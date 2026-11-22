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(ThyBlackMan.com) Would someone with real power in this country show some interest in national security? In Washington, Silicon Valley, Wall Street? Anyone out there? We’re not picky.

The world knows that Nvidia’s former CEO, Jensen Huang, was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice Huang. She’s not related to Jensen. Alice was a top executive at Megaspeed, a chip buyer operating out of Singapore. U.S. investigators suspect the company is really a Chinese operation.

Nvidia, the Silicon Valley maker of powerful semiconductors, is now one of the richest companies on the planet. The U.S. bans exports of its most advanced chips to China, which covets them in its race to build an AI industry bigger than America’s.

Alice’s husband Kang Wei, a Chinese businessman who runs a China-backed data-center empire, introduced her to Jensen. Alice may very well bear responsibility for steering some of Nvidia’s most powerful chips into China’s hands. Investigators suspect that Megaspeed acted as the conduit.

It took more than one clever guy in a cool black leather jacket to get away with this, or to think he could. It took a village of powerful interests that looked the other way because so much money was flowing their way.

Who are the villagers? Start with Donald Trump, Jensen Huang’s mighty defender. Jensen could have written in the manual on how to get even richer by flattering the U.S. president. He knew to pour millions into Trump vanity projects and to give him standing ovations. When Trump, at Jensen’s prodding, unveiled a plan to send some fancy chips to Chinese customers, Jensen led the applause.

Trump seemed unperturbed even after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer started banging pots to warn him that his good buddy was involved with a woman connected to the Chinese government.

Here’s the kicker: When the White House was preparing Trump’s recent visit to Beijing, Jensen Huang was left off the list of invited CEOs. Trump got around that by having Jensen sneak onto the plane during a stop in Alaska.

And what about Nvidia’s board of directors? Directors are supposed to oversee corporate governance. Jensen’s hoo-ha with Alice was no secret. Pictures of the two together are all over social media.

The best explanation for the board’s looking the other way is that its members were making billions off business as usual. One director, Mark Stevens, has pocketed at least $2.7 billion selling Nvidia stock. Another, Tench Coxe, holds about $4.7 billion in Nvidia shares.

Over at the Commerce Department, Secretary Howard Lutnick made sure Megaspeed didn’t land on the government’s trade blacklist. He did this after he’d been handed a Rubio memo warning about Megaspeed’s dealings with China.

Commerce also halted an investigation into Megaspeed over suspected AI chip smuggling to China. Apparently, all it took was an inquiry to Lutnick from Nvidia’s general counsel.

In the wake of this scandal, the Commerce Department has issued new rules tightening export controls on advanced chips to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil.

Meanwhile, some highly paid Nvidia employees were so tone-deaf to Jensen Huang’s apparent betrayal of American interests that they agitated to bring him back as CEO. And wouldn’t you know it? Trump himself said that’s not a bad idea.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America,” Jensen said, “I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.” Note how he tacked “America” onto the end of the list.

The village that allowed this outrage to continue for so long is still intact. And chances are good that it still doesn’t care.

Written by Froma Harrop

Official website; https://twitter.com/FromaHarrop