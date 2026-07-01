Pooh Shiesty And The High Cost Of A Wasted Second Chance.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) When Pooh Shiesty walked out of federal custody in October 2025, the videos hit the timeline within hours. There he stood, flush with cash, grinning wide, Big30 at his shoulder, years in prison finally behind him, even though home confinement and federal supervision still waited on the other side. Half the industry leaned in to see what he would do with the rest of his life. A lot of us watched those clips wanting to believe. Here was a gifted kid out of South Memphis, still in his twenties, handed the one thing this business almost never returns once a man has let it slip. Room to begin again.

I have followed this music long enough to be careful with a word like tragedy, because it gets spent too cheaply. But certain stories earn it, and the way his is coming apart has earned it in full. What hurts is not that a talented artist found trouble again. That chapter is old and worn thin. It is that the door was standing wide open, the crowd was still out there waiting, and if prosecutors have the story right, he turned around and walked back through that same door under his own power, then pulled it shut behind him.

The board was set entirely in his favor. Lontrell Williams Jr., the one who turned “Back in Blood” into an anthem folks still rap word for word, had come home early after serving time on a federal firearms conspiracy conviction. His attorney Bradford Cohen spoke like a man who believed a second act was not only possible, but already beginning. For a stretch there, it looked like the plain truth. He dropped “FDO,” and the record hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The audience was right there, arms open, holding a spot for him. You cannot buy that kind of patience from a crowd. Most artists never earn it one time. This brother had earned it twice.

Then the sky went dark on him again.

By April of 2026, the federal government had him back, and this time on something far uglier than the earlier gun case. Prosecutors in the Northern District of Texas laid out a story that reads like a scene no man should ever want stapled to his name. According to the complaint and later court filings, Williams arranged a meeting on January 10 at a Dallas recording studio and sold it as business, a sit down over the contract that tied him to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label. Gucci, born Radric Davis, arrived believing they were there to talk it out.

What prosecutors allege happened next is the part I need everybody coming up behind him to sit still and absorb. According to court documents, once inside that studio, Williams asked Davis to come into a recording booth to discuss the record contract. Prosecutors say Williams then pulled out an AK style pistol, the weapon commonly called a Draco, and forced Davis to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint. His own father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is accused of helping plan and execute the kidnapping. Big30, whose legal name is Rodney Wright Jr., is charged too. Nine men in all were charged in the case.

Then came the alleged robbery. Prosecutors say the group displayed firearms and robbed the victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other valuables. According to the government, one victim was choked nearly unconscious, and Big30 barricaded the studio door with his body so the victims could not escape. Court records also accuse Williams of stealing Davis’ wedding ring, earrings, and watch, items prosecutors say were valued together at $450,000.

Here is the detail that turns my stomach. Prosecutors say Williams had Big30 record Davis verbally releasing him from the contract. A newly reported video appears to show Davis in that room, with an armed man nearby, saying the paper was signed and that it was done. KERA News reported that prosecutors say the footage lines up with screenshots filed in court. Williams has pleaded not guilty, and none of this has been settled in court. An accusation is not a conviction until a jury speaks. But the video is loose in the world now, and a thing like that never goes back in the bag.

Let me talk plain now, the way somebody who actually loves you would.

Being free is not the moment the gate rolls back. That is the easy part. Anybody can walk through an open door. The real labor is everything that comes after, when nobody is watching you, when the old numbers keep lighting up your phone, when the same fire that built your name is quietly trying to burn it down. Getting released hands you your body back. It does not hand you a new mind. That piece you have to build yourself, in silence, every morning, and no judge or lawyer alive can do it on your behalf.

What eats at me about the Dallas allegations is not only the violence of it. It is the plain foolishness prosecutors describe. A signature taken at the end of a gun. Sit with that. Even if a man scribbles his name because there is a weapon on him, that page becomes a legal headache, not a real solution. Any serious attorney would attack it as duress before the ink had time to dry. So all that risk, all that exposure, all that federal heat, for a piece of paper that could never truly buy peace. That is the tragedy buried inside the allegation. It was not even shrewd. It solved not one single thing.

And here is the piece that ought to stop you cold, the piece I cannot get past. The man prosecutors say was on the wrong end of that pistol is the exact blueprint Pooh should have been studying up close. Radric Davis did his own bid, came home, put down the bottle and the pills, married his woman, got his health right, and turned himself into a mogul and a living billboard for the idea that a person can truly change. If you wanted proof that patience pays, that the slow honest rebuild beats the fast grab every time, you did not have to look one inch past the man sitting across that table. The teacher was already in the room.

There is a right way to fight a bad deal, and grown men in this business use it all the time. You hire a lawyer. You file your papers. You wait, however long it drags, because the law crawls, but it moves. Artists have walked away from labels, renegotiated contracts, won back masters, collected money, and rebuilt careers through courtrooms and signatures that actually held weight. It is not glamorous. It will never make a good video. Nobody is going to cheer because a lawyer filed a motion. But it keeps you free, keeps your money, keeps your name, and keeps you breathing.

The streets sold a whole generation the lie that the fast way is the hard way and the hard way is the strong way. I have carried enough caskets in my spirit to tell you the fast way is usually just the short way.

And look at the cruel arithmetic of it. Prosecutors say Williams was on home confinement at the time, still under supervision from the last case. The very monitoring meant to ease him back into ordinary life is part of what the government says placed him at the scene. He was being handed his freedom back in slow, careful pieces, and prosecutors allege he pitched the whole gift into a fire lit by his own choices. If these charges hold, he is not staring down the kind of sentence he just came home from. The men charged in this case face the possibility of life in prison if convicted. That right there is the true cost of a fresh start laid out naked. It is precious exactly because it comes so rare, and it can disappear inside one afternoon of terrible decisions.

So let me speak straight to the young men who see a bit of themselves in him, the ones with the gift and the short fuse and a phone full of people who profit off them staying reckless. I am not writing this to dance on a fallen man. I need you to hear me. Your talent is real. The world will make room for it if you simply let it. But the discipline that guards a gift is a muscle, and most of you were never once taught how to train it. Nobody sat you down. So I am sitting you down right now.

Patience is not weakness. Walking off is not soft. Letting a lawyer handle a contract does not make you less of a man. The bravest move a gifted brother can make is to get bored on purpose, take the slow safe road, let the paperwork be handled by the people paid to handle it, and turn down every last invitation to prove how hard he is.

The saddest thing about second chances is that they usually arrive without fireworks. Most of the time, they look ordinary. A quiet morning. A court order. A bracelet on the ankle. A studio session. A lawyer’s phone call. A chance to wake up and do the right thing again. Folks miss the blessing because it does not feel dramatic enough. They think the miracle is the crowd chanting their name when they come home. No. The miracle is making it six months later without letting the old version of yourself take the wheel.

His story is not finished, and I will not pretend to know the ending. Maybe there is redemption still folded up inside it somewhere. I pray there is, because no man should be reduced forever to the worst charge attached to his name. But the lesson is already written, clear as morning, for anybody willing to read it. The door swinging open was never the miracle. What you do in the daylight after is the entire test. Get that part wrong, and the same door swings the other way and locks behind you.

I have watched too many gifted brothers learn this one too late. Let one of them, Lord, just one, learn it in time.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother loves poetry, music, and the culture that raised him… His words come from somewhere honest, and they speak to everyday Black folks just living their lives… Reach him at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.