poster positions, these are what set the agenda. These are what decide what gets looked at, what gets funded and what is not looked at all. Obviously in January, Black political power in Congress will look very different from what it currently appears to look like right now.

The South Spoke Out

Something which is very poetic is that the South is the setting of so many historic events. Nina Simone wrote songs about her birth places like Alabama and Mississippi which is where the bulk of the violence took place. That is where the marches took place. That is when fire hoses were put to use on little children. From what Slate had reported, it was a Blue Tsunami run by Black voters which rewrote the story in those same Southern states.

The Republicans have certainly put a lot of effort into redistricting for their own benefit. In North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, they thought they would eliminate the voting power of Democrats with the new district lines. What happened was that they found out the opposite to be true. The districts that were meant to assure the Republicans victories turned out to be strongholds of the Democratic Party instead.

So Why Did Florida Stay Red?

Florida is a riddle. It always has been. The Blue Wave washed over large parts of the country, and Florida did get its feet wet — but that was about it. The Democrats came close. David Jolly lost the governor’s race by a mere 1.3 points, and just barely, Angie Nixon, the senatorial candidate who is a Democratic Socialist, lost by under three points. Miami-Dade, which went to Trump in 2024, turned back again to the Democratic party in 2026. So why did the state not turn blue?

There were a couple of reasons that held Florida back. Cuban American voters — many of whom fled from communist regimes — remain loyal to the Republican party in numbers that are quite hard to beat. The Gerrymandering reshaped the congressional district lines to the benefit of the Republicans. Voter suppression in Florida is deeply rooted in the state; Florida has a deep history of limiting the votes of Black people, both in the past with literacy tests and poll taxes and forward with the mass purge in the 2000 election. And this time, the national Democratic party paid for its decision to opt not to invest in the most competitive races in the state of Florida. The Senate Majority PAC didn’t spend a penny in Nixon’s race. When you don’t invest in a battle, you typically do not win it.

And then there’s Byron Donalds. The Republican from Fort Myers who made history in the state of Florida as the first ever Black governor of the state — the first Black Republican ever to be elected as governor anywhere in the country. This is a huge win for a Black candidate in Florida and it also importantly highlights the fact that Black political power is not limited to one party. Now, this also means that the Governor and the executive branch of government in Florida will have objectives different from those of the Black Governors in Georgia, Wisconsin and in Nevada.

Just as Al Jazeera stated — Florida’s red wall is cracking. But cracks do not mean collapse. There will need to be sustained investment in that state. There will need to be voter registration and there will need to be some candidates that the national party actually sponsors with real money. The wave missed Florida this time. It doesn’t have to miss again.

Nina Simone Was Right, And So Is This Moment

“Mississippi God@#%n” was written in rage but also in hope. She wrote it in the demand for real change, and she wanted that change immediately. Sixty-two years after she sang those words, Black voters went out and they delivered something she might have recognized — not so much satisfaction, but momentum.

Five Black governors. The first Black woman ever to be elected to lead a state. A potential Black Speaker of the House. The U.S. Senate that’s set to have more Black women than it has ever had in its history. Record turnout in voters across the South. These are not small feats. They are the result of decades of organizing, marching, registering, and also refusing to give up.

There is considerable work that remains. The Voting Rights Act has become weaker. Redistricting cost Black Democrats in Louisiana and Texas. Florida stood strong; although this writer has disagreed with its governor elect 99% of the time. Progress is rarely smooth. But on November 4, 2026, progress was made. Nina Simone wrote the fury, while Black voters wrote the future. Woke by any other name would smell just as sweet!

Associate Editor; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook; http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.

Also his email addy is; StanleyG@ThyBlackMan.com.