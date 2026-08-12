Black Voters Are Rejecting the Democratic Socialists’ Agenda.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Useful Idiots — A political phrase, often attributed to Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin referring to naive people who support a harsh group or movement without knowing its true goals.

After last Tuesday’s primary contest in Michigan, where Marxist/Islamist candidate Abdul El-Sayed won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate, there was much prognostication. It was a race barely won, and if it had not been for a third candidate, who had since dropped out, El-Sayed would probably not have been successful. It was certainly not the supposed blowout that everyone had predicted for the Democratic Socialists (Marxists) of America-supported candidate. However, the real story behind that race, which has been a consistent theme, is that black Democrat voters do not want to be the “useful idiots” of these intellectual elite, privileged white Marxists/Islamists. Abdul El-Sayed tanked with Black voters in the Michigan Democrat Senate primary. The same can be said for Zohran Mamdani in New York City. The exit polls are very telling: the main support for these Marxists emanates from college-educated, privileged, leftist elites who embrace their knowing better than you about your life, liberty, and freedom.

When one studies the history of the American Democrat Party, it is one replete with examples of decimation and destruction of the American Black community. It started with slavery, moved on to segregation (the original Jim Crow), the first domestic terrorist organization, the Ku Klux Klan, obliteration of the traditional nuclear Black family, construction of the inner city economic plantation, and the relegating of Black kids to failing public school systems. Remember, it was Karl Marx who first introduced the idea of state-controlled education. So, today’s “Democratic” Party is being overtaken by the same old mentality, kinda like the song by The Who, “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” with the lyric, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

Last Tuesday, the Black community rejected the Marxist ideals of open borders and abolishing prisons, which will have less safety and security. Not in the leftist elitist gated communities, of course. And it was not just in Michigan, but consider the rematch between incumbent Congressman Wesley Bell and former Congresswoman Cori Bush in the St. Louis-area Missouri Congressional District 1. That race was not even close, with Bell receiving 59 percent to Bush’s 37 percent. Bush was heavily supported by the DSA and her old friends in “Da Squad”, and she sought to make this about Rep. Bell’s vote in support of Israel. As we know, the Marxist/Islamists are anti-Semitic. That strategy fell way short in this heavily Black congressional district.

Here in my area of Dallas, Texas, I have noticed that Democratic congressional candidate Pastor Frederick Haynes III has had the Black Lives Matter banner removed from his Friendship-West Baptist Church building, which was visible from the interstate. Now, maybe Haynes did not direct that to be done personally, but how interesting that it has disappeared as he became the Democrat nominee for Texas Congressional District 30, replacing Jasmine Crockett. Perhaps Haynes and Co. realized what that banner represented: an organization that was founded by self-proclaimed Black female “trained Marxists.” It is obvious that someone did not believe that Pastor Haynes, the pastor of a large Black church, and the BLM banner were a good fit.

Even the “establishment” Marxists in the Democrat Party realize how important the Black community is in turning back the Marxist/Islamist (Red-Green Alliance) that is overtaking their party. The Democratic National Committee has already decided that South Carolina will be their first-in-the-nation primary state for the 2028 presidential election cycle. I am sure they will be leaning heavily on longtime South Carolina Democrat Rep. James Clyburn.

There is nothing that the DSA Marxists aligned with their Islamist comrades can offer the Black community. All they are saying is that we will be your NEW slave masters. And they have enlisted certain Black leftists to be the new plantation overseers. We should not forget that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in 1909 by four white intellectual elite “progressives” (meaning Communists), Mary White Ovington, William English Walling, Oswald Garrison Villard, and Henry Moskowitz. They then brought in Black intellectual elites, such as W.E.B. Du Bois, to be the face. Nothing has changed since. It is worth noting that Du Bois was an avowed socialist, well, a communist, who would end up rejecting his American citizenship. He also dined with Chinese leader Mao Tse-Tung.

Marxism, socialism, communism, along with segregation, have done nothing for the advancement of Colored people. The real impetus behind those four white progressives founding the NAACP was to counter the father of Black conservatism, Booker T. Washington, whom they would demonize and denigrate. Washington’s three principles of education, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance, along with the establishment of the National Negro Business League, would do more to lift Blacks out of their plight, even under the dark specter of Democrat segregationist policies. And, once again, nothing has changed. White Marxist intellectual elites fear strong Black conservatives who will not surrender to their ideals of victimhood.

Booker T. Washington, not Karl Marx or W.E.B. Du Bois, is my philosophical mentor. Perhaps this quote from the founder of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute will provide a lesson learned to the Marxists of the DSA, as they try to dupe Blacks, once again, into being “useful idiots” for their insidious schemes. It comes from his 1911 book, My Larger Education:

“There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into a settled habit of advertising their wrongs, partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

Booker T. Washington gave us an apt description of the grievance mongers, race hustlers, and poverty pimps who have plagued the Black community. He also gave us insights into the “gospel of envy” that drives the Marxists. It is my sincere hope that more and more blacks, and truthfully all Americans, will heed Washington’s words and not be the useful idiots of the Marxists, starting tomorrow in Wisconsin with delusional and deranged Marxist Francesca Hong, running for the Democrat nomination for Governor.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest