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(ThyBlackMan.com) “Are we there yet?” Almost. It is a question that many have been asking since the election results of 2024 were announced. “There” being the next election to cancel what they feared would be a less than kosher political environment. None probably imagined that it would be far worse than they thought.

Many are looking to November 3rd hoping pre-election polls are accurate this time and a sea change will occur. But not just a change of seats but for a new Congress to ignite a nonviolent regime change.

On the other hand, there were others who due to an inability to get past their psychological and behavioral illnesses voted against their own self-interest two years ago. Will they see clearly this time? Or while they pay $4.80 per gallon gasoline, $9.00 for grapes and $5.00 for two apples, do they still believe America would have been worse off if the Black woman had won?

Then there is a smaller but still sizable number of people who voted for chaos, confusion and conflict last election. Has there been enough or do they need to see their neighbors and others experience more misery, hardship and pain?

A very large group of Americans did not vote in 2024. They preferred to complain and whine about the state of the nation. Will they vote this time or just continue to complain and whine?

Social scientists and historians will have an avalanche of material to wade through in their study of the last ten years. They will probably give considerable attention to the oversize role that the current occupant of the Oval Office played.

However, their insights and conclusions will be especially valuable if they focus lesser attention on the current occupant’s ability to suck the air out of the room and greater attention on the forces within the US at the time which allowed it to happen.

The current occupant might not fare too well when future social scientists and historians study his regime. Will he go down in history as the worst US president ever?

Will they look at his psychology and behavioral traits and declare individuals with such traits should be prevented from holding any and all public office? Will they conclude that his regime utterly damaged America’s standing in the world to the point that it might take decades if not longer to repair?

If opinion polls are accurate there are many who are extremely unhappy with the way things are in America today. They blame the current occupant in the Oval Office. Not to minimize those views, however, there are two positive developments to emerge from the last ten years.

1) If the last ten years has proven anything it has shown how utterly weak and fragile America’s democracy really is. For years, many years, the American public has been fed that America’s democracy was the gold standard of all democracies throughout the world. That its democracy was the envy of the world and was second-to-none. That governmental officials, social scientists and scholars traveled to the US to learn of the workings of America’s democracy.

What we have learned is that America’s democracy is nothing more than a paper tiger, an illusion. One refrain often heard in the last two years is “I never thought I would see the day when things would be like this.” They were not referring to the price of beef, chicken and ham. Nor were they talking about the late-night mumblings of an emotionally and mentally challenged individual.

What they were referring to was the total collapse and surrender of federal governmental institutions in particular the Congress and the Supreme Court to an authoritarian executive. They have felt betrayed by those two institutions. There are institutions such as the US Justice Department and the FBI who are no longer viewed as non-political but the wicked arms of a revenge spoiled toddler who believes he is an adult.

Then there are the major corporations, high powered law firms, elite universities and longstanding established and highly respected media outlets who were believed to be bulwarks against anti-democratic elements. They too took a knee, surrendering not only their independence but also their dignity and integrity. They too betrayed the American people.

2) The second positive is more theological and metaphysical than political. Many people down through the years have looked for signs, miracles, majestic events that affirmed and demonstrated that God exists. Perhaps, they have been looking in the wrong direction, in the wrong place.

The existence of the Devil, Satan, Lucifer clearly and definitely affirms and reaffirms the existence of God. One does not exist without the other. There is no good without bad. No righteousness without sin. No God without the Devil and the Devil’s handiwork is everywhere in America today.

The last few years, Satan has been loose and evil is omnipresent. Hate, immorality, brutality, insensitivity, greed, hypocrisy, and pure evil furnishes across and throughout the nation. Yes, there is a God because there sure as hell is a Devil.

Now more than ever America needs God. Be it the God of Abraham, Mohammed or Jesus, America needs it.

America’s government is not just in a swamp, but an enormous cesspool. A cesspool where Moloch counts his riches while defiling and devouring children.

Government policies have been nothing but evil. Cutting funds for food for children and the elderly. Eliminating funding and programs for healthcare. Denying funding for housing. Who other than Lucifer is the architect of those evil US governmental policies?

For many, November 3rd cannot get here quick enough. It will be meaningless if those who clearly see evil do nothing more but vote and expect evil to go on its merry way. The nation needs a cleansing and a healing.

It needs leaders who are committed to feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, caring for the sick, providing for the homeless. Not tax break for the indecently wealthy.

It needs prayer, but more important it needs unapologetic warriors for decency, goodness, morality and righteousness prepared to go toe-to-toe with Satan, his army and evil to ensure good wins out over evil.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.